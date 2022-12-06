PARKERSBURG — The Fraternal Order of Police Blennerhassett Lodge No. 79 continues to accept donations for its annual Shop with a Cop Christmas initiative benefiting children and has received $1,000 from Coldwell-Banker. From left, co-owner Max Brown, Gina Ritchie, Ashton Hine, Vienna Chief Mike Pifer, Joyce Burns, Sue Broadwater, Claire Earley, Terry Coatney, Bailey Tisdale, Betsy Parsons, Capt. Rick Berdine of the Vienna Police Department and co-owner Blaine Ritchie. “We could not have such a successful program without the general support of our community, and with their support we will help over 100 kids this Christmas,” Pifer said. Donations can be sent to FOP Blennerhassett Lodge No. 79, PO Box 1873, Parkersburg, WV 26102. (Photo Provided)

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO