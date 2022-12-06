May 8, 1942 – December 5, 2022 (age 80) Jon Wallace Larson, age 80, passed away in Logan, Cache County, Utah on Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born to Rudolph Vernon Larson and Helen Calder Larson in Tacoma, Washington on May 8, 1942. He grew up in Tacoma; Vernal, Utah; Smithfield, Utah; and when he was about eight years old, the family settled in Roosevelt, Utah. Jon attended BYU where he met Sally Rae Drawhorn. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 17, 1965. Their children are Rebecca Siniscalchi, Maria Larson, and William Lawrence Larson. They have nine grandchildren: Reese Hoefnagel, Jon Kohler, Em Beane, Nathan Beane, Elizabeth Beane, Marlie Siniscalchi, Tessa Siniscalchi, Wesley Siniscalchi, Noah Siniscalchi, and Rachel Siniscalchi. As his family members, we always knew of his love and never left visits with Jon without a huge bear hug and “I love you.”

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO