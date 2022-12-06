ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg woman pleads guilty in fentanyl case

CHARLESTON — A Parkersburg woman has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl in the U.S. District for the Southern District of West Virginia. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 27, 2021, Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, obtained...
PARKERSBURG, WV
lootpress.com

Parkersburg Woman Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Toni Johnson, 58, of Parkersburg, was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 27, 2021, law enforcement officers executed...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Lyle S. Dayhoff

Lyle S. Dayhoff, 95, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away Dec. 6, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born July 4, 1927, in Huntington, WV, the son of the late Chester S. and Elizabeth M. Dayhoff. Mr. Dayhoff graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Class of 1945...
LITTLE HOCKING, OH
WSAZ

Man charged with holding woman at gunpoint in apartment

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston faces charges after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint Thursday in an apartment in Cross Lanes, Kanawha County court records show. Jordan L. Wooding, 20, is charged with wanton endangerment, as well as enticing away, kidnapping or holding hostage any person.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Man arrested on firearms theft charge

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has been arrested on a firearms theft charge. According to a statement from MPD, at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, five firearms were reported stolen out of a residence on Lancaster Street. A suspect was identified and yesterday afternoon Marietta Police Detectives Linscott and Young along with agents of the Major Crimes Task Force, BCI, and Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jory A. Clark, 36, on a warrant for felony theft of firearms. Officers searched a residence in The Plains, Ohio and recovered three of the five stolen firearms.
MARIETTA, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Smith convicted on all 4 murder counts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County jury convicted a teenager Thursday for the Dec. 2020 execution-style shooting deaths of four family members. Gavin Smith, 18, was found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder and 1 count of second-degree murder. The jury also convicted Smith on a firearms charge.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Arrests made in Marietta knife point robbery

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple arrests were made in connection with a knife point robbery in Marietta. The Marietta Police Department investigated a report from Monday of a man being robbed at knife point. According to the statement from MPD, at 6:21 p.m. the man was held up by two...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Backing Up Shop With a Cop

PARKERSBURG — The Fraternal Order of Police Blennerhassett Lodge No. 79 continues to accept donations for its annual Shop with a Cop Christmas initiative benefiting children and has received $1,000 from Coldwell-Banker. From left, co-owner Max Brown, Gina Ritchie, Ashton Hine, Vienna Chief Mike Pifer, Joyce Burns, Sue Broadwater, Claire Earley, Terry Coatney, Bailey Tisdale, Betsy Parsons, Capt. Rick Berdine of the Vienna Police Department and co-owner Blaine Ritchie. “We could not have such a successful program without the general support of our community, and with their support we will help over 100 kids this Christmas,” Pifer said. Donations can be sent to FOP Blennerhassett Lodge No. 79, PO Box 1873, Parkersburg, WV 26102. (Photo Provided)
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Belpre Police

BELPRE — The Belpre Police Department released the following reports Dec. 2:. * On Nov. 18, Kelly J. Farnsworth, 34, of Belpre, was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the charge of misuse of the 911 system. * On Nov. 19, Steven M. Stoops, 49, of...
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Sportsman’s Warehouse hunts up a Parkersburg location

PARKERSBURG — A national outdoor retailer will be taking over the space once occupied by Office Depot. A sign was placed recently at the store, located at 4030 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg, saying Sportsman’s Warehouse was coming soon. Lindsey Kerr Piersol, executive director for the Wood County Development Authority,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Threats made to high schools across West Virginia deemed false

PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violence on campuses across the state Wednesday. All the calls were deemed not credible. “Each threat is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” said Secretary of Homeland...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Traffic flagger hit, thrown over guardrail by semi, police say

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he hit a traffic flagger and left the scene in Lewis County. 29-year-old Catlin Bish was driving a tractor trailer on Route 19 in Lewis County as he approached a vehicle being loaded onto a flatbed in the opposite lane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Washington County deputy discusses active shooter training incident

MARIETTA — A Frontier High School staff member was injured in an active shooter training event earlier this fall, prompting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to make some changes to its protocol, the agency’s chief deputy said. But the school district will continue with the A.L.I.C.E. active...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Mason County, West Virginia man facing ‘habitual offender’ charge after manslaughter, body concealment conviction

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and concealing a body was arraigned in Mason County Circuit Court for being a “habitual offender.” The Mason County Prosecuting Attorney says that since Anthony Yester was convicted of burglary in 2012 and for voluntary manslaughter in 2022, he could face an additional five […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Roane County man receives prison sentence in pipe bomb case

CHARLESTON — A Roane County man was sentenced by a federal judge to prison on Wednesday for possessing an unregistered destructive device. Joseph David Bailey, 52, of Spencer was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia said.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Fatal crash in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has died following a crash in Athens County. According to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle struck the back of a parked Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) dump truck. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville was traveling in...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH

Community Policy