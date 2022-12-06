Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Avs Hopping Mad At McAvoy For ‘Dirty’ Lehkonen Hit
It didn’t make much of a ripple with Boston Bruins fans, but apparently the Colorado Avalanche fans and media are hopping made at B’s defenseman Charlie McAvoy headed into Wednesday night’s rematch between the B’s and Avalanche at Ball Arena. It all spans back to last...
Islanders win 6-4, hand Devils 2nd regulation loss
Brock Nelson scored twice, Cal Clutterbuck had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat New Jersey 6-4 Friday night, handing the first-place Devils just their second regulation loss in 21 games.
Yardbarker
A Penguins Trade is on the Horizon
PITTSBURGH - Trade season across the NHL is heating up as teams enter the second quarter of the 2022-23 season. Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall has been looking to make a trade since his last deal that brought Jeff Petry to the organization in July. Since then, the Penguins...
Yardbarker
Bieksa Says Chara Is Lying About 2011 Stanley Cup Final
Former Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kevin Bieksa is claiming that former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was lying when he told recently told a story about the 2011 Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and Canucks. After losing each of the first two games in Vancouver by a goal, the Boston...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Bruins Bounce Back; Maroon Strikes Back At Edwards
The Boston Bruins beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 in Denver on Wednesday and Pat Maroon hasn’t moved on from the Jack Edwards fiasco. That, more Bruins news and the latest from around the NHL in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins are still...
Yardbarker
Cavs’ Ricky Rubio Assigned to Cleveland Charge
Rubio has been out since suffering a torn ACL last December, but has returned to practicing 5-on-5, coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s back,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “He’s going to start doing more and more. More five-on-five and those types of things. He’s been given the green light to do that.”
