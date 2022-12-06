Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes finish home stretch with 105-67 victory over North AlabamaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cruisin' the Strip in Florence, AlabamaApril KillianFlorence, AL
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
Related
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Hook Street in Tuscumbia
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Hook Street in Tuscumbia. The...
North Alabama teen and mother to be featured on national cooking show
Gingerbread Bakery's 'master chef,' Madison Howton is only 18 years old.
Upcoming Cullman Christmas events
CULLMAN, Ala. – After successful Christmas parades, tree lightings, concerts and celebrations over the past several days, Cullman’s holiday schedule is still full of family events this week. Thursday, Dec. 8 Cullman City Schools (CHS) Christmas Concert 7 p.m. The free concert will be held at Cullman High School auditorium and include the Cullman Beginning Band, Cullman Middle School Advanced Band, the Combined CHS Concert and Symphonic Bands and the CHS Jazz Ensemble. Dr. Herman C. Ensor Lights of Love Christmas Ceremony 6 p.m. Held at Christ Hall at St. John’s Church, the event supports the Cullman Regional Foundation and its efforts to advance quality healthcare at...
Obituary: Sandra Ann Mathis
Sandra Ann Mathis, age 74, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Sandra is survived by her daughter Sonya Mathis; and her son Aaron Walker; her brother MIchael England; her grandson D.J. Morgan and her sisters Cora Lowery, Glenda James & Wanda Witcher. A memorial service for Sandra will be held Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 1 p.m.
Local heritage group donates to Cullman Caring for Kids
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Sons of Confederate Veterans Thomas Jefferson Denney Camp #1442 of Cullman presented a check to Cullman Caring for Kids recently to sponsor four families for Christmas. These donated funds are from the camp’s fundraisers throughout the year and the SCV’s way of giving back to Cullman County. One of the main fundraisers the camp has done for nearly seven years is an annual cooked meat sale at Willingham Salvage. The camp pre-sells ribs, butts or chickens for a donation, and then smokes the meat so it is ready to be picked up and served. Much of the proceeds from that has allowed the camp to continually donate locally. The camp appreciates the continued support it has received from the community as well as Willingham Salvage throughout the years.
Hartselle Enquirer
Students support the Key family in time of grief
Hartselle has always held a special place in the heart of the Key family since they arrived here in 2014. But it grew more special when their hearts were broken in grief after the passing of their brother and uncle Randy Jones. Jones, the brother of coach Faron Key’s wife...
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile this weekend in Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
WAAY-TV
One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaways Saturday in Athens, Huntsville
While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Athens and Huntsville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Athens High School or Milton Frank Stadium from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
Books-A-Million opens new Huntsville location
The Huntsville Books-A-Million moved out of its North Memorial Parkway location in June and officially opened its new location, just down the road, off South Memorial Parkway.
2 weird things Huntsville Googled more than anywhere else in US in 2022
It’s not surprising Huntsville searched for the term “NASA” more than anywhere else in the country. That’s pretty much a given for a place known as the “Rocket City” and the home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. But Magpie birds and royal...
Franklin County Times
Taste of Franklin — Something sweet to eat
Whether attending a cookie swap, creating goodies for friends and neighbors or preparing for Santa’s imminent arrival, cookies are bound to be on the menu at some point this season. While the classic chocolate chip is always an option, Amy McCollum has a festive selection of recipes to choose from that might help you whip up a new sweet treat for your holiday table – or else revive a long-forgotten favorite. It’s baking season in Franklin County.
WAFF
‘She could light up a room’: community remembers Red Bay teen who passed after year-long coma
RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - Gracie Davis was a shining part of Red Bay and the community’s love only grew after hearing about her terrible accident that happened on Dec. 17, 2021. After being in a coma for nearly a year, Gracie passed away Wednesday night, just hours before her 19th birthday.
Obituary: John S. Moore
Funeral Service for John S. Moore, age 80, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Herman Lambert and Jimmie Moore officiating, interment in Baldwin Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Mr. Moore passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing Home. He was born April 8, 1942, to Phillip Hershel Moore and Sudie Bell Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Athlene Spradling and Audrey Goode; and brothers, Allen Moore and Steve Moore. Survivors include his wife, Pat Moore; daughters, Michelle (Michael) Bryant and Wendy (Clint) Osteen; grandchildren, Nicholas Bryant, John Isaac Osteen, and Jacob Osteen; brothers, Jimmie (Pat) Moore and John Alton (Shirley) Moore; sister, Linda Graham; sisters-in-law, Elsie Moore and Nell Moore; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Look down the highway. Is it a bird? A plane? Nope. It’s a Wienermobile! And it’s coming to Alabama.
Few people, err, vehicles can upstage the man in the red suit with sleigh pulled by flying reindeer, but come on folks, he comes every year. This week you can see something really special in north Alabama – the famous Oscar Meyer Wienermobile. The iconic hotdog with wheels will...
Christmas parades postponed due to weather
Multiple Christmas parades across North Alabama are being postponed or rescheduled due to weather concerns.
WKRG
Former workers accuse Alabama doctor of not paying his employees
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A prominent doctor in Huntsville is being accused by his former employees of writing bad payroll checks, leaving them without money to pay for their home expenses. Dr. Roger Stanmore, the owner of Premier Urgent Care, is being accused of not keeping proper payroll by...
Obituary: Doris Rhodes Lindsey
Funeral Service for Doris Rhodes Lindsey, age 77, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Perry Knight and Ralph Andrews officiating, burial at Good Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Mrs. Lindsey passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at her residence. She was born Jan. 18, 1945, in Decatur, Alabama, to Lawson Rhodes and Elvia Howell Rhodes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Dixie Lindsey; parents; and sister, Faye Higginbotham. Survivors include her daughter, Regina Lindsey; son, Rodney (Denise) Lindsey; grandchildren, Braxton (Stephen) Easter, Canaan Jones, John Steele Jones, Kayley Lindsey, Colton Lindsey, Callahan Lindsey, Molly Dunaway, and Scott (Ashley) Hannah; brother, Frank Rhodes; and sister, Joyce Moates.
Tuscumbia officers awarded medals for saving man’s life in July
When the officers arrived, residents told them a man and his dog were trapped inside a burning RV.
WAAY-TV
Madison County family robbed of all their Christmas decorations
A real-life Grinch robbed one Madison County family of all of their Christmas decorations. Every single Christmas item was stolen. While years' worth of nativity scenes and ornaments are a costly loss, the family said the greatest loss is the keepsakes that cannot be replaced. "That's all that's left of...
Avian flu found in Alabama backyard flock
State officials say a “highly pathogenic” strain of avian flu was found in a non-commercial, non-poultry backyard flock in Lawrence County. The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) made the announcement after samples from the flock were tested.
Comments / 0