Netflix’s ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ follows the story of a wooden puppet who is brought to life by a magical spirit. Because he is not a conventional human, it takes some time for people to process the fact that he is made of wood and can talk and eat and live like any other living thing. What bothers people more is Pinocchio’s curiosity and his penchant for breaking the rules. It becomes very clear very quickly that he has a mind of his own and doesn’t bow down to anyone. While he feels more and more human as time passes, it still doesn’t change the fact that he is not made of flesh and blood. What does this mean about his life span? If you are wondering whether or not Pinocchio dies at the end, we’ve got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD!

7 HOURS AGO