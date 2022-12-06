ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Weekend Winners!!

Teddy's picks. NCAABB-Lay 7 1/2 with Western Kentucky over Wright St. NBA-Tke 5 1/2 with Oklahoma City over Cleveland. NFL-Take The Eagles -7 over the Giants.
OKLAHOMA STATE
iheart.com

Belichick Addresses Opponent's Criticism Of Patriots' Play-Calling

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's public criticism of the Patriots' offensive play-calling ahead of their upcoming Monday Night Football matchup in Week 14. “I can’t think of any offensive coach that I have ever talked to that has been in favor...
Hoops Rumors

Jason Garrett appears to have made decision on Stanford HC job

It was reported Thursday that Garrett was among the finalists for the gig, along with Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor. Per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, candidates who were in the running but are no longer being considered include former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, and former BYU and Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall.
STANFORD, CA
iheart.com

Will Russell Wilson Throw More Touchdowns Than He Has Bathrooms in 2022?

Another Russell Wilson meme has made the rounds on social media which details his 4-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion which some might say describes an odd bed-to-bathroom ratio. Wilson’s drop back in production has accumulated to just only eight passing touchdowns on the season, which leads Covino and Rich to propose a legitimate prop bet:
Yardbarker

Browns Tried Out Three Free Agents

Apke, 27, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 draft by the Commanders. He agreed to a four-year, $3,163,636 that includes a $703,636 signing bonus. Apke returned to the Commanders this past March on a one-year $1.2 million contract, but was later released coming out of the preseason. Since then, he’s been on and off of their practice squad.
CLEVELAND, OH
Popculture

'Cold as Balls': Chargers' Austin Ekeler Reveals the Mount Rushmore of NFL Running Backs

Austin Ekeler just revealed the four best running backs in the NFL. While appearing on Kevin Hart's YouTube sports talk show Cold as Balls, Ekeler who plays running back for the Los Angeles Chargers was asked by Hart who he feels should be in the Mount Rushmore of NFL running backs. Ekeler went with Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans, and Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers and himself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy