ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Biden to visit Arizona computer chip site, highlight jobs

By JOSH BOAK Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jYtVcPY00

President Joe Biden on Tuesday plans to visit the building site for a new computer chip plant in Arizona, using it as a chance to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority.

Biden has staked his legacy in large part on major investments in technology and infrastructure that were approved by Congress along bipartisan lines. The Democratic president maintains that the factory jobs fostered by $52 billion in semiconductor investments and another $200 billion for scientific research will help to revive the U.S. middle class.

“This is actually about building an economic strategy that goes beyond semiconductors,” said Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council. “This is a marked departure from the economic philosophy that has governed for much of the last 40 years in this country, which was a sort of trickle-down economic strategy.”

But there are signs that past moments of bipartisanship on economic matters may be harder to replicate after November's midterm election s, in which Republicans won a House majority. Biden still pitches the investments as a sign of what happens when lawmakers partner with each other, but Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy, who could be the next speaker, attacked the legislation in a July floor speech as a “blank check” and “corporate welfare.”

Biden is visiting a plant under construction by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. that was announced in 2020 during Donald Trump 's presidency. TSMC will also announce a second plant in Arizona on Tuesday. Biden administration officials said the two TSMC plants as well as new factories by Intel, Micron, Wolfspeed and others could give a decisive edge to the American military and economy at time when competition with China is heating up.

The White House has simultaneously launched a video campaign to highlight the array of non-tech jobs associated with the semiconductor industry. Biden has visited four other computer chip sites since September, with the highly paid factory jobs promising spillover hiring for construction, janitorial services and other businesses.

Featured in the video campaign is Paul Sarzoza, president and CEO of Verde Clean. Sarzoza founded the company in 2019. It won a contract to clean TSMC's construction site, accounting for a third of its 150 jobs. Sarzoza's company will clean the semiconductor plant, with workers wearing what's known as a “bunny suit” to prevent any contamination from hair and skin.

The government's investment was key for his company's growth, and he expects to add 150 to 200 more employees next year.

“It’s one step at a time,” Sarzoza said. “But it’s a tremendous opportunity for us.”

Computer chip company Intel has also invested in Arizona, which has become a microcosm of the nation's broader political divides. The state on Monday certified the results of this year's elections, a process drawn out by many GOP officials who falsely claim the 2020 election, in which Biden beat Trump, was rigged.

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will attend the event, as will his newly elected Democratic successor, Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state. Also slated to attend are Apple CEO Tim Cook, TSMC’s founder Morris Chang, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.

Biden uses his visits to chip plants to talk about the jobs he expects will come to those regions, a process that could take a decade or longer to come to full fruition. Companies could face a challenge in finding educated workers for jobs with incomes averaging over $100,000 a year, according to Labor Department figures.

Ronnie Chatterji, White House coordinator for the chip investments, said these investments will shape entire regions of the country in ways that are overlooked now.

“Ten years from now we’ll be talking about all the jobs in Arizona,” Chatterji said in an interview. “You won’t be able to talk about that part of Arizona without thinking about the impact of those companies.”

But Biden might need to thread a needle and preserve a sense of bipartisanship for the long-term investments to succeed, said Keith Krach, a business executive who as an under secretary of state in the Trump administration helped bring TSMC to Arizona.

He said the investments will rival NASA's Apollo Program, which didn't just land men on the moon but also made the U.S. a leader in micro electronics, software, computers and aerospace.

Krach said that preserving political unity is key and the way to do that is for political leaders to stress how the chip plants can keep the U.S. ahead of China.

“It's unifying,” Krach said, because Chinese President Xi Jinping “is terrified of the United States having a Sputnik moment, which I think this really represents, and declaring a moonshot.”

Comments / 141

Daniel Panza
4d ago

Even if he did visit the border what good would it do? His staff will steer him away him to what they think he needs to see. What I would like to see is the data that his infrastructure policy is working. The micro chip shortage existed before he was elected. It only makes sense that a few entrepreneurs would see the need to bring the micro chip industry back to the US. So what has the infrastructure act done to stimulate that? I asking because I don’t know.

Reply
10
CTYankee
4d ago

Take a side trip to the border, it is only 100 mile away Joe. For all those border deniers that want proof of a crisis, I'm sure they have all seen the debunked photos of the CBP agent "whipping" the illegal immigrants. lm sure they were all outraged by that.

Reply
11
Mr.PoopyButtPants
4d ago

Address how you are a weak president who is weakening our military

Reply(26)
26
Related
The Mary Sue

Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?

The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

Liz Cheney, whose 3 Democratic endorsees won their races, takes a dig at election denier Kari Lake after Arizona defeat

Kari Lake, a Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona's governorship, lost to Katie Hobbs on Monday. Lake previously thanked Liz Cheney in a sarcastic letter for boosting campaign donations. After Lake's defeat on Monday evening, Cheney retorted: "You're welcome." Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney sniped back at Kari Lake after the Arizona gubernatorial...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Sean Hannity’s sulking announcement of Arizona governor results goes viral: ‘Weak hypocritical sore loser’

Sean Hannity was labelled a “hypocritical sore loser” for taking a cheap shot at Katie Hobbs while morosely calling the Arizona governor’s race for her live on-air.“Apparently they did have a drop in Arizona and Fox is projecting that Democratic Secretary of State, who should have recused herself, Katie Hobbs has been elected governor of Arizona,” the Fox News host announced toward the end of his 8pm show on Monday. A clip of Mr Hannity’s unenthusiastic race call had racked up nearly one million views by Tuesday morning, 13 hours after being posted to Twitter by the @Acyn account....
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

98% in; Kari Lake expected to lose AZ gov.; may recount; military intervention wanted by some supporters

Republican Kari Lake is projected to lose her race for Arizona governor to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Associated Press reported. Lake trailed Hobbs by a very narrow margin Tuesday morning with 98 percent of votes reported, according to Associated Press results. If the margin continues to narrow, it could trigger a recount: Arizona law dictates automatic recounts at a difference of .5 percent or less.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Team Biden’s 401(k) heist could raid your retirement for a woke agenda

President Joe Biden is threatening the returns of 401(k) savings accounts, risking millions of workers’ comfortable retirements. If you put money into a 401(k), beware. Until now, the law always required fund managers entrusted with your savings to invest the money where it’s expected to get the top profit for you. Period. But late last month, Biden’s Labor Department announced a rule change that goes into effect at the end of January. It will allow fund managers to invest your money in the stocks of companies that favor left-wing policies, even if they earn a lower return. It’s legalized theft. The future...
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Bashes Arizona Governor After He Congratulates Katie Hobbs on Victory

A top Arizona Republican has lashed out at current Governor Doug Ducey, after he congratulated governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory, according to Mediaite. Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward attacked Governor Doug Ducey, after he welcomed governor-elect Katie Hobbs, promising to aid in the transition to her entrance to the office. Hobbs has been declared the winner of the Arizona gubernatorial race, however, her opponent, Kari Lake, has yet to concede.
ARIZONA STATE
marketplace.org

She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages

Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
CUPERTINO, CA
ABC News

ABC News

937K+
Followers
197K+
Post
542M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy