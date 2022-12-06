Read full article on original website
WBOC
Delaware Public Health Emergency Order Extended
WILMINGTON, Del.- The Public Health Emergency order in Delaware was extended again by Governor John Carney. Governor Carney on Friday formally extended the order to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “Let’s keep doing the things we know that work,” said...
A woman’s place? For Ruth Briggs King, it’s the legislature
It’s not uncommon for state Rep. Ruth Briggs King to be the only woman in a room full of men. The Georgetown lawmaker is the only female legislator in Delaware’s General Assembly who belongs to the Republican Party. She doesn’t let that get in the way of representing her constituents. In fact, she sees it as an opportunity. “There have ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Pole position
Insightful, thought-provoking cartoons based upon happenings in Delaware's Cape Region. Check back twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday, to see the latest cartoon published in the Cape Gazette.
Cape Gazette
Conservation is the goal, commercialization is the danger
This past Monday was a great day for democracy in Delaware. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation’s public meeting at Cape Henlopen High School centered around an invited proposal to explore building a restaurant and bar in the park. The turnout was huge, the discussion was robust though civil, and the information exchanged was illuminating. It was a memorable example of citizens exercising their First Amendment rights in the service of preserving Cape Henlopen State Park.
Civil Rights Icon Rev. Al Sharpton Joins Citizens for Judicial Fairness to Demand Gov. Carney Diversify Delaware’s Supreme Court
Respected civil rights activist and leader Reverend Al Sharpton issued the below statement today, urging Delaware Governor John Carney to fill two upcoming vacancies on the state’s Supreme Court with justices of color. The retirement announcement last week of Justice James T. Vaughan Jr., and the expected elevation of...
Cape Gazette
Public Health Emergency extended for 18th time
Gov. John Carney formally extended the Public Health Emergency Dec. 9 order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. This is the 18th extension Carney has made. “Let’s keep doing the things we know that work,” he said...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Population Consortium approves 2022 projections, but questions about accuracy remain
Delaware’s Population Consortium approved the state’s 2022 population projections Thursday – projections that counties, municipalities and school districts are required to use for planning and budgeting purposes. This year's projections — both for 2022 and for the coming decades — pose several challenges for city governments and...
WDEL 1150AM
Del. accepts applications for Prescription Opioid Settlement funding
A commission is accepting applications for a share of about $3,000,000 currently available from the Delaware Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission. Grants and intragovernmental transfers of $100,000 or less will be considered by the Commission and members of five committees: behavioral health resources, budgeting and reporting, governance, local governments and public outreach and community input.
Delaware ranked in top 20 in new health care report
(The Center Square) – Delaware ranked 20th nationwide in a new report that illustrates strengths and challenges within the state’s health care system. UnitedHealth Group released “American’s Health Rankings 2022 Annual Report," which tackles troubling disparities by race and ethnicity across nearly every aspect of health and well-being in the United States. The report, according to the release, analyzed data through 80 measurements that reflect the impact the COVID-19 pandemic...
delawarepublic.org
Habitat for Humanity branches and UD release study on Delaware's housing repair needs
A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Delaware for Delaware's three Habitat for Humanity branches underscored the role of housing repair in addressing the state's escalating affordable housing shortage. The research team’s statewide survey reached an estimate of 25,000 owner-occupied homes in need of repair. Of those,...
WBOC
Delaware Celebrates Family Farms on State's 235th Birthday
LINCOLN, Del. - On Stayton Road in Lincoln, not far from Ellendale, a visitor can almost take a trip back in time. "This parcel here and the parcel next door that I purchased a few years back have been in the family close to 300 years," said Grier Stayton, owner of Stayton Farm.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware receives $11 million in public health grant funding
The Centers for Disease Control awards Delaware $11 million in to bolster the state’s public health workforce and infrastructure. Gov. John Carney and the state’s Congressional delegation lauded the funding as a way for the state to retain and recruit more public health workers. The funding will allow...
starpublications.online
Town of Delmar, state of Delaware honors Delmar Pizza for years of community service
It is often said that some of the biggest contributors to a community do so without a lot of hype. Last Thursday, one of those contributors was surprised and honored by the town of Delmar and the state of Delaware. Delmar Pizza owner Athanasios Minas “Tom” Kostis has contributed food...
Expanding offshore wind power would have ‘multitude of benefits’ for Md., report suggests
Advocates: Costs associated with expanding offshore wind production would be more than offset by the eventual savings and environmental and public health benefits The post Expanding offshore wind power would have ‘multitude of benefits’ for Md., report suggests appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Cape Gazette
Beach nourishment projects funded in Delaware
Gov. John Carney, U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced Dec. 7 that steps are underway for beach nourishment projects in Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany and Fenwick Island. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District awarded a contract to...
Cape Gazette
Restaurant Accolade Program recognizes High 5 Hospitality
The Delaware Division of Public Health recognized High 5 Hospitality as the first hospitality group in Delaware to have all its restaurants achieve the Bronze Fork award as part of the Restaurant Accolade Program. High 5 Hospitality restaurants include Buffalo Wild Wings, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Eggspectation, Limestone BBQ and the...
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
Cape Gazette
DMV firsttime trust requests now require appointments
The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles will now process all firsttime trust requests by appointment only, to allow for a thorough review of all documents before the scheduled visit. Customers seeking to place their Delaware-titled vehicle in the name of a trust may go to dmv.de.gov/onlineservices/trustappointments to schedule an appointment...
WMDT.com
Beach renourishment funding awarded to start first state beach makeover
DELAWARE – Coastal Delaware is getting a makeover. This after the first state legislators, Governor John Carney, U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced funding was awarded to fix up some of the beach towns. Officials say that the first state is the lowest-lying state in the country, making the coast very vulnerable to the effects of climate change.
Cape Gazette
Delaware applauded for gas vehicle phase out
Your recent article on the gradual phase out of gas vehicles noted that under Gov. Carney’s leadership, Delaware is moving toward adoption of the California Advanced Clean Car II regulatory standards. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has held a series of public workshops and will hold hearings this spring.
