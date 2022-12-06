A new Principal has been named at Homestead Christian School of Dublin, NC. Mrs. Kelly Lewis, of Bladenboro, has been teaching math and science at the school, and has now stepped into the role of Principal. Mrs. Lewis has 19 years experience in teaching children and teens. She has served as a missionary in Vermont and South Sudan. She is married to Rev. Cameron Lewis, and has three children, Noah (17), Anna (15), and Stephen (12). She and her family operate a small homestead where they have dairy goats, chickens, beef/dairy cattle, honey bees, rabbits, turkeys, and guineas.

DUBLIN, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO