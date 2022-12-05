ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WCIA

Governor Pritzker signs Unemployment Insurance Agreement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The governor has signed a bill that plans to end the unemployment debt in the state. The state took on a loan to pay for unemployment during the pandemic. Now the state has signed into law a plan to close that debt. “This bipartisan agreement eliminates the final portion of the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois named worst state for the middle class

(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Annual driving tests required for those 79, not 75, under temporary new Illinois law

(The Center Square) – About 299,000 drivers in Illinois ages 75 to 78 no longer have to take the annual driving test under a new law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed this week. The annual driving test has been pushed to 79-year-old drivers for the next 10 months. House Bill 5049 passed both chambers on the final day of last week's veto session. State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, said seniors will...
ILLINOIS STATE
illinoisnewsroom.org

Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19

Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
ILLINOIS STATE
nowdecatur.com

Cash to be claimed in Illinois

December 8, 2022 – Kringle, Santa, Claus, Rudolph, Gift, Noel and Merry are among the millions of names in Illinois’ unclaimed property database with cash and property waiting to be claimed, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said today. “We return unclaimed property year-round, but it’s that time of...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois prison workers protest over staffing

PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — State correction workers took to the picket line in Central Illinois on Wednesday, as they want the state to hire more employees. The workers were outside of the Pontiac Correctional Center. The protest came after two officers were stabbed by an inmate at the facility. Employees blame staffing shortages. There are […]
PONTIAC, IL
FOX2now.com

Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois prison with notorious past

The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released in exchange for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia. Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois …. The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says

SAFE-T Act court case delayed The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case...
ILLINOIS STATE
austintalks.org

Online auction of state’s unclaimed property held this week

Jewelry, collectible coins, sports memorabilia and historic souvenirs are among the more than 450 unclaimed property items that will be auctioned online through Dec. 9. “Our online auction is a wonderful opportunity to discover rare and memorable finds, either for yourself or for that special someone who will appreciate them as gifts,” said state Treasurer Michael Frerichs, whose office oversees unclaimed property in Illinois. “You won’t even need to leave the comfort of your own home to participate in the auction.”
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Governor Pritzker signs law changing SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The bill amending the controversial SAFE-T Act that passed both chambers of the legislature last week will now become a law. Governor Pritzker signed the bill into law without media present on Tuesday. The bill narrowly passed with only Democratic support at the end of veto session. “I’m pleased that the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Group Of Illinois Criminals Hold Up 13 Victims In Just 5 Hours

Not sure if they were going for a record but a group of criminals in Illinois stole from thirteen people in just five hours. I was just thinking, what kind of schedule does a criminal in Illinois have? How often do they go out and break the law? My personal thought is probably not as much as you would think. First of all, they are stealing so they can avoid getting a real job. Then robberies become their career. Of course, who really wants to work hard? Even when committing crimes.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Weekly Holiday Happenings in Central Illinois: Dec. 7

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With so many events happening throughout Central Illinois this holiday season, we are continuing to put together a list of some of the merriest things to add to your calendars. Every week, we will share a new list of Holiday Happenings, so be sure to check back for more events to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

