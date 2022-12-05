ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uwec.edu

Lacrosse captain a leader in athletics and academics

Photo caption: Hallie Oberg came to UW-Eau Claire because she liked the beauty and size of the nearly 10,000-student university that was close to her home in Woodbury, Minnesota. (Photo by Bill Hoepner) Hallie Oberg feels she was “blessed with the opportunity” to be a student-athlete at the University of...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
uwec.edu

Fall commencement ceremonies set for Dec. 17 at UW-Eau Claire

Commencement exercises for 677 graduates at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire will be Saturday, Dec. 17, in Zorn Arena. Those not able to attend in person can watch a livestream of the ceremonies. Candidates from the College of Business and the College of Education and Human Sciences will receive degrees...
EAU CLAIRE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy