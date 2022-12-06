Read full article on original website
Jon Wallace Larson
May 8, 1942 – December 5, 2022 (age 80) Jon Wallace Larson, age 80, passed away in Logan, Cache County, Utah on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born to Rudolph Vernon Larson and Helen Calder Larson in Tacoma, Washington on May 8, 1942. He grew up in Tacoma; Vernal, Utah; Smithfield, Utah; and when he was about eight years old, the family settled in Roosevelt, Utah. Jon attended BYU where he met Sally Rae Drawhorn. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 17, 1965. Their children are Rebecca Siniscalchi, Maria Larson, and William Lawrence Larson. They have nine grandchildren: Reese Hoefnagel, Jon Kohler, Em Beane, Nathan Beane, Elizabeth Beane, Marlie Siniscalchi, Tessa Siniscalchi, Wesley Siniscalchi, Noah Siniscalchi, and Rachel Siniscalchi. As his family members, we always knew of his love and never left visits with Jon without a huge bear hug and “I love you.”
Mark Hargreaves
January 29, 1954 – December 8, 2022 (age 68) Mark Hargreaves, 68, of Logan, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Logan, Utah. He was born January 29, 1954 in Port au-Prince, Haiti to George and Sara (Romero) Hargreaves, the fourth of six children. His father’s work as an engineer for the United States Agency for International Development took the family around the world, and Mark grew up in Costa Rica, the Philippines, Brazil, Columbia, and the Panama Canal Zone. George returned stateside and became a professor at Utah State University when Mark was 16.
Charlene Groneman Knapp
March 24, 1928 — December 7, 2022 (age 94) Charlene Groneman Knapp, age 94, passed away December 7, 2022 in Preston Idaho in the Franklin County Transitional Care Center. She was born March 24, 1928 in Provo, Utah the daughter of LaVar Peter Groneman and Orilla Buys Strong Groneman. Her Parents divorced and her mother remarried Alton Frank Groneman to whom she was later sealed.
Benefit ballet performances slated at the Utah Theatre
LOGAN — Benefit performances of an original holiday ballet are scheduled for Dec. 12 and 13 at the Utah Theatre in downtown Logan. “The Night Before Christmas” will be performed by Ballet West dancers and students of the Ballet Aligned school here in Logan, according to Stephanie Casperson, that school’s director.
Students strive to understand characters they played in ambitious musical
LOGAN — Logan High Theater recently presented the Broadway musical “Big Fish”, an ambitious project that ‘s described as a heartfelt, powerful and truly magical story about fathers, sons and the stories that people use to define their identities. On KVNU’s For the People program on...
No changes proposed for Region 11 in UHSAA First Consideration of Regions for 2023-2025
LOGAN – In mid-November, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) announced its “first consideration” or upcoming realignment. In its proposal, Logan High School would have dropped to 3A. But on Thursday, the UHSAA Board of Trustees released its first consideration of regions for 2023-25 and it kept the Logan Grizzlies in 4A with its other Region 11 schools, like Sky View, Green Canyon, Bear River, Ridgeline and Mountain Crest.
Hollingsworth’s lighted displays back in Preston
PRESTON – For 50 years the Hollingsworth family had plywood cut outs of cartoon characters lit by spotlights in their front yard. Then life got busy and the kids who were always helping grew up and moved away. Jeff and Lee Hollingsworth have now resurrected their Christmas Light show....
PHOTO GALLERY: Sky View vs Ridgeline swim meet – Dec. 8, 2022
Photos by Clint Allen / Additional information about Clint’s work (or inquiries about purchasing his photos) can be found at clintallen.smugmug.com. Photo Gallery sponsored by The Logo Shop, your source for teams, businesses and booster clubs. Visit http://welogostuff.mypromohq.com/. Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow...
Lyric troupe brings ‘A Christmas Carol’ to Ellen Eccles’ stage
LOGAN — The Lyric Repertory Company’s eagerly-awaited holiday production of A Christmas Carol is slated to premier on Monday, Dec. 12 at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan. Having been temporarily moved from their own Caine Lyric Theatre on Center Street by safety concerns, the company’s cast...
Frances Hamblin
October 31, 1941 — December 1, 2022 (age 81) Frances Aline Jeppesen Hamblin died at home surrounded by family on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in Hyde Park, UT due to complications following an aggressive cancer diagnosis. She was 81. Frances was born on October 31, 1941, in Rigby, ID...
Ernesto López will chair Logan Municipal Council in 2023
LOGAN — As part of routine end-of-year chores, Ernesto López was appointed chairman of the Logan Municipal Council for 2023 on Tuesday, Dec. 6. López will succeed council member Jeanne Simmonds, who served as chair of the city council in 2022, effective Jan. 1. López was nominated...
Council members ‘indefinitely postpone’ efforts to amend county constitution
CACHE COUNTY — The Cache County Council has abandoned its plans to amend the county’s constitution. At Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Cache County Council, the members voted unanimously to “indefinitely postpone” any further discussion of proposed Ordinance 2022-32. That measure would have amended the...
Logan man confesses to threatening woman with a knife
LOGAN — A 29-year-old Logan man has admitted to threatening a woman with a knife during a domestic dispute. Dekker C. Boeke has been in the Cache County Jail since being arrested in April. Boeke appeared Monday morning in 1st District Court for a change of plea hearing. He...
In-depth look at Utah State’s bowl opponent, the Memphis Tigers
LOGAN – Utah State knew it was going to a bowl for several weeks but just didn’t know the where and who of its eventual bowl appearance. Well, those two things are known. The Aggies will taken on the Memphis Tigers in Dallas in the First Responder Bowl.
Cache County Council ponders status of Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield
CACHE COUNTY — If Clerk/Auditor Jess Bradfield expected the members of the Cache County Council to greet to his decision to opt for part-time employment with the county with anything remotely resembling applause, he should have known better. Saying that Bradfield had been unaware that the subject of his...
