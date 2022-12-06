ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Climate concerns give national attention to Louisiana race

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The election for a seat on a typically obscure regulatory commission in Louisiana, a state with a front row seat to the effects of climate change, has gained national attention as major utility companies and outside political action committees pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race.
Michael Flynn testifies in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Former national security adviser https://apnews.com/hub/michael-flynn">Michael Flynn was at a downtown Atlanta courthouse Thursday to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President https://apnews.com/hub/donald-trump">Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, had tried to get...
Warnock win makes it official: Georgia is a '24 battleground

ATLANTA (AP) — Fresh off https://apnews.com/article/2022-midterm-elections-walker-warnock-runoff-3d4e4d1ab1760792454e1cbd618ce332?utm_source=homepage&utm_medium=RelatedStories&utm_campaign=position_01">Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s runoff victory, Georgia Democrats are embracing — and Republicans are reluctantly accepting — the state’s transition from GOP stronghold to a premier battleground as the political calendar turns to the 2024 presidential cycle. Democrats and Republicans...
Trial ordered for 5 men in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Five men were turned over for trial Wednesday on charges involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix, all from Michigan, are accused of https://apnews.com/article/crime-michigan-gretchen-whitmer-traverse-city-state-courts-2d79d994272bbced92b0519218cb93e0">providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime. Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was charged with providing material support for terrorist acts.
Power restored to North Carolina county affected by shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy completed repairs Wednesday on electric substation equipment damaged in https://apnews.com/article/crime-north-carolina-052f618466c84b841b467b55c222717a">shootings over the weekend in central North Carolina. Almost all households in Moore County had regained power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Duke Energy’s outage map. A peak of more than 45,000...
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an https://apnews.com/article/science-shootings-smog-hawaii-evacuations-709d84aeeb0cce0b1cc21651ccfe3105">imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was https://apnews.com/article/volcanic-eruptions-science-hawaii-hilo-volcanoes-a56ba5bc2ab68556bad6bd8ad9b2ca8f">still erupting Thursday morning,...
Reports: Many security lapses led to Texas inmate's escape

HOUSTON (AP) — A multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches, poorly applied restraints, a staffing shortage and an environment where correctional officers became complacent created the conditions that led to the May escape of a Texas inmate, resulting in the deaths of five people, according to two reviews of the incident that were released Thursday.
Tuesday/Wednesday Sports Roundup

O'FALLON 50, EDWARDSVILLE 36: O'Fallon's three-point shooting made the difference as the Panthers won over Edwardsville at the OTHS Panther Dome. O'Fallon led all the way, with leads of 20-10, 31-20, and 45-28 after the first three quarters, with the Tigers outscoring the Panthers in the final quarter 8-5. Shannon...
