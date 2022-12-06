Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
bestofarkansassports.com
Showing Fans What the Wingspan Fuss Was All About + More Insights from Oklahoma Win
TULSA, Okla. — Anthony Black introduced himself to the country at the Maui Invitational. Not long afterward, Nick Smith Jr. reminded everyone why he was a projected top-5 draft pick as soon as he returned to action. That left just one of the talented trio of McDonald’s All-Americans waiting...
Hogs Land Quarterback Commitment from Morrilton Native
Decision provides somebody behind returning starter KJ Jefferson for Razorbacks
Kait 8
Arkansas State women’s basketball to face No. 21 Arkansas in Fayetteville for first time since 1980
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State women’s basketball (4-4) will have another tough road test, going on the road to face #21 Arkansas (11-0) at Bud Walton Arena Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM on the SEC Network. The Red Wolves will return the home-and-home after falling 94-71 to the...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas adds Jacolby Criswell
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Morrilton and North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell has committed to Arkansas. Criswell, 6-1, 205, committed to the Hogs while on his official visit to Arkansas this weekend. He announced his decision on Twitter. “Excited to be playing in my home state next season. Ready to get...
thv11.com
Criswell heading home to join Razorbacks
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Quarterback Jacolby Criswell announced on Saturday that he's coming home and joining the University of Arkansas. Criswell, who played the last three seasons at North Carolina, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 and broke the news during an official visit to Fayetteville. The Morrilton...
Perhaps Aggies Kicking Tires on Petrino Could Inspire Hogs to Do the Same
Latest trend of bringing back disgraced former SEC coaches could give Arkansas an interesting choice
bestofarkansassports.com
A Reshuffled Roster Altered Arkansas’ Focus in Its Attack on Oklahoma
LIVE UPDATES – Arkansas vs Oklahoma. What started out as a fun back-and-forth affair the first few minutes quickly turned in favor of Oklahoma, which made 11 of its first 13 shots, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. Some of them were open looks, but the Sooners also made some tough shots. The lead grew to as many as 9.
Arkansas' Eric Musselman discusses life after Trevon Brazile Following 88-78 Win Over Oklahoma
Arkansas played its first game of the season since losing star Trevon Brazile to a torn ACL and pulled out an impressive 88-78 away victory Tuesday over Oklahoma. After the win, head coach Eric Musselman praised his team's performance but said the Razorbacks are still adjusting to losing their leading scorer.
Quiet is an Uneasy Feeling in the World of Arkansas Football
It's hard to shake the feeling that something is off in Fayetteville
southeasthoops.com
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Prediction: Hogs Move Forward Without Brazile
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Arkansas vs. Oklahoma prediction for the December 10 matchup in Tulsa. The Razorbacks head into the contest without star forward Trevon Brazile, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Meanwhile, the Sooners are off to a 7-2 start this season with wins over Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Nebraska, and more.
kentuckytoday.com
Brohm adds trio of coaches from Purdue; only three remain from former staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - In the first indication of what his staff at Louisville will look like, Jeff Brohm revealed Friday he is immediately bringing three assistant coaches and a strength coach with him from Purdue, three of whom have Louisville ties. In interviews with various media outlets for 90...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
arkadelphian.com
HISTORY MINUTE: Williams among most celebrated Arkansan writers
One critic called him “the Hank Williams of American poetry,” which Miller Williams took to be the highest compliment. Miller Williams, a Hoxie native, was one of the most celebrated writers to come from Arkansas. Born in 1930, the family moved often. His father, a Methodist minister, brought...
Fort Chaffee Sniper competition returns
CHARLESTON, Ark. — Marksmen from around the globe are taking part in the Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) Sniper Championships held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center. The four-day competition was put on by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center...
wdrb.com
2 men killed in Old Louisville shooting near I-65, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men died after a shooting in Old Louisville on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD responded to a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m. That's near the Clarion Pointe Hotel and Circle K gas station just off Interstate 65 near East Gaulbert Avenue. Police found a man who had been shot and killed at the scene.
theshelbyreport.com
Tyson Foods Names Boulden As Chief Growth Officer
Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods has named Melanie Boulden as EVP of chief growth officer, effective Feb. 6. Boulden will report to Donnie King, president and CEO, and will be responsible for all aspects of global brand marketing to foster the growth of the company’s portfolio of brands and products. In this newly created role, Boulden will join the enterprise leadership team and oversee functions including consumer and corporate branding, innovation, research and development, communications and consumer insights and analytics.
