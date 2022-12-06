CULLMAN, Ala. – The Sons of Confederate Veterans Thomas Jefferson Denney Camp #1442 of Cullman presented a check to Cullman Caring for Kids recently to sponsor four families for Christmas. These donated funds are from the camp’s fundraisers throughout the year and the SCV’s way of giving back to Cullman County. One of the main fundraisers the camp has done for nearly seven years is an annual cooked meat sale at Willingham Salvage. The camp pre-sells ribs, butts or chickens for a donation, and then smokes the meat so it is ready to be picked up and served. Much of the proceeds from that has allowed the camp to continually donate locally. The camp appreciates the continued support it has received from the community as well as Willingham Salvage throughout the years.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO