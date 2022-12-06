Terrence O’Hara, a television director known for his work on shows like NCIS, Smallville and Angel, has died. He was 76. In an Instagram post, O’Hara’s daughter Maddie confirmed the death of her father was Monday, December 5 due to cancer. “I never thought I’d be writing those words— it’s surreal. I’ve always imagined him walking me down the aisle, watching his grandkids grow up, and getting old at the lake with my mom. But cancers a bitch, and his life was cut too short,” she shared. “He’s been quietly battling for the past 5 years, this whole time, directing, working, fighting,...

