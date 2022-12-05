Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Police: Social media trend increases Kia and Hyundai car thefts in November
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it believes it is seeing an increase in car thefts for two specific makes of cars during November because of posts made on social media. Four out of 6 cars, according to a department spokesperson, were stolen in November...
Iowa City launching initiative downtown with 'Hello Lamp Post'
Wolf Carbon Solutions presents information on pipeline to Scott Co. residents
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Utilities Board and Wolf Carbon Solutions held a public meeting at the River Center, to discuss a carbon capture pipeline that would run through parts of the Quad Cities Area on Tuesday. The route has changed since Aug. 31. the last time the IUB...
Shortage of ADHD medication could last into early part of 2023
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nationwide shortage of Adderall and other generic brands of ADHD medications has people scrambling to find the medicine they’ve been prescribed. Roger Thompson, Reutzel Pharmacy pharmacy technician, said there were two reasons for the shortage: more people were taking the medicine and there...
Newbo City Market is looking for an artist to join incubator, will get free rent for a year
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Newbo City Market in Cedar Rapids plans to give an artist a big opportunity in the coming year. A new artist in residency program will give an artist free rent in the market for a year. For years Newbo City Market has been home to small...
Local nonprofit expands mission to prioritize community-building
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Inside Groundswell Café, volunteers work to prepare food, serve customers, and make everyone feel welcome. These are just some of the values that go along with Matthew 25′s mission. Now, they want to expand that by adding community-building to their top priorities. After...
Photography project focuses on ‘humanity’ of homelessness in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man is using his passion for photography to tell the stories of a nonprofit that helps those experiencing homelessness. That includes both those who receive help and those working at Willis Dady who give it. Jason Everett’s official title at Willis Dady...
Wolf Carbon Solutions hosts more meetings for proposed CO2 pipeline
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Landowners and the public had the chance to have their questions answered about a possible carbon capture pipeline on Monday night. The informational meeting at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids was the second of four hosted by Wolf Carbon Solutions. Wolf signed a letter of intent with Archer Daniels Midland Co., or ADM, back in January to build the pipeline.
Delhi Lumber Selling Business to New Owners
Delhi Lumber has announced that they’re in the process of selling their business. The new owners will be Ogden & Adam’s, a lumberyard in Hiawatha. They’ll continue to operate as Delhi Lumber with the same name, employees and location. In their Facebook announcement on Sunday, Delhi Lumber...
Antisemetic flyers found in Eastern Iowa
Community members discuss childcare challenges during panel discussion
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Childcare providers, employers, and parents in Cedar Rapids are working together to eliminate challenges when it comes to childcare. The Catherine McAuley Center hosted a panel on Wednesday for various groups in the community to hear about those challenges and talk about what can be done to change them. In attendance was Nena Adams, owner of a brand new childcare center, Kiddos! Childcare & Learning Center. She says she was there to learn more about what she can do to make positive change in the childcare field. Changes like competitive wages for employees in the field.
Stores see more in-person shoppers during Thanksgiving weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - During the Thanksgiving Weekend, the National Retail Federation said in-person shopping grew faster than online shopping compared to last year. It’s a shift from the COVID-19 pandemic when more shoppers bought products online. The advocacy group also said the average consumer spent more money this year than last year, but the difference was similar to the inflation rate.
Law enforcement in Linn County grow out facial hair for two causes close to their hearts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement across Linn County are growing out their facial hair to give back in several ways, including honoring two of their own who died of cancer this year. A 2023 No Shave calendar featuring members of law enforcement from Cedar Rapids, Marion, Hiawatha, and...
Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control offering reduced adoption fees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control is hosting a holiday special for cat and dog adoptions. Each Saturday in December, after being approved for adoption, people drew a ticket from a bowl to see how much of a discount they can get off the adoption fee. Shelter workers said at least one person took their new pet home today at no cost.
First Alert Forecast
Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.
An Eastern Iowa Small Business Sells Candy Infused With Alcohol
If you're looking for a fun gift for someone that's hard to shop for this year, Wicked Sweets may be the answer!. There are a TON of awesome small businesses here in Iowa that you can support this holiday season. In fact, you can check out a list with 25 popular ones HERE! But, not all Iowa small businesses have their own storefront. Wicked Sweets is one of those businesses.
Popular Cedar Rapids Burger Restaurant Closes All Locations
Sad news on the local restaurant front as a popular burger spot in Cedar Rapids has closed all of its locations for good. If you asked someone to name the restaurants in town that had the best hamburgers around, usually the name Saucy Focaccia would come up. According to their own Facebook page, which by the way, no longer exists, they were featured in the Top 10 Iowa Burgers five times. But online rumors have been confirmed and both Saucy Focaccia locations, as well as The Breakfast Bar, are now permanently closed.
University of Iowa workers to hold rally for a raise
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
