Elizabethtown, N.C—Beta Club members from Clarkton School of Discovery have adopted 75 “angels” from the Bladen County Department of Social Services Angel Tree Project. Under the guidance of their club advisor, Elizabeth Priest, and the support of their families, Clarkton’s Beta students are going above and beyond a Beta’s call to serve. “I am so proud of these students,” said Priest. “When the ‘angels’ arrived, the students were so excited and because so many opted to shop for more than one child, we had to request additional angels from DSS.”

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO