DETROIT — Workers at a General Motors joint venture electric vehicle battery factory in Ohio have voted to join the United Auto Workers union. About 900 workers at the new plant near Warren, Ohio, are the first to decide on union representation at a battery plant. The National Labor Relations Board said Friday that workers voted 710 to 16 for the UAW, a decision that is crucial to the future of the 372,000-member union.

WARREN, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO