FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
NBC26
Max Klesmit's journey home: Why the Neenah native is back, and how he's fit in so quickly at Wisconsin
MADISON (NBC 26) — Max Klesmit remembers watching the Wisconsin-Marquette rivalry growing up. Now, he's etched his name into its history. The Neenah native scored 13 points and hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds of overtime of Saturday's game, sealing a wild Wisconsin win in one of the best games the series has ever seen.
Thousands of Balloons Will Take Over One Wisconsin Venue in 2023, and You Need to See It!
The Big Balloon Build is coming to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin in March of 2023, and I guarantee you have never seen anything quite like this!. From Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26, 2023, Covenant Harbor in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin will be transformed into an enchanting scene filled with over 100,000 balloons, but now the question is, what exactly is the Big Balloon Build?
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
wuwm.com
Best Milwaukee bars to enjoy a cocktail or a mocktail
To quote John Gurda: Milwaukee is a city of neighborhoods and in each of those neighborhoods there are dozens of bars. If you’re looking for a spot to drink in the city, there’s no shortage of options, but there are some that rise above the rest. This month, Milwaukee Magazine has listed its top bars in the City and Milwaukee Magazine Dining Critic, Ann Christensen, shares some of the selections from the list.
CBS 58
Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
milwaukeemag.com
3 Issues With Milwaukee’s Proposed New Music Venues
From the start, it was cast as a fight for survival. When plans for a pair of music halls in the Deer District backed by mega concert promoter Live Nation became public earlier this year, local independent concert venue operators scrambled to join forces to try to block the project. They formed a group called Save MKE’s Music Scene, warning that some treasured Milwaukee venues would almost certainly disappear from the city’s concert landscape if the $50 million proposal became a reality.
Look: Mascot Broke The Rim During College Basketball Game
On Tuesday night, a mascot did what is nearly impossible - break the rim of a basketball hoop. Bango, the mascot for the Milwaukee Bucks, was part of the halftime entertainment at tonight's Wisconsin Badgers game. During the halftime show, he launched off of a jump and slammed home a dunk.
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
One Wisconsin City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
WISN
New rector appointed at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
MILWAUKEE — A new rector has been appointed at Milwaukee's Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. The Rev. Timothy Kitzke will take over the role succeeding Bishop Jeff Haines. June marks the end of Haines' second six-year term as cathedral rector. Kitzke will remain the shared pastor of Old...
WISN
Family, friends ask people to send birthday cards to 4-year-old girl with terminal cancer
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Doctors diagnosed a Pewaukee 4-year-old with terminal brain cancer in October and her family was told she might only have about six weeks to live. "Your heart stops for a minute. The world stops. You can't breathe, you just try to process it. She's four, you know?" said Heather Krings, about her daughter, Delaney Krings.
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Drizzle and fog tonight, slippery roads possible
We'll melt more snow than add this evening with temperatures just above the freezing mark. With some light drizzle and a little bit of fog, slippery spots on the roads will be possible.
CBS 58
Medical examiner called to death of 2 people near 70th and Brown Deer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the area near 70th and W. Brown Deer Road Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8, for two deaths. Several emergency vehicles are on scene, along with a car off the road near Northridge Lake. This is a developing story. Stick...
New Morgan Wallen tour dates include additional show at American Family Field
Morgan Wallen has added more shows to his tour, including another night in Milwaukee. The additional performance will be at American Family Field on Friday, April 14.
wpr.org
Wauwatosa school board member sues his own board after it approved new gender identity curriculum
A Wauwatosa school board member who hopes to rescind the district's updated human growth and development curriculum is now suing the school board he serves on, alleging the board broke open meeting laws while working on adoption of the curriculum. It's the latest move by Mike Meier in his efforts...
fox32chicago.com
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate under fire for suburban Chicago attack
WAUKESHA COUNTY - A candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court is under scrutiny for a violent attack in Illinois. Michael Liu, 36, from Wisconsin, was given two days to report to jail on a domestic violence case in Waukesha County. During that time, prosecutors say he traveled to south suburban...
WISN
Milwaukee seniors live without hot water for nearly a week
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee seniors living in the Sherman Park Senior Living community on 37th Street near Fond du Lac Avenue haven't had hot water since last week. "You should not have ever been without hot water with senior citizens in this building for that long," said resident Gregory Taylor Myeres. "The problem is we're not here to make trouble or cause trouble. I'm here to get what's right for right."
Mequon-Thiensville Schools lose again in bid to keep email list secret
(The Center Square) – Mequon-Thiensville Schools is 0-for-3 trying to keep its email lists secret. The Wisconsin Court of Appeals on Wednesday said the school district cannot withhold its alumni, recreation department, and Momentum newsletter recipients email lists from parents who want to offer an alternative to the district’s support of “The Talk: A Necessary Conversation on Privilege and Race with Our Children.” The three judge panel slapped down Mequon-Thiensville’s...
Wisconsin man cancer-free after liver transplant to treat colorectal cancer
This holiday season has a special meaning for a Wisconsin man after undergoing a new way to treat colorectal cancer. It was among the first in the country and believed to be the first in Wisconsin.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Ham & Egg Croissant
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Anna’s on the Lake, 5159 6th Ave., is a brand new neighborhood cafe located in the iconic...
