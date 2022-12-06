Read full article on original website
Related
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Takeoff’s mother and father fighting over rapper’s estate
Takeoff’s passing is apparently causing a rift between his family members over his earnings. According to MediaTakeOut, a source said that Takeoff didn’t have a will when he died on Nov. 1. Under Georgia state law, his estate will go to his closest living relatives, and since he didn’t have any children, the estate will be going to his parents. Takeoff’s estimated net worth is $26 million.
Four decades ago racism tore them apart. Now they've revived their love and are married.
'He's still the wonderful gorgeous man that I once knew.'
Headphones, loud venues causing child hearing loss
Valley Children's Healthcare has seen an increase in pediatric hearing loss.
Comments / 0