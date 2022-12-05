Read full article on original website
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Belfry rallies past ER; P’burg nips Menifee
Belfry overcame a big first-quarter deficit to beat East Ridge, 77-66, in the season opener played on Tuesday night. Jonathan Banks finished with 21 points and 18 rebounds for a double-double. Eric Daniels followed with 11 points and 10 boards while Cody Erwin added 10 points and dished out 15n assists. Noah Brown had 19 points.
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bulldogs edge Raceland; Bobcats cruise past WC
Lawrence County and Raceland battled back and forth throughout before the Bulldogs escaped with a 67-66 win in a game played on Monday night. Andrew Bloomfield led the way with 22 points and Logan Ratliff followed with 11. Will Lafferty scored 10 and Hayden Perry chipped in nine. At Louisa.
Portsmouth Times
Repeaters, newcomers on all-Ohio football
SCIOTO COUNTY — If it appears in your mirror that Scioto County’s football teams increased —in general terms —their representation on the all-Ohio teams which were announced this past week, then you are correct. Of course, we can equate an element of that to team success...
wymt.com
Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of The Bogus Beggar being seen in Eastern Kentucky. Pikeville police told WYMT they received complaints about the man on Wednesday. They were able to talk with him and believe he is The Bogus Beggar. However, officers said they think he is...
2 dead in Prestonsburg, Kentucky crash
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Floyd County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police say that on Tuesday, they responded to a collision in Prestonsburg just before 7 p.m. Police found that a Dodge pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a Nissan pickup. The driver of the Nissan, […]
thelevisalazer.com
Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington, WV
Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Christopher was born October 29, 1982 in Huntington, WV to Steward Longsworth Jordan Jr. and Joan A. Johnson. Christopher is survived by his parents Steward L. Jordan, Jr. and Joan A....
MaxPreps
Gavin Lochow named 2022 MaxPreps West Virginia High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
Ironton Tribune
Ironton headlines All-Ohio selections with 8
There are eight good reasons why the Ironton Fighting Tigers were 15-1 and Division 5 state runners-up. Ironton landed eight players on the Associated Press Prep Sports Writers Division 5 All-Ohio football team announce on Tuesday that honored a total of 16 local players. The Fighting Tigers 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior...
marshall.edu
An ‘I Do’ Marshall Moment
Calvin Hunter and Olivia Roberts are engaged in front of family and friends during Marshall’s Homecoming game in October. The black cap and crisply ironed gown. The tassel, swaying with each movement, with a shiny, gold ’22 prominently displayed. The feeling of accomplishment and pride hearing “Olivia Roberts” booming through the sound system as the first step is taken across the stage.
WSAZ
After school snacks with Cabell County Schools: chips & dip
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether your child is in grade school or college, a quick and easy after school snack is a necessity. Refresh Appalachia and some students from Huntington High’s ProStart program stopped by First Look at Four with a recipe for guacamole.
WSAZ
The Cline twins join Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. on “Home for the Holidays” tour
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan native, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., made headlines when he won America’s Got Talent. Now he’s taking two more AGT stars, the Cline twins, on tour with him. They stopped by Studio 3 to talk about all the details.
wymt.com
Travis Tritt sets 2023 Eastern Ky. concert date
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We have exciting concert news to pass along to you. Country music singer and songwriter Travis Tritt is slated to perform at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday, June 24. The War Hippies are Tritt’s special guest. Tickets are on sale at the Community Trust...
thelevisalazer.com
Karen’s Place celebrates 12 years of changing lives
LOUISA, Ky. — Addiction Recovery Care’s first residential center, Karen’s Place, is celebrating a major milestone. 12 years ago, Karen’s Place opened overlooking Yatesville Lake in Lawrence County, Kentucky, with the mission to save women battling substance use disorders. The facility is named in memory of...
wymt.com
Man dies in Wednesday morning crash, coroner says
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Coroner’s Office responded to a deadly crash Wednesday morning. Coroner Corey Watson told WYMT his office pronounced Ben McCool, 52, dead at the scene. Watson said the crash happened on Yellow Creek Road. McCool was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s...
Ohio man struck, killed by truck in Waverly
WAVERLY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after being hit by a car in Waverly, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a pickup truck was traveling northbound on SR 104 and struck a pedestrian. 45-year-old Timothy Barnhart, of Columbus, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was not injured. The crash is still under […]
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WSAZ
Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
West Virginia high school student arrested after incident at school
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A student was arrested after a “domestic” incident at a high school in Charleston on Monday afternoon, according to the Charleston Police Department. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner said that a male student was arrested at George Washington High School after an altercation with a female student. According to the Charleston […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three local people among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
1 trapped in vehicle after Cabell County, West Virginia, crash, dispatchers say
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash where dispatchers say a person is trapped in a vehicle in Cabell County. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, a single-vehicle crash happened around 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in the 6500 block of Route 60, also known as Ohio […]
