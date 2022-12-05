Linda Millhoff Jacobsen, 63 died Nov. 25 after a brief illness. Linda was born in Barberton, and graduated from Barberton High School and Miami University. She lived most of her adult life in California, working in the financial industry. Preceded in death by her husband, Harry; parents, Jeanne and Kenneth Millhoff; and brother, Paul; she is survived by her children, Jake and Meghan; granddaughter, Taylor; sisters, Donna Catavolos (George)and Patricia Millhoff; and numerous other family members and friends. Services have taken place. Arrangements made by the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chardon, Ohio. Information and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com.

BARBERTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO