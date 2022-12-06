Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty in fentanyl case
CHARLESTON — A Parkersburg woman has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl in the U.S. District for the Southern District of West Virginia. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 27, 2021, Mary Elizabeth Curran, 37, obtained...
lootpress.com
Parkersburg Woman Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Toni Johnson, 58, of Parkersburg, was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 27, 2021, law enforcement officers executed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lyle S. Dayhoff
Lyle S. Dayhoff, 95, of Little Hocking, Ohio, passed away Dec. 6, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born July 4, 1927, in Huntington, WV, the son of the late Chester S. and Elizabeth M. Dayhoff. Mr. Dayhoff graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Class of 1945...
Sobriety checkpoint on Friday in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The South Charleston Police Department will do a high-visibility sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 9. The checkpoint will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, West Virginia. Police did not say which part of the road the checkpoint will be on. The checkpoint […]
WSAZ
Man charged with holding woman at gunpoint in apartment
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston faces charges after allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint Thursday in an apartment in Cross Lanes, Kanawha County court records show. Jordan L. Wooding, 20, is charged with wanton endangerment, as well as enticing away, kidnapping or holding hostage any person.
WTAP
Man arrested on firearms theft charge
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has been arrested on a firearms theft charge. According to a statement from MPD, at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, five firearms were reported stolen out of a residence on Lancaster Street. A suspect was identified and yesterday afternoon Marietta Police Detectives Linscott and Young along with agents of the Major Crimes Task Force, BCI, and Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jory A. Clark, 36, on a warrant for felony theft of firearms. Officers searched a residence in The Plains, Ohio and recovered three of the five stolen firearms.
wchsnetwork.com
Smith convicted on all 4 murder counts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County jury convicted a teenager Thursday for the Dec. 2020 execution-style shooting deaths of four family members. Gavin Smith, 18, was found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder and 1 count of second-degree murder. The jury also convicted Smith on a firearms charge.
WTAP
Arrests made in Marietta knife point robbery
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple arrests were made in connection with a knife point robbery in Marietta. The Marietta Police Department investigated a report from Monday of a man being robbed at knife point. According to the statement from MPD, at 6:21 p.m. the man was held up by two...
WTAP
Police investigating false threats at area schools including PHS
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Threats of active shootings in multiple West Virginia counties are all being deemed not credible according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. In addition to local law enforcement, the West Virginia Fusion Center and the FBI, Homeland Security is now involved in the investigation into false threats made Wednesday morning.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Backing Up Shop With a Cop
PARKERSBURG — The Fraternal Order of Police Blennerhassett Lodge No. 79 continues to accept donations for its annual Shop with a Cop Christmas initiative benefiting children and has received $1,000 from Coldwell-Banker. From left, co-owner Max Brown, Gina Ritchie, Ashton Hine, Vienna Chief Mike Pifer, Joyce Burns, Sue Broadwater, Claire Earley, Terry Coatney, Bailey Tisdale, Betsy Parsons, Capt. Rick Berdine of the Vienna Police Department and co-owner Blaine Ritchie. “We could not have such a successful program without the general support of our community, and with their support we will help over 100 kids this Christmas,” Pifer said. Donations can be sent to FOP Blennerhassett Lodge No. 79, PO Box 1873, Parkersburg, WV 26102. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre Police
BELPRE — The Belpre Police Department released the following reports Dec. 2:. * On Nov. 18, Kelly J. Farnsworth, 34, of Belpre, was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the charge of misuse of the 911 system. * On Nov. 19, Steven M. Stoops, 49, of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sportsman’s Warehouse hunts up a Parkersburg location
PARKERSBURG — A national outdoor retailer will be taking over the space once occupied by Office Depot. A sign was placed recently at the store, located at 4030 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg, saying Sportsman’s Warehouse was coming soon. Lindsey Kerr Piersol, executive director for the Wood County Development Authority,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Threats made to high schools across West Virginia deemed false
PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violence on campuses across the state Wednesday. All the calls were deemed not credible. “Each threat is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” said Secretary of Homeland...
WDTV
Traffic flagger hit, thrown over guardrail by semi, police say
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he hit a traffic flagger and left the scene in Lewis County. 29-year-old Catlin Bish was driving a tractor trailer on Route 19 in Lewis County as he approached a vehicle being loaded onto a flatbed in the opposite lane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.
Metro News
Man who strangled wife, led police on three-county chase with child in back seat heads to prison
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man who lead police on a three-county chase with his young child in the backseat of his car earlier this year is heading to prison. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango on Wednesday sentenced Dakota Taylor, 20, of Nitro, to 1-5 years for strangulation and 1-5 years for child neglect creating risk of bodily injury or death.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County deputy discusses active shooter training incident
MARIETTA — A Frontier High School staff member was injured in an active shooter training event earlier this fall, prompting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to make some changes to its protocol, the agency’s chief deputy said. But the school district will continue with the A.L.I.C.E. active...
Mason County, West Virginia man facing ‘habitual offender’ charge after manslaughter, body concealment conviction
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and concealing a body was arraigned in Mason County Circuit Court for being a “habitual offender.” The Mason County Prosecuting Attorney says that since Anthony Yester was convicted of burglary in 2012 and for voluntary manslaughter in 2022, he could face an additional five […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Roane County man receives prison sentence in pipe bomb case
CHARLESTON — A Roane County man was sentenced by a federal judge to prison on Wednesday for possessing an unregistered destructive device. Joseph David Bailey, 52, of Spencer was sentenced to one year and one day in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia said.
WTAP
Fatal crash in Athens County
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has died following a crash in Athens County. According to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle struck the back of a parked Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) dump truck. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville was traveling in...
WOUB
Ceiling collapse at Athens rental reveals a gap in code enforcement inspections
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — A ceiling collapsed at a rental unit on North Shafer Street in Athens this summer because of a roof leak. No one was hurt, but the tenants were relocated and the home could not be reoccupied until it was deemed safe. The city’s code enforcement...
