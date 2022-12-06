ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas adds Jacolby Criswell

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Morrilton and North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell has committed to Arkansas. Criswell, 6-1, 205, committed to the Hogs while on his official visit to Arkansas this weekend. He announced his decision on Twitter. “Excited to be playing in my home state next season. Ready to get...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thv11.com

Criswell heading home to join Razorbacks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Quarterback Jacolby Criswell announced on Saturday that he's coming home and joining the University of Arkansas. Criswell, who played the last three seasons at North Carolina, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 and broke the news during an official visit to Fayetteville. The Morrilton...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

A Reshuffled Roster Altered Arkansas’ Focus in Its Attack on Oklahoma

LIVE UPDATES – Arkansas vs Oklahoma. What started out as a fun back-and-forth affair the first few minutes quickly turned in favor of Oklahoma, which made 11 of its first 13 shots, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. Some of them were open looks, but the Sooners also made some tough shots. The lead grew to as many as 9.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
southeasthoops.com

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Prediction: Hogs Move Forward Without Brazile

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Arkansas vs. Oklahoma prediction for the December 10 matchup in Tulsa. The Razorbacks head into the contest without star forward Trevon Brazile, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Meanwhile, the Sooners are off to a 7-2 start this season with wins over Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Nebraska, and more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkadelphian.com

HISTORY MINUTE: Williams among most celebrated Arkansan writers

One critic called him “the Hank Williams of American poetry,” which Miller Williams took to be the highest compliment. Miller Williams, a Hoxie native, was one of the most celebrated writers to come from Arkansas. Born in 1930, the family moved often. His father, a Methodist minister, brought...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Fort Chaffee Sniper competition returns

CHARLESTON, Ark. — Marksmen from around the globe are taking part in the Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) Sniper Championships held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center. The four-day competition was put on by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center...
CHARLESTON, AR
wdrb.com

2 men killed in Old Louisville shooting near I-65, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men died after a shooting in Old Louisville on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD responded to a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m. That's near the Clarion Pointe Hotel and Circle K gas station just off Interstate 65 near East Gaulbert Avenue. Police found a man who had been shot and killed at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
theshelbyreport.com

Tyson Foods Names Boulden As Chief Growth Officer

Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods has named Melanie Boulden as EVP of chief growth officer, effective Feb. 6. Boulden will report to Donnie King, president and CEO, and will be responsible for all aspects of global brand marketing to foster the growth of the company’s portfolio of brands and products. In this newly created role, Boulden will join the enterprise leadership team and oversee functions including consumer and corporate branding, innovation, research and development, communications and consumer insights and analytics.
SPRINGDALE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy