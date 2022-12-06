The 51st Bluffton Tree Lighting and Christmas Parade was a celebration of all that is good about Bluffton. An article from “Only in Your State,” hit the internet the day of the Tree Lighting and said Bluffton was “much like Hallmark Christmas movies,” and scenes from Bluffton were “Rockwellesque,” as in a Norman Rockwell painting. Town leaders and staff are super-proud of our first weekend in December each year when we convert a few of our parks into a winter wonderland.

