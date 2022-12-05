Read full article on original website
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinnochio Movie vs Book Differences, Explained
Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, Netflix’s animated film ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ revolves around a wooden puppet named Pinocchio, made by Master Geppetto to deal with the death of his son Carlo. The musical film progresses through Pinocchio’s encounter with a puppet master named Count Volpe, who forces the wooden puppet to be his performer after making the former sign a contract. Based on Carlo Collodi’s novel ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio,’ the film has several significant differences from the source text of the same. If you are intrigued to find out what they are, you are at the right place! SPOILERS AHEAD.
Pinocchio Mid-Credit Scene, Explained
Netflix’s ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is the story of an old man and a wooden puppet made by him that comes to life. Geppetto loses his son in the First World War, and years later, creates a puppet in his image. It is when this puppet becomes a living being that a new chapter of Geppetto’s life begins. To the audience, this story is narrated by a cricket called Sebastian. He turns out to be a very important part of Pinocchio’s journey, and it makes sense why he is the one telling it. However, a twist arrives after the film has ended and gives a whole new perspective to the story. Here’s what that mid-credit scene means. SPOILERS AHEAD!
To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the eighth episode of ‘To Your Eternity’ or ‘Fumetsu no Anata e’ season 2 titled ‘Beyond Dreams,’ Fushi saves Bon’s life just moments before he is executed by the Church of Bennett. But in order to fool the public and the church, he smartly places a dummy body at the execution spot. Later, the Prince of the Uralis Kingdom meets his family following his funeral and assumes a new identity so that he can start a new life. Todo and Fushi also follow his example but a tragedy awaits them just when they start to feel a sense of normalcy come back to their lives. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘To Your Eternity’ season 2 episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Netflix’s Dragon Age Absolution Ending, Explained: Who is the Traitor?
Created by Mairghread Scott, ‘Dragon Age: Absolution’ is a Netflix adult-animated series and a part of the sprawling multi-media ‘Dragon Age’ franchise, which originated from the BioWare games of the same name. The plot revolves around Miriam (Kimberly Brooks), an elven mercenary, who reunites with her former lover Hira (Sumalee Montano), a human mage, to lead a band of other mercenaries on a heist to retrieve a powerful artifact known as the Circulum Infinitus. However, this means that Miriam has to confront the horrors of her past and then figure out who is the traitor in her crew. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Dragon Age: Absolution’ season 1. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Christmas Bloody Christmas Ending, Explained: How Does The Santa Die?
You might have binge-watched all the Christmas movies with a heartwarming and lovable ending, so how about a Christmas movie with a bloody climax to spice things up? ‘Christmas Bloody Christmas’ fulfills what the viewers expect it to. With gore, violence, and profanity, the movie is fit for those who hate the jolly festival a little too much. The movie features Riley Dandy, Sam Delich, and Jonah Ray in lead roles.
Criminal Minds Evolution Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained
The Paramount+ series ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ is the continuation of the main narrative of ‘Criminal Minds,’ with most members of the main cast reprising their roles. It can be considered the 16th season of the show. In episode 4, titled ‘Pay-Per-View,’ the focus shifts away from the overarching antagonist of the season: the serial killer the authorities call Sicarius. Despite this, he remains integral to the narrative as the BAU tries to catch a pair of brutal home invaders and killers. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD!
God’s Crooked Lines Ending, Explained: Is Alice Mentally Ill or Sane?
Netflix’s ‘God’s Crooked Lines’ is a Spanish psychological thriller film directed by Oriol Paulo. Originally titled ‘Los renglones torcidos de Dios,’ the movie is an adaptation of the eponymous novel by Torcuato Luca de Tena. The story follows Alice, a private investigator who poses as a mentally ill person and admits herself to an asylum. Her true motive is to uncover the truth behind a potential murder inside the asylum, but as she learns about the hospital, she realizes something bigger is at play.
What Do the Maze and Snakes Mean in Prisoners, Explained
‘Prisoners’ is an intense abduction mystery movie that chronicles the kidnapping of two girls who live in Pennsylvania. When Detective Loki (Jake Gyllenhaal) begins investigating the disappearance of Anna and Joy, he involves himself in a grotesque case much bigger than Loki realizes. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film comprises numerous elements which act as metaphors for character arcs, belief systems, and other facets of the story. Two such components are the maze and the snakes.
Something From Tiffany’s Ending, Explained: Do Ethan and Rachel End Up Together?
The Amazon Prime Original movie ‘Something From Tiffany’s’ is a holiday romantic comedy. Directed by Daryl Wein, the film stars Zoey Deutch, Kendrick Sampson, Ray Nicholson, and Shay Mitchell. Based on the book by Melissa Hill, the story follows the seemingly picture-perfect lives of two couples. Their lives are led to where each of them is meant to be after an accidental gift mix-up.
Does Pinocchio Die at the End of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio?
Netflix’s ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ follows the story of a wooden puppet who is brought to life by a magical spirit. Because he is not a conventional human, it takes some time for people to process the fact that he is made of wood and can talk and eat and live like any other living thing. What bothers people more is Pinocchio’s curiosity and his penchant for breaking the rules. It becomes very clear very quickly that he has a mind of his own and doesn’t bow down to anyone. While he feels more and more human as time passes, it still doesn’t change the fact that he is not made of flesh and blood. What does this mean about his life span? If you are wondering whether or not Pinocchio dies at the end, we’ve got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Is Pinocchio Immortal? Why Can’t He Die? Explained
Netflix’s ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is set in Italy between the First and the Second World Wars. The film begins with a ten-year-old boy named Carlo, whose death breaks his father Geppetto’s spirit. Years later, the old man carves a wooden puppet out of the tree planted near the grave of his son. This puppet turns into a living boy and is named Pinocchio. At first, people are scared of the wooden boy, but soon, it is revealed that he is just as human as them. Still, there are some ways in which he differs from normal people. Death is one of them. If you are wondering whether Pinocchio is immortal or if he can die, then here’s what you should know about him. SPOILERS AHEAD!
King and Queen Consort choose Highland Gathering photo for Christmas card
The King and Queen Consort have chosen a photograph taken at a Highland Gathering for their Christmas card this year.Buckingham Palace on Sunday released the picture selected for the couple’s first Christmas card since Charles became King.The image, taken by award-winning photographer Sam Hussein, shows Charles and Camilla smiling at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in September.It captures the King from a side profile, dressed in a tweed suit with a red, green and beige tie.Meanwhile, Camilla is wearing a green suit and matching hat with a pheasant motif, and pearl earrings.The photo was taken on September 3 – just...
