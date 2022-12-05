ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Wins 10 Front Page Awards

The Times won 10 Front Page Awards from the Newswomen’s Club of New York, which recognizes exceptional work by newswomen in the metropolitan area. Jan Ransom won the Front Page Award for Journalist of the Year for her exposure of lawlessness in Rikers Island jail complex and the decades of mismanagement that allowed it.
