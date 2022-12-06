ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

97ZOK

Thousands of Balloons Will Take Over One Wisconsin Venue in 2023, and You Need to See It!

The Big Balloon Build is coming to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin in March of 2023, and I guarantee you have never seen anything quite like this!. From Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26, 2023, Covenant Harbor in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin will be transformed into an enchanting scene filled with over 100,000 balloons, but now the question is, what exactly is the Big Balloon Build?
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Best Milwaukee bars to enjoy a cocktail or a mocktail

To quote John Gurda: Milwaukee is a city of neighborhoods and in each of those neighborhoods there are dozens of bars. If you’re looking for a spot to drink in the city, there’s no shortage of options, but there are some that rise above the rest. This month, Milwaukee Magazine has listed its top bars in the City and Milwaukee Magazine Dining Critic, Ann Christensen, shares some of the selections from the list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

3 Issues With Milwaukee’s Proposed New Music Venues

From the start, it was cast as a fight for survival. When plans for a pair of music halls in the Deer District backed by mega concert promoter Live Nation became public earlier this year, local independent concert venue operators scrambled to join forces to try to block the project. They formed a group called Save MKE’s Music Scene, warning that some treasured Milwaukee venues would almost certainly disappear from the city’s concert landscape if the $50 million proposal became a reality.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Look: Mascot Broke The Rim During College Basketball Game

On Tuesday night, a mascot did what is nearly impossible - break the rim of a basketball hoop. Bango, the mascot for the Milwaukee Bucks, was part of the halftime entertainment at tonight's Wisconsin Badgers game. During the halftime show, he launched off of a jump and slammed home a dunk.
MADISON, WI
MIX 108

Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?

It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
KEWASKUM, WI
WISN

New rector appointed at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

MILWAUKEE — A new rector has been appointed at Milwaukee's Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. The Rev. Timothy Kitzke will take over the role succeeding Bishop Jeff Haines. June marks the end of Haines' second six-year term as cathedral rector. Kitzke will remain the shared pastor of Old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee seniors live without hot water for nearly a week

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee seniors living in the Sherman Park Senior Living community on 37th Street near Fond du Lac Avenue haven't had hot water since last week. "You should not have ever been without hot water with senior citizens in this building for that long," said resident Gregory Taylor Myeres. "The problem is we're not here to make trouble or cause trouble. I'm here to get what's right for right."
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Center Square

Mequon-Thiensville Schools lose again in bid to keep email list secret

(The Center Square) – Mequon-Thiensville Schools is 0-for-3 trying to keep its email lists secret. The Wisconsin Court of Appeals on Wednesday said the school district cannot withhold its alumni, recreation department, and Momentum newsletter recipients email lists from parents who want to offer an alternative to the district’s support of “The Talk: A Necessary Conversation on Privilege and Race with Our Children.” The three judge panel slapped down Mequon-Thiensville’s...
MEQUON, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Ham & Egg Croissant

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Anna’s on the Lake, 5159 6th Ave., is a brand new neighborhood cafe located in the iconic...
KENOSHA, WI

