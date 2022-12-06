Read full article on original website
KTUL
OKCPD arrest man wanted for Texas murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested on Thursday by the Oklahoma City Police Department. On Dec. 8, Oklahoma City police officers working with the United States Marshals Service arrested wanted fugitive Rickey Spencer. According to OKCPD, Spencer had a warrant for murder that occurred earlier...
KTUL
Man booked into Oklahoma County Jail after officer-involved shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man has been arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) after the officer-involved shooting that took place Thursday. According to the police report, Thursday at 10:05 a.m., a citizen flagged down an Oklahoma City police officer working an off-duty job and reported a man had just pointed a gun at him. The citizen pointed to a man later identified as 31-year-old Reginald Davis. The off-duty officer called for backup to his location as David fired off a shot.
KTUL
More than 1,800 marijuana plants seized at illegal grow operation in Blanchard
BLANCHARD, Okla. (KOKH) — The McClain County Sheriff's Office said it seized 1,800 marijuana plants on Wednesday at an illegal grow operation in Blanchard. Authorities said it marked the second time that an illegal grow facility was shut down at the location this year. Deputies who executed the search...
KTUL
'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
KTUL
Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
KTUL
'My heart sunk': Fillmore Elementary families on edge after fake bomb threat
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Students and staff at Fillmore Elementary are on edge tonight after their school became the target of a fake bomb threat this afternoon. Fox 25 arrived to the scene a bit before 3:00. Our crews saw teachers and students waiting outside while the Oklahoma City Police Department investigated.
KTUL
Law enforcement confirms bogus 911 calls made to several Green Country schools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement agencies have confirmed that there were several bogus 911 calls made to local area schools on Thursday. The Miami Police Department, Stillwater Police Department and the Tulsa Police Department both responded to schools in their communities after a call was made about an active shooter at the schools.
KTUL
Clinic-on-wheels brings medical care to Oklahoma's rural communities
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — All the medical services a client can access at Green Country Behavioral Health Services outpatient building can now be accessed at a clinic on wheel. The Care-A-Van has been active for less than a month, but it’s already making impacts in Oklahoma’s most rural areas.
KTUL
Officer involved shooting rattles employees in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near NW 2nd and Penn. There was a lot of damage, but minimal injuries. "I'm like "Oh crap, something's going on over there,"" said Jacob Magnuson,...
KTUL
Suspect detained after Southern Nazarene University buses set on fire
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — One person was detained after three buses caught on fire at Southern Nazarene University on Friday morning. One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury during the incident. University police said the person who was detained was chased off the property on Thursday and showed up...
KTUL
Oklahoma is first state to offer transportation specific to mental health crisis
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Until now, police were primarily responsible for crisis transportation in Oklahoma. This means someone in a mental health crisis had to ride in the back of a patrol car to get treatment. As one can imagine, that alone would be enough to keep patients from...
KTUL
Man commits suicide after holding woman hostage for several hours in Newalla home
NEWALLA, Okla. (KOKH) — A man committed suicide after holding a woman hostage in her own home for several hours in Newalla on Friday. On Dec. 2, Cleveland County deputies responded to a domestic incident where an armed man forced his way into a woman's home, brutally beat her, threatened her, and attempted to drown her in her bathtub. Eventually the victim was able to escape from the man and run across the street to a neighbor's house. When the woman fled, the suspect fired a shot at her, but missed.
KTUL
Court docs: Woman forges 91 checks, steals $445,000 from mother's bank account
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman is suing Liberty National Bank after her daughter allegedly forged her name and stole thousands of dollars from her account over a period of several months. According to court documents, Gala Harper's daughter, Tamara Walters, gained access to her account sometime around February...
KTUL
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority pauses work on ACCESS Oklahoma project
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has paused its work on the ACCESS Oklahoma project after a judge ruled it violated the Open Meeting Act. Over 200 property owners in Norman filed a lawsuit against OTA in May for the violation, and this week, the $5 billion project came to a halt after a judge sided with residents.
KTUL
Wellston attorney arrested on drug charges after Lincoln County deputies raid her home
WELLSTON, Okla. (KOKH) — A Wellston attorney was arrested on drug charges earlier this month. Lincoln County deputies raided the home of Debra Campbell and said they found meth, marijuana, multiple digital scales, and glass smoking devices. Deputies also said they found over $4,000 in cash and four firearms....
KTUL
Chickasha leg lamp catches eyes of tourists, possible investors
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — A 50-foot tall leg lamp, based off the one featured in the 1983 film A Christmas Story, in downtown Chickasha is catching the eyes of tourists and possible investors alike. According to the Chickasha Economic Development Council, a California man is looking to spend $5.5...
KTUL
Loved ones desperate for Oklahoma City hit-and-run driver to come forward
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Loved ones are desperate for answers after a woman and her dog were killed in a hit-and-run last month in Oklahoma City. Police and family are hopeful the driver will turn themselves in after hearing our story. "Just the idea of that person coming...
KTUL
OSHA investigation finds contractor at fault after two Edmond workers die in manhole
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The investigation into two workers death in Edmond found an Arkansas contractor failed to test the oxygen level in the confined space before the two workers entered into the sewer 20-feet below ground. Federal workplace safety investigators determined that an Arkansas construction contractor failed to...
KTUL
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denies clemency for Scott Eizember
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man convicted in the shotgun slayings of an elderly couple in eastern Oklahoma in 2003 and sentenced to die should not be spared from the death sentence, a state board decided Wednesday. The five-member Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to reject clemency for...
KTUL
South Coffeyville police honor K9 officer's last day before being laid to rest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — K9 police officer Taz with the South Coffeyville Police Department was laid to rest Wednesday afternoon, but not before he was honored with one last ride. “We wanted to give him some treats and a little extra attention so to speak for a week or...
