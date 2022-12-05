Read full article on original website
Building her career plans around empathy and cultural awareness: Samantha Ruppert ’22
Photo caption: In November 2022, Samantha Ruppert and a cohort of fellow UW-Eau Claire communication sciences and disorders students traveled to New Orleans for a national conference to present their collaborative research. At the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, experiences beyond the classroom often have significant impact on academic and future...
Lacrosse captain a leader in athletics and academics
Photo caption: Hallie Oberg came to UW-Eau Claire because she liked the beauty and size of the nearly 10,000-student university that was close to her home in Woodbury, Minnesota. (Photo by Bill Hoepner) Hallie Oberg feels she was “blessed with the opportunity” to be a student-athlete at the University of...
Fall commencement ceremonies set for Dec. 17 at UW-Eau Claire
Commencement exercises for 677 graduates at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire will be Saturday, Dec. 17, in Zorn Arena. Those not able to attend in person can watch a livestream of the ceremonies. Candidates from the College of Business and the College of Education and Human Sciences will receive degrees...
