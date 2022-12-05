ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Radio

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Radio

Who in New Jersey wants free coffee for a year?

The Central Jersey-based convenience store chain Quik Check is offering 160 people free QuikCheck coffee for a year. One person for every store location. Eligible persons must be a QuikCheck rewards member and scan their bar code each time they get a self-serve beverage in December. The winner will be...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Beach Radio

All their money left to a caregiver? NJ looks to change law

It happens more than you might imagine. An elderly parent or relative passes away and when their will is revealed to family members most or all of the money and possessions are left to a caregiver, a handyman or some other non-relative who only had minimal contact with the deceased.
Beach Radio

Where in NJ are monthly household bills most expensive?

The online bill pay organizer Doxo (stylized doxo) has crunched the numbers on the cost of regularly-scheduled bills in New Jersey, finding the average household pays $2,610 per month. What doxo classifies as monthly bills satisfies 10 categories: mortgage, rent, auto loan, utilities, auto insurance, cable/internet/phone, health insurance, cell phone,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

NJ biz shackled by high taxes – could this plan help?

As we celebrate the holiday season across New Jersey, businesses aren’t counting on a Christmas miracle, but they are hoping a plan moves forward to give them some financial relief. Bearing in mind the Garden State is consistently ranked as having the worst, most difficult business climate in America,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

‘Atlas of Disaster': NJ records more than 1 climate disaster each year

Ninety percent of U.S. counties between 2011 and 2021 experienced at least one weather event so severe that it was declared a federal climate disaster. The rate and frequency in the Garden State was even greater during that time frame, and New Jersey has received more per capita federal storm money than nearly every other state, according to an "Atlas of Disaster" released by the group Rebuild by Design.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

NJ Taylor Swift fan falls prey to $1,500 ticket scam

HACKETTSTOWN — Scammers are on the prowl for eager "Swifties" looking to get concert tickets and one fan in North Jersey lost more than $1,000. Police in Hackettstown say the victim, a 30-year-old woman, was a member of a Facebook group. Someone in the group posted that they had Taylor Swift tickets for sale and the victim took the bait.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ residents handing out holiday tips — who gets one and how much?

Are you planning to give service workers a tip this Holiday Season or will you be playing Scrooge?. A new report finds more New Jersey adults anticipate giving their housekeepers, childcare providers, landscapers, mail carriers, teachers and trash collectors some extra cash this year compared to last, but the median tip amount is expected to be lower than in 2021.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Who stole catalytic converters from school buses parked in NJ lot?

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for at least three people who stole catalytic converters from school buses during two nights in November. The suspects were dropped off by a Honda Pilot on Nov. 28 and 29 at the Gloucester Township Public Schools Transportation Center in the Blackwood section and cut a hole in the fence to get to the buses. The driver of a white sedan drove around the area acted as a lookout.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

The New Jersey flu epidemic keeps getting worse

Flu cases are exploding all over New Jersey. The latest surveillance report from the state Health Department shows high levels of influenza in all areas of the state. According to Gemma Downham, the corporate director of Patient Safety and Infection Prevention for AtlantiCare, influenza activity is now abnormally high, higher than it has been in a decade.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy