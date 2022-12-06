ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

How to use the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Everyone knows robots and AI are taking over the world, so we might as well enjoy ourselves before they render humans completely redundant, right?

Thankfully, chatbot ChatGPT is some of the most fun you can have on the internet right now.

The new tool is a piece of software designed to respond to user prompts with human-like conversation.

Not only does it chat, but it can also dream up entire swathes of text around a specific theme in seconds.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The ChatGPT chatbot from OpenAI has become one of the most talked-about tools on the web after being made available to the public on November 30.

Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, has claimed that more than a million people tested out the software in the space of just a week. The company was set up in 2015 as a non-profit organisation by Altman and Elon Musk. Musk left in 2018 but endorsed the ChatGPT by recently calling it “scary good” on Twitter.

How do you use OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT?

The ChatGPT was trained using Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), which is a widely recognised machine learning technique.

It was developed by AI trainers to respond to dialogue and answer questions, as well as generate text made to look as if it was written by a human-written.

The makers concede that it’s not perfect, with OpenAI saying that the tool can often respond with "plausible-sounding but incorrect or nonsensical answers”.

That may be, but the results are very, very impressive.

All you have to do is sign up here , create a free account and start asking it questions.

As well as responding to a wide variety of our questions, we were most impressed with the software’s ability to create entire short stories in moments.

We tasked it with showing us stories based on the style of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, PG Wodehouse and Sally Rooney, as well episodes of The Simpsons and The Sopranos based on obscure topics, and the results were pretty incredible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKxZz_0jYtJReZ00

Give it a go, and see what it can come up with.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Futurism

Elon Musk Shows Off Monkey That Can Type With Brain Implant Instead of Typewriter

During a demo on Thursday evening, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk showed off what his brain computer interface (BCI) startup Neuralink has been working on. The company showed footage of a monkey that he said was able to "type" on an on-screen keyboard by using a coin-sized chip embedded in its brain, in an apparent riff about the old adage about monkeys and typewriters.
UTAH STATE
Futurism

Something Very Weird Is Going on at Elon Musk's Boring Company

After promising many major cities across the country that it could dig tunnels that would magically solve their traffic woes by moving them underground, Elon Musk's Boring Company has become oddly quiet, The Wall Street Journal reports. In fact, the paper reports, it's been repeatedly ghosting local officials after making big plans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

Rise of the bots: ‘Scary’ AI ChatGPT could eliminate Google within 2 years

It’s the little engine that could … bring down Google and perhaps the human race. A tech company has developed a state-of-the-art AI chatbot so sophisticated that it could render search engines — not to mention countless jobs — obsolete. Unveiled last week by the OpenAI company, ChatGPT has already amassed more than 1 million users worldwide with its advanced functions, which range from instantaneously composing complex essays and computer code to drafting marketing pitches and interior decorating schemes. It can even whip up poems and jokes — an ability previously thought to be relegated to humans. In fact, ChatGPT’s capabilities have...
Futurism

Twitter Cofounder Says Elon Musk Is "Not a Serious Person"

One of Twitter's founders appears to have some serious beef with new owner Elon Musk. Twitter cofounder — Biz Stone, who helped build the site alongside Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, and Evan Williams — didn't expressly name Musk in an excoriating tweet. But given the context in the message and a later reply, there's nobody else he could conceivably be talking about.
SlashGear

Elon Musk May Have Almost Sold Tesla To Apple, But Tim Cook Didn't Want It

The chaos Elon Musk is currently facing post-Twitter acquisition is not the first patch of rough road the world's richest person has encountered during his business career. Some might say it follows him around like Jack Frost nipping at one's nose. It's not even the first time chaos has reigned during his Tesla tenure.
CNET

Elon Musk Is Weaponizing Twitter Against Apple Now

Elon Musk on Monday began attacking Apple on Twitter, the social network he bought in October for $44 billion. He offered no details or proof to back up his complaints toward the company. In a series of tweets, Musk said that Apple had pulled advertising from his site and that...
GEORGIA STATE
Indy100

What are your rights when using the Lensa AI app?

If you've been scrolling on social media as of late, you may have noticed many people on your feed sharing creative and colourful AI illustrations of themselves.And that's all thanks to Lensa.Created by Prisma Labs, it provides a feature that allows people to develop "Magic Avatars" of themselves.Although having an AI version of yourself is fantastic, other questions arise, such as what are your rights as a user of the app and the kind of data it collects.Lensa, which has been around since 2018, is available in both Google Play and the iOS app store.The company's website describes the app...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
18K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy