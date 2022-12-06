Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
49ers lose star WR Deebo Samuel to left ankle injury
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel has been taken off the field on a cart after injuring his left ankle on a running play
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
NFL Sunday Night Football live tracker: Can Tua Tagovailoa rebound against Chargers after tough loss to 49ers?
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been a revelation this season. But as he showed in Week 13, Tagovailoa still has strides to make in order for the Dolphins to win it all this season. Tagovailoa will have a chance to show his resolve against the Los Angeles Chargers in...
49ers WR Deebo Samuel carted off in first half vs. Buccaneers
San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel departed the 49ers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a left knee injury with about five minutes left in the second quarter on Sunday.
Former Ohio State Star Garrett Wilson Has Blunt Message For ESPN's Todd McShay
Garrett Wilson has come to the defense of a former Buckeye teammate this Thursday afternoon. Earlier this week, ESPN's Todd McShay went on air and claimed that NFL scouts believe that Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play, and is sitting out only to protect his draft ...
Browns Get Tough Injury Update On Offensive Star Ahead Of Week 14
The Cleveland Browns were able to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 13, defeating the Houston Texans in Deshaun Watson’s debut with the team. The Browns were able to come away with a 27-14 victory over Watson’s former team on the back of an excellent defensive performance.
Kareem Abdul Jabbar's Workout Routine: Yoga Helped Him Dominate Into His 40s And Beyond
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar prolonged his career into his 40s thanks to his workout program, diet, and his dedication to yoga.
iheart.com
Weekend Winners!!
Teddy's picks. NCAABB-Lay 7 1/2 with Western Kentucky over Wright St. NBA-Tke 5 1/2 with Oklahoma City over Cleveland. NFL-Take The Eagles -7 over the Giants.
247Sports
Georgia football: Paul Finebaum reveals which CFB Playoff team is most likely to knock off Bulldogs
Georgia enters the College Football Playoff as the overwhelming favorite after winning last year's national championship and starting this year 13-0, including a 20-point victory in the SEC Championship Game. On First Take, Paul Finebaum was asked which team has the best chance to upset Georgia among the three other playoff teams.
iheart.com
Belichick Addresses Opponent's Criticism Of Patriots' Play-Calling
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's public criticism of the Patriots' offensive play-calling ahead of their upcoming Monday Night Football matchup in Week 14. “I can’t think of any offensive coach that I have ever talked to that has been in favor...
Jason Garrett appears to have made decision on Stanford HC job
It was reported Thursday that Garrett was among the finalists for the gig, along with Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor. Per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, candidates who were in the running but are no longer being considered include former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, and former BYU and Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall.
iheart.com
Will Russell Wilson Throw More Touchdowns Than He Has Bathrooms in 2022?
Another Russell Wilson meme has made the rounds on social media which details his 4-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion which some might say describes an odd bed-to-bathroom ratio. Wilson’s drop back in production has accumulated to just only eight passing touchdowns on the season, which leads Covino and Rich to propose a legitimate prop bet:
Yardbarker
Browns Tried Out Three Free Agents
Apke, 27, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 draft by the Commanders. He agreed to a four-year, $3,163,636 that includes a $703,636 signing bonus. Apke returned to the Commanders this past March on a one-year $1.2 million contract, but was later released coming out of the preseason. Since then, he’s been on and off of their practice squad.
Popculture
'Cold as Balls': Chargers' Austin Ekeler Reveals the Mount Rushmore of NFL Running Backs
Austin Ekeler just revealed the four best running backs in the NFL. While appearing on Kevin Hart's YouTube sports talk show Cold as Balls, Ekeler who plays running back for the Los Angeles Chargers was asked by Hart who he feels should be in the Mount Rushmore of NFL running backs. Ekeler went with Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans, and Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers and himself.
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Week 14 (Dec. 11)
Colin Cowherd gives his five best NFL gambling picks for Week 14.
Comments / 3