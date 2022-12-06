The Signs Leading Up to Ketron Jackson Jr. Becoming Hogs’ Biggest Transfer Surprise So Far

We didn’t know it Tuesday night, but winning the UNC Greensboro game without Trevon Brazile for more than half the game was just the beginning of some adversity. Brazile left the the game at the 7:30 mark of the first half after his knee buckled, and he crumpled to the floor. He never returned, but the SEC broadcast crew reported just before the first half that the injury is “not one that will be long term.”

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO