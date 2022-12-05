ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barberton, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Linda Millhoff Jacobsen

Linda Millhoff Jacobsen, 63 died Nov. 25 after a brief illness. Linda was born in Barberton, and graduated from Barberton High School and Miami University. She lived most of her adult life in California, working in the financial industry. Preceded in death by her husband, Harry; parents, Jeanne and Kenneth Millhoff; and brother, Paul; she is survived by her children, Jake and Meghan; granddaughter, Taylor; sisters, Donna Catavolos (George)and Patricia Millhoff; and numerous other family members and friends. Services have taken place. Arrangements made by the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chardon, Ohio. Information and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com.
BARBERTON, OH
On this date

This week the Norton Panther boys play Coventry Dec. 9 and Springfield Dec. 13. The Panthers overall record against Coventry is 79-54. The series started with a 30-27 loss Dec. 22, 1939, when Rajniak scored 10 and Borsos 9 for Norton. Norton’s record against Springfield is 65-46, Dec. 11, 1942, Jerry Miner and Bill Pyles both scored 10 in a 29-21 Panther win.
NORTON, OH

