Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Iowa City launching initiative downtown with 'Hello Lamp Post'

A nationwide shortage of Adderall and other generic brands of ADHD medications has people scrambling to find the medicine they've been prescribed.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Shortage of ADHD medication could last into early part of 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nationwide shortage of Adderall and other generic brands of ADHD medications has people scrambling to find the medicine they’ve been prescribed. Roger Thompson, Reutzel Pharmacy pharmacy technician, said there were two reasons for the shortage: more people were taking the medicine and there...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Local nonprofit expands mission to prioritize community-building

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Inside Groundswell Café, volunteers work to prepare food, serve customers, and make everyone feel welcome. These are just some of the values that go along with Matthew 25′s mission. Now, they want to expand that by adding community-building to their top priorities. After...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Wolf Carbon Solutions hosts more meetings for proposed CO2 pipeline

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Landowners and the public had the chance to have their questions answered about a possible carbon capture pipeline on Monday night. The informational meeting at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids was the second of four hosted by Wolf Carbon Solutions. Wolf signed a letter of intent with Archer Daniels Midland Co., or ADM, back in January to build the pipeline.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Delhi Lumber Selling Business to New Owners

Delhi Lumber has announced that they’re in the process of selling their business. The new owners will be Ogden & Adam’s, a lumberyard in Hiawatha. They’ll continue to operate as Delhi Lumber with the same name, employees and location. In their Facebook announcement on Sunday, Delhi Lumber...
HIAWATHA, IA
KCRG.com

Antisemetic flyers found in Eastern Iowa

Newbo City Market to give free rent for a year to one lucky artist. Newbo City Market in Cedar Rapids plans to give an artist a big opportunity in the coming year. Construction started today on the new J-R-S Pharma manufacturing facility in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Community members discuss childcare challenges during panel discussion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Childcare providers, employers, and parents in Cedar Rapids are working together to eliminate challenges when it comes to childcare. The Catherine McAuley Center hosted a panel on Wednesday for various groups in the community to hear about those challenges and talk about what can be done to change them. In attendance was Nena Adams, owner of a brand new childcare center, Kiddos! Childcare & Learning Center. She says she was there to learn more about what she can do to make positive change in the childcare field. Changes like competitive wages for employees in the field.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Stores see more in-person shoppers during Thanksgiving weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - During the Thanksgiving Weekend, the National Retail Federation said in-person shopping grew faster than online shopping compared to last year. It’s a shift from the COVID-19 pandemic when more shoppers bought products online. The advocacy group also said the average consumer spent more money this year than last year, but the difference was similar to the inflation rate.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control offering reduced adoption fees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control is hosting a holiday special for cat and dog adoptions. Each Saturday in December, after being approved for adoption, people drew a ticket from a bowl to see how much of a discount they can get off the adoption fee. Shelter workers said at least one person took their new pet home today at no cost.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

Domestic violence survivor points to Waypoint as critical support in time of need. From the hospital through the investigation and beyond, the Cedar Rapids nonprofit, Waypoint, ensured a survivor of domestic violence had support.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

An Eastern Iowa Small Business Sells Candy Infused With Alcohol

If you're looking for a fun gift for someone that's hard to shop for this year, Wicked Sweets may be the answer!. There are a TON of awesome small businesses here in Iowa that you can support this holiday season. In fact, you can check out a list with 25 popular ones HERE! But, not all Iowa small businesses have their own storefront. Wicked Sweets is one of those businesses.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Popular Cedar Rapids Burger Restaurant Closes All Locations

Sad news on the local restaurant front as a popular burger spot in Cedar Rapids has closed all of its locations for good. If you asked someone to name the restaurants in town that had the best hamburgers around, usually the name Saucy Focaccia would come up. According to their own Facebook page, which by the way, no longer exists, they were featured in the Top 10 Iowa Burgers five times. But online rumors have been confirmed and both Saucy Focaccia locations, as well as The Breakfast Bar, are now permanently closed.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

University of Iowa workers to hold rally for a raise

We now know the identity of the body found near a burnt vehicle in southern Iowa. More than 5 years recommended for Iowan charged in January 6 Capitol riot. Federal prosecutors say the first Iowan convicted in the January 6 insurrection should spend over five years in jail.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle

Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!.
IOWA STATE

