Savannah, GA

savannahceo.com

Savannah Downtown Business Association Announces The Savannah To-Go Cup Call For St. Patrick’s Day Designs

As the success of the Savannah Downtown Business Association’s (SDBA) Savannah To-Go Cup initiative continues to grow, so does the need for the next exciting design. This recyclable, aluminum cup showcases artwork created by local talent, which is then put into circulation by participating SDBA member businesses and ultimately, enjoyed by locals and tourists to the area.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Savannah Voice Festival Partners with Historic Savannah Foundation to host ‘Songs And Stories In The Squares’

Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) has partnered with another local nonprofit Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) to host a holiday season installment of “Songs and Stories in the Squares,” which will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 14 beginning at Telfair Square located at 121 Barnard St. During this free event Kimberly Newbold, HSF Education & Research Associate and James Finsie, HSF Membership & Fundraising Associate will give a brief presentation about the history of Telfair and Ellis Squares before ending in Savannah City Market with a special collaboration between SVF artists and the Esther F. Garrison School Choir. Hot chocolate will be served by Wright Square Café at Telfair Square.
SAVANNAH, GA
hotelbusiness.com

BIG completes sale of SC Holiday Inn Express & Suites

Banyan Investment Group (BIG), a hotel investment company that acquires and asset manages hotels in the U.S., has completed the sale of the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area in Bluffton, SC, to Trishul Hospitality for an undisclosed price. The transaction generated a 24% IRR and a 3.3x equity multiple.
BLUFFTON, SC
savannahceo.com

SouthCoast Health Pediatrics Holds Grand Opening Event in Richmond Hill

SouthCoast Health, a medical leader across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, will be hosting a grand opening event at its SouthCoast Health Pediatrics location in Richmond Hill (89 Interchange Drive, Suite B, Richmond Hill). The event will take place from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. The grand opening...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
savannahceo.com

Davenport House Museum Announces Annual Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight

Davenport House Museum (DHM), a property of Historic Savannah Foundation, announces the return of its festive, annual Holiday Evening Tours by Candlelight event celebrating the coming of the New Year as it would have been observed 200 years ago. The fifty-minute experience will take place at the historic house. Patrons may arrive at the Museum’s new entrance at 323 East Broughton Street any time between 6-8 p.m. Monday, December 26 through Friday, December 30. Online reservations in advance are strongly encouraged with a reserved date and time for attending noted.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

CURE Childhood Cancer Raises $30,000 During ‘Giving Pump’ Fundraiser Program

CURE Childhood Cancer, a nonprofit dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting local patients and their families, was presented with a $30,000 check from Sommers Oil at Memorial Health Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital of Savannah. This donation is the result of a three-month-long...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Christmas on the River happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, shopping a lighted parade, and free parking, will highlight a three-day holiday celebration on River Street this weekend. The Savannah Waterfront Association will hold its 30th Annual Christmas on the River event Friday through Sunday. Executive director Julie Ford Musselman joined us with a...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Mayor's Memo: Bluffton shows off its 'Hallmark movie' charm with holiday events

The 51st Bluffton Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade was a celebration of all that is good about Bluffton. An article from “Only in Your State,” hit the internet the day of the Tree Lighting and said Bluffton was “much like Hallmark Christmas movies,” and scenes from Bluffton were “Rockwellesque,” as in a Norman Rockwell painting. Town leaders and staff are super-proud of our first weekend in December each year when we convert a few of our parks into a winter wonderland.
BLUFFTON, SC
savannahceo.com

Society of Bluffton Artists’ 29th Annual Judged Show Call for Entries

The registration deadline is February 28 with registered art drop-off from 9-11 a.m. March 6th at The SOBA Art School. Lowcountry artists are invited to submit their works of art for The Society of Bluffton Artists’ (SOBA) 29th Annual Judged Show. Winners will be awarded first, second and third...
BLUFFTON, SC
savannahceo.com

Development Authority of Bulloch County Receives Award For Mid-Size Community Deal Of The Year By The Georgia Economic Developers Association

The Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) recognized the Development Authority of Bulloch County for an outstanding achievement in the location/expansion of business in Georgia at its Annual Awards luncheon on Monday. Bulloch County was recognized because of the Aspen Aerogels project, which announced in February of this year. Eric McDonald, CEO of Haralson County Chamber of Commerce presented the award to Benjy Thompson, Chair of GEDA, and CEO of Development Authority of Bulloch County and other key leaders in the project. Nearly 200 economic developers from around the state attended the ceremony.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
connectsavannah.com

Enjoy tons of snow and lights aglow at Christmas Festival at Trustees’ Garden

Savannah is beautiful anytime of the year, but the Hostess City really shines during the holiday season. The historic district glitters with festive lights and businesses set up their holiday displays, making the Christmas spirit palpable. And on Saturday, Dec. 17, one of the most highly-anticipated holiday events is returning for its third year.
SAVANNAH, GA
savannahceo.com

Lesley Francis Public Relations Welcomes Chloe Davis As Account Executive

Lesley Francis Public Relations (LFPR) has announced the appointment of their new Account Executive, Chloe Davis. At LFPR, the role of the Account Executive is to support team members through writing and issuing news releases, media coverage evaluations, event management, content creation, social media management, and interacting with clients. Chloe...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Body found in water off West Boundary Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the water off West Boundary Street on Wednesday. According to police, a body was found around 3:30 p.m. Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy. Please check back for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Ridgeland Christmas lights display to honor slain child

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A special Christmas lights display in Ridgeland is honoring a little boy taken too soon. Barry and Chelsea Brendlen have put up a massive lights display at their Ridgeland home for 25 years. Hundreds of cars drive through each year to enjoy some Christmas cheer. On Saturday Santa will be making […]
RIDGELAND, SC

