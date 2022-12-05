Read full article on original website
Willow Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained: Is Silas Dead?
Based on and the sequel to the 1988 namesake film, the Disney+ fantasy adventure series ‘Willow’ brings back the titular Newlyn sorcerer (Warwick Davis), as he once more must protect Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber), the child with the mark of prophecy, this time with the help of the children of Madmartigan and Sorsha. In episode 3, titled ‘The Battle of The Slaughtered Lamb,’ Willow and his companions race against time to rescue Elora from the clutches of the possessed Commander Ballantine (Ralph Ineson) and his men. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Willow’ episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD.
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple admits she's losing her sight - like her daughter warned her she would
A mother-of-five is going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple despite her seven-year-old daughter’s warnings. Anaya Peterson, a law student from Belfast, got her eyeballs tattooed blue and purple after she was inspired by the Australian model Amber Luke, who is also nicknamed the ‘blue-eyed dragon’. Amber Luke, the Australian model, had spoken about inking her eyeballs and highly recommended people research the topic before going forward with it.
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources
Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Burning Patience Ending, Explained: Do Mario and Beatriz End Up Together?
Netflix’s ‘Burning Patience’ (alternatively titled ‘Ardiente Paciencia’) is a romantic drama film based on the 1985 novel ‘Ardiente Paciencia’ by Antonio Skármeta. Directed by Rodrigo Sepúlveda, the period drama is set in 1969 in Chile. It tells the story of Mario, a poor postman who dreams of becoming a poet after meeting Pablo Neruda, the most famous poet in Chile.
Doom Patrol Season 4 Episode 1 and 2 Recap and Ending, Explained
HBO Max’s ‘Doom Patrol’ follows a group of misfit people whose lives are changed after they meet with horrible events that disfigured them while also giving them superpowers. Over the course of the seasons, these characters discover some secrets about the man who saved their lives, while also confronting their own traumas and making peace with them. In the fourth season, the members of the Doom Patrol face their most challenging mission yet. They still have to save the world from a very absurd but deadly enemy. This time, however, they will have to deal with their own demons before they can face the enemy. The ending suggests that they have a lot of work to do. Here’s what it means for the future of the characters. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Reincarnated as a Sword Episode 10 Recap and Ending, Explained
In ‘Reincarnated as a Sword’ or ‘Tensei shitara Ken Deshita’ episode 10 titled ‘The Totally Unfair Spider Traps,’ Fran accompanied by other adventurers starts exploring the spider monster nest dungeon. While the rest of her companions are busy tackling the Trap Spiders, booby traps, and giant insects, Fran learns about combat and magic from Amanda. But while exploring the sixth floor underground, the adventurers unexpectedly come across a complex trap of weapon disarm and teleporter following which Amanda along with her two other comrades goes missing. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Reincarnated as a Sword’ episode 10. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinnochio Movie vs Book Differences, Explained
Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, Netflix’s animated film ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ revolves around a wooden puppet named Pinocchio, made by Master Geppetto to deal with the death of his son Carlo. The musical film progresses through Pinocchio’s encounter with a puppet master named Count Volpe, who forces the wooden puppet to be his performer after making the former sign a contract. Based on Carlo Collodi’s novel ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio,’ the film has several significant differences from the source text of the same. If you are intrigued to find out what they are, you are at the right place! SPOILERS AHEAD.
Criminal Minds Evolution Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained
The Paramount+ series ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ is the continuation of the main narrative of ‘Criminal Minds,’ with most members of the main cast reprising their roles. It can be considered the 16th season of the show. In episode 4, titled ‘Pay-Per-View,’ the focus shifts away from the overarching antagonist of the season: the serial killer the authorities call Sicarius. Despite this, he remains integral to the narrative as the BAU tries to catch a pair of brutal home invaders and killers. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Pinocchio Mid-Credit Scene, Explained
Netflix’s ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is the story of an old man and a wooden puppet made by him that comes to life. Geppetto loses his son in the First World War, and years later, creates a puppet in his image. It is when this puppet becomes a living being that a new chapter of Geppetto’s life begins. To the audience, this story is narrated by a cricket called Sebastian. He turns out to be a very important part of Pinocchio’s journey, and it makes sense why he is the one telling it. However, a twist arrives after the film has ended and gives a whole new perspective to the story. Here’s what that mid-credit scene means. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Does Pinocchio Die at the End of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio?
Netflix’s ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ follows the story of a wooden puppet who is brought to life by a magical spirit. Because he is not a conventional human, it takes some time for people to process the fact that he is made of wood and can talk and eat and live like any other living thing. What bothers people more is Pinocchio’s curiosity and his penchant for breaking the rules. It becomes very clear very quickly that he has a mind of his own and doesn’t bow down to anyone. While he feels more and more human as time passes, it still doesn’t change the fact that he is not made of flesh and blood. What does this mean about his life span? If you are wondering whether or not Pinocchio dies at the end, we’ve got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Is Pinocchio Immortal? Why Can’t He Die? Explained
Netflix’s ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is set in Italy between the First and the Second World Wars. The film begins with a ten-year-old boy named Carlo, whose death breaks his father Geppetto’s spirit. Years later, the old man carves a wooden puppet out of the tree planted near the grave of his son. This puppet turns into a living boy and is named Pinocchio. At first, people are scared of the wooden boy, but soon, it is revealed that he is just as human as them. Still, there are some ways in which he differs from normal people. Death is one of them. If you are wondering whether Pinocchio is immortal or if he can die, then here’s what you should know about him. SPOILERS AHEAD!
