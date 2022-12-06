Read full article on original website
bladenonline.com
Middle School Boys Soccer: Tar Heel 6, West Columbus 0
TAR HEEL – Cristian Rodriguez posted a ‘Hat Trick’ of 3 goals Thursday to lead undefeated Tar Heel to a 6-0 Waccamaw Middle School Conference AA Division boys’ soccer victory over West Columbus. Coach Brett Jackson’s Panthers won the Waccmaw AA Division with a perfect 8-0...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Boys Soccer: Tar Heel 6, Whiteville Central 2
WHITEVILLE – Unbeaten Tar Heel exploded for 5 2nd half goals, and Alejandro Lopez recorded a ‘Hat Trick’ of 3 goals as the Panthers defeated Whiteville Central 6-2 Wednesday in Waccamaw Middle School AA Division boys’ soccer action. Cristian Rodriguez sent an assist to Lopez who...
bladenonline.com
Boys Basketball: Heide Trask 56, East Bladen 50
ROCKY POINT – Myron McKoy and Isaiah Bromelle teamed up to make 5 free throws in the final 58 seconds as their Heide Trask Titans held off East Bladen 56-50 Wednesday night in non-conference boys’ basketball action. McKoy knocked down four 3-balls in the game and led the...
bladenonline.com
JV Boys’ Basketball: East Bladen 44, South Columbus 13
ELIZABETHTOWN — Tevin McLean scored nine points and Malikah Moore had eight as the East Bladen junior varsity basketball team remained unbeaten with a 44-13 non-conference win against South Columbus on Tuesday. The game was delayed for 30 minutes while waiting for a second official. It was played in...
bladenonline.com
Girls Basketball: West Bladen 30, North Brunswick 22
BLADENBORO – Junior Megan Pait and sophomore Holland Davis nailed 3-point shots during a 9-0 3rd quarter run that propelled West Bladen to a 28-16 lead and eventual 30-22 non-conference girls basketball victory over North Brunswick Tuesday night. The Lady Knights led19-16 at halftime before Pait and Davis rang...
bladenonline.com
Homestead Christian School Welcomes New Principal
A new Principal has been named at Homestead Christian School of Dublin, NC. Mrs. Kelly Lewis, of Bladenboro, has been teaching math and science at the school, and has now stepped into the role of Principal. Mrs. Lewis has 19 years experience in teaching children and teens. She has served as a missionary in Vermont and South Sudan. She is married to Rev. Cameron Lewis, and has three children, Noah (17), Anna (15), and Stephen (12). She and her family operate a small homestead where they have dairy goats, chickens, beef/dairy cattle, honey bees, rabbits, turkeys, and guineas.
WECT
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
WECT
Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - None were injured in a crash involving a Glow Academy bus with 12 children inside and a blue SUV in Wilmington on Friday morning, Dec. 9. According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, a call about the crash came in at 7:28 a.m. The crash occurred...
wbtw.com
Near record warmth tonight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud coverage will be intermittent throughout the day, but there will be more periods of shade versus sun, especially in the Pee Dee. Cloud cover will not hinder temperatures from rising. Most cities are going to make it into the mid-70s, but record-high temperatures are not going to be in jeopardy this afternoon.
WMBF
‘He will be greatly missed’: Mullins High School employee killed in head-on collision with school bus
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An employee at Mullins High School was killed late Thursday morning in a head-on collision with a Marion County school bus, according to the coroner. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said the crash happened on Marion Street in Mullins shortly after 10 a.m. The South...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Dec. 9
1. Bladen County Recreation Department Youth Basketball Registration: Through today. Open to boys and girls ages 6-12. Click here to register. Information: 910-862-6770. 2. Harmony Hall Village Open House: Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 1615 River Road, White Oak. Late 18th century home of Col. James Richardson and family. (READ MORE)
WECT
Audio released from false 911 call about active shooter at New Hanover High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One week after a false 911 call about an active shooter at New Hanover High School lead to a temporary lockdown and search by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, WECT has obtained a copy of that call. The call was made on Thursday morning...
WECT
Officials: 12-year-old falsely reported active shooter at middle school
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina have charged a 12-year-old student Wednesday for falsely reporting an active shooter at his middle school. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the boy called 911 shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday to report an active shooter at Holly Shelter Middle School in Wilmington.
WECT
Wreck at Whiteville Rd and Mill Branch Rd shuts both lanes down
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A wreck on Whiteville Rd. has shut down both lanes near its intersection with Mill Branch Road. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes. This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become...
RCSO investigates shooting near Fairmont
FAIRMONT — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday near Fairmont.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SRI Opens 166-Unit Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — SRI Management LLC, in conjunction with ownership partners Compass Living and Bourne Financial Group, have opened Indigo Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach. Situated on nearly nine acres in the heart of the Carolina Forest, the community features 166 units of independent living, assisted living and...
cbs17
1 wanted after Fayetteville felon’s bust during 130 mph chase and crash, NC deputies say
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is still wanted after a Fayetteville felon was busted following a chase that hit speeds of 130 mph over the weekend in Bladen County, officials said. The incident began Saturday when a Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy was checking for speeders along N.C....
bladenonline.com
Kiwanis of Elizabethtown Gives Christmas Shopping Spree
In the photo above are the Kiwanis Club of Elizabethtown members with their President and award winner, Dr. Lisa Bryan. The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethtown was excited to continue with tradition this past Tuesday. Members of the local civic group met girls from the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina (BCHNC) Lake Waccamaw campus at Leinwand’s to give them the gift of a shopping spree.
WECT
One fatality confirmed in house fire in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been killed after a residence fire at 101 Amber Lane on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was called in around 6:50 p.m., and first responders were able to put out the fire ten minutes after arriving on the scene. No other injuries were confirmed.
WECT
Woman mauled by two dogs in Hampstead left in critical condition
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was attacked by two dogs at a home on Holiday Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8. According to a spokesperson with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the woman went over to her next-door neighbor where both dogs were chained in the backyard. The woman...
