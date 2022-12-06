ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Workers at Ohio GM joint venture battery plant vote to join UAW

DETROIT — Workers at a General Motors joint venture electric vehicle battery factory in Ohio have voted to join the United Auto Workers union. About 900 workers at the new plant near Warren, Ohio, are the first to decide on union representation at a battery plant. The National Labor Relations Board said Friday that workers voted 710 to 16 for the UAW, a decision that is crucial to the future of the 372,000-member union.
WARREN, OH
Summit County designer helps decorate the White House for the holiday season

COPLEY, Ohio — It began with a wish and has ended with a magical reality. Jill Pangas is a designer from Copley. For years, she took a chance applying for her dream job. "For a designer, I said, 'what's the ultimate Christmas design project I can do?' And I thought, 'designing for the White House!' For four years, I've been sending gifts and filling out applications."
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH

