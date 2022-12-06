Read full article on original website
Workers at Ohio GM joint venture battery plant vote to join UAW
DETROIT — Workers at a General Motors joint venture electric vehicle battery factory in Ohio have voted to join the United Auto Workers union. About 900 workers at the new plant near Warren, Ohio, are the first to decide on union representation at a battery plant. The National Labor Relations Board said Friday that workers voted 710 to 16 for the UAW, a decision that is crucial to the future of the 372,000-member union.
Gov. Mike DeWine announces millions in tax credits for capital projects, including 4 in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the approval Wednesday of millions of dollars in tax credits for capital projects across the state, including four combined in the Cleveland and Canton areas. A total of $100 million in investments from the state government will...
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for December 7, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $100 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing from Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $200 prize: 6 winners. $100 prize: 15 winners. $14 prize: 235 winners.
Trumbull, Mahoning counties remain at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Two Northeast Ohio counties remain at the CDC's "high" community level for COVID-19. Trumbull and Mahoning counties remained in the "orange" zone (where they have been for weeks) when the state's latest coronavirus figures were released Thursday. This means health experts still recommend face masks for residents in those areas while indoors and in public.
Summit County designer helps decorate the White House for the holiday season
COPLEY, Ohio — It began with a wish and has ended with a magical reality. Jill Pangas is a designer from Copley. For years, she took a chance applying for her dream job. "For a designer, I said, 'what's the ultimate Christmas design project I can do?' And I thought, 'designing for the White House!' For four years, I've been sending gifts and filling out applications."
What’s next for WNBA star Brittney Griner after release from Russian prison, 2 inmates escape in Lorain, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, December 8, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what’s next for WNBA star Brittney Griner after her release from a Russian prison camp, what we know about...
Northeast Ohio doctors concerned about rising flu cases as CDC reports decade-high number of deaths
CLEVELAND — As RSV cases decline, hospitals across Northeast Ohio and the nation are seeing influenza cases drastically rise. New data from the CDC shows that nationwide flu hospitalizations have hit a decade high. "As much as we've been focusing on COVID, COVID, COVID for the last three years,...
WKYC
Sunshine returns: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for December 9, 2022
We have sunshine returning today. 3News' Jason Mikell has the hour-by-hour details in his morning weather forecast for Friday, December 9, 2022.
Lakewood woman, 34, arrested for stabbing of her elderly parents, teen caught ‘swatting’ in Bedford, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about the charges a woman faces for allegedly stabbing both of her elderly parents, an 18-year-old...
WKYC
Cloudy conditions continue with peeks of sunshine possible: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for December 8, 2022
More clouds today, but some sunshine could break through later. Jason Mikell has the hour-by-hour details in his morning weather forecast for December 8, 2022.
