Who in New Jersey wants free coffee for a year?
The Central Jersey-based convenience store chain Quik Check is offering 160 people free QuikCheck coffee for a year. One person for every store location. Eligible persons must be a QuikCheck rewards member and scan their bar code each time they get a self-serve beverage in December. The winner will be...
Major Publication Puts The Spotlight On An Awesome Small New Jersey Town
We are always thrilled when a great New Jersey town gets some national attention. It's even better when the accolades come from a well-known major publication. This time around, the amazing New Jersey town is included in a list of 60 towns all across the nation that this publication believes is worth a trip to, according to msn.com.
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
New Jersey’s Restaurant With The Best Nachos In The State Is Revealed
No matter where you go in New Jersey, you're bound to find a restaurant that offers great nachos, but one foodie website has determined the one restaurant that has the best nachos in the entire state. There's no doubt that we are used to having the best in many different...
All their money left to a caregiver? NJ looks to change law
It happens more than you might imagine. An elderly parent or relative passes away and when their will is revealed to family members most or all of the money and possessions are left to a caregiver, a handyman or some other non-relative who only had minimal contact with the deceased.
Where in NJ are monthly household bills most expensive?
The online bill pay organizer Doxo (stylized doxo) has crunched the numbers on the cost of regularly-scheduled bills in New Jersey, finding the average household pays $2,610 per month. What doxo classifies as monthly bills satisfies 10 categories: mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, cable/internet/phone, health insurance, cell phone,...
New Jersey bear hunt off to slow start – could be extended
New Jersey's black bear hunt is off to a slow start. The Department of Environmental Protection reports 20 bears were killed on Wednesday, the first fill day of hunting. Only one bear was reported killed on Tuesday, the first day hunting was allowed. According to the DEP, nine bears were...
NJ biz shackled by high taxes – could this plan help?
As we celebrate the holiday season across New Jersey, businesses aren’t counting on a Christmas miracle, but they are hoping a plan moves forward to give them some financial relief. Bearing in mind the Garden State is consistently ranked as having the worst, most difficult business climate in America,...
Mystery solved – What caused the ground to shake in NJ on Monday
The mystery of what caused the ground to shake in South Jersey on Monday has been solved. Military aircraft were flying about three miles off the Atlantic Coast, and the U.S. Navy is confirming some of those aircraft were traveling at super-sonic speeds. Sonic booms can be created when an...
‘Atlas of Disaster': NJ records more than 1 climate disaster each year
Ninety percent of U.S. counties between 2011 and 2021 experienced at least one weather event so severe that it was declared a federal climate disaster. The rate and frequency in the Garden State was even greater during that time frame, and New Jersey has received more per capita federal storm money than nearly every other state, according to an "Atlas of Disaster" released by the group Rebuild by Design.
This Is Why People Are Moving Out Of New Jersey More Than Any Other State
Why the mass exit? People are moving out of New Jersey in droves. In fact, we were named "the most moved out-of-state" for years now. Especially this year as we deal with COVID fallout, people need to save money and they are doing it by leaving. First, let's talk about...
This is how to plead not guilty and still spend your life in NJ prison
⚖ Criminal defendants can be found 'not guilty by reason of insanity'. ❗ This is not a get-out-of-jail-free card that many might believe it is. 👩⚖️ A New Jersey man has appealed his sentence because he faces a lifetime of treatment. For a person on trial,...
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Underrated Attraction
It’s pretty hard to be an attraction here in New Jersey and fly under the radar. Tons of people visit and enjoy the Garden State, and those of us who live here, we’re not exactly good at keeping secrets. So how can an attraction in New Jersey land in the “underrated” category?
NJ Taylor Swift fan falls prey to $1,500 ticket scam
HACKETTSTOWN — Scammers are on the prowl for eager "Swifties" looking to get concert tickets and one fan in North Jersey lost more than $1,000. Police in Hackettstown say the victim, a 30-year-old woman, was a member of a Facebook group. Someone in the group posted that they had Taylor Swift tickets for sale and the victim took the bait.
NJ residents handing out holiday tips — who gets one and how much?
Are you planning to give service workers a tip this Holiday Season or will you be playing Scrooge?. A new report finds more New Jersey adults anticipate giving their housekeepers, childcare providers, landscapers, mail carriers, teachers and trash collectors some extra cash this year compared to last, but the median tip amount is expected to be lower than in 2021.
Who stole catalytic converters from school buses parked in NJ lot?
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for at least three people who stole catalytic converters from school buses during two nights in November. The suspects were dropped off by a Honda Pilot on Nov. 28 and 29 at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center in the Blackwood section and cut a hole in the fence to get to the buses. The driver of a white sedan drove around the area acted as a lookout.
Amazing Retro New Jersey Diner Is Getting Some National Attention
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
Amazing History Sunday at the Oldest Tavern in America Right in Ocean County, New Jersey
According to Wikipedia Cedar Bridge Tavern is believed to be the oldest intact bar in the United States, built in 1740 making it nearly 300 years old. The Cedar Bridge Tavern is located right here in Ocean County in Barnegat Township. According to Wikipedia "According to a 1981 survey by...
The New Jersey flu epidemic keeps getting worse
Flu cases are exploding all over New Jersey. The latest surveillance report from the state Health Department shows high levels of influenza in all areas of the state. According to Gemma Downham, the corporate director of Patient Safety and Infection Prevention for AtlantiCare, influenza activity is now abnormally high, higher than it has been in a decade.
These Hacks Can Save You Hundreds Of Dollars A Month In New Jersey
Money is tight right now for almost everyone. I did some digging to see how we can save extra money by just changing our habits, and I found some really funny, genius, and even a couple of sketchy ways of doing just that. I’ll share them all and let you decide what to do!
