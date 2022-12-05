Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Corona road rage incident
CORONA, Calif. - A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Corona Wednesday. It happened just before 8 a.m. on the southbound I-15 Freeway north of Dos Lagos Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officials said a "road rage incident" happened between a...
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Freeway Connector Road in Perris
A pedestrian was struck and killed when he stepped in front of a vehicle that had just exited Interstate 215 in Perris, authorities said Wednesday. The fatality occurred at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the D Street exit ramp from southbound I-215, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Third Juvenile Suspect Arrested For Alleged Involvement in Coachella Shooting
(CNS) – A third juvenile was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a November shooting in Coachella, where shots were fired at multiple residences. Members from the Coachella Community Action Team, the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, La Quinta Traffic Team and Riverside County’s SWAT Team searched two residences at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested after a pursuit and crashing in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A shoplifting suspect was arrested after leading police on a pursuit that ended in a rollover crash. It happened on December 7, 2022, at about 12:03 pm, at the Home Depot located on La Paz Drive in Victorville. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that...
Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home
A murder charge was filed today against a Beaumont man accused of causing the death of his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter, whose remains were found in an apartment with him and the woman after they had overdosed on drugs -- the woman fatally. Tyler Lawrence Finley was arrested in December 2020 following a Beaumont Police Department The post Man who overdosed charged with death of 4-year found dead inside home appeared first on KESQ.
Family remembers homicide victims found in burned car in Indio
Family members of two brothers are in mourning. They are sharing their plea for answers after they say their loved ones were found dead inside a burned vehicle Friday morning. Indio Police are investigating the case as a double homicide. You can read more on that story here Indio Police investigate double homicide after bodies The post Family remembers homicide victims found in burned car in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Indio Police arrest suspect in double murder
An arrest has been made after two people were found dead inside a burned vehicle in Indio last Friday. Indio Police say Luis Alonzo Armenta, 21, from Indio, has been arrested. According to Indio Police, the District Attorney's Office has charged Armenta with 2 counts of murder, arson, and other special circumstances. Armenta was arraigned The post Indio Police arrest suspect in double murder appeared first on KESQ.
One killed in crash in Thermal
News Channel 3 has confirmed that one person was killed in a single car crash in Thermal Wednesday afternoon. It happened at about 3:30 p.m. near Airport Boulevard and Tyler Street. News Channel 3 has a crew on the scene and will have updates as we learn more. Watch News...
Pomona man arrested after allegedly killing neighbor's dog
POMONA, Calif. - Pomona Police arrested a man who they say shot and killed his neighbor's dog. Marcus Folaji Ajose, 35, was arrested on Dec. 6 and booked into the Pomona City Jail. On Nov. 27, a family, who just moved to Pomona, say their dog, K9, was chasing a...
Driver Charged with Hitting, Killing Bicyclist at Hemet Intersection
A 21-year-old motorist accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist at a San Jacinto intersection, then fleeing the scene, was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter. Savaughn JoJuan Colon Barnes of Hemet was arrested Sunday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 31-year-old Margarito Castro of San Jacinto.
Father of Victim Involved In Indio Hit-and-run Speaks Out
Across the country, the number of fatal hit and run accidents has been increasing annually. Antonio Vinalay said he got an alarming call yesterday afternoon, a local contacted Vinalay, informing him that his son had been involved in a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Clinton Street and Avenue 46.
SUV Hits Power Pole, Flips Over; Driver Ejected, Killed; Passenger Suffers Minor Injuries
Emergency responders rush to the scene of an emergency. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. One person has been killed in a crash in Thermal. The crash occurred on Airport Boulevard east of Tyler Street at 3:33 p-m on Wednesday December 7th 2022. A 27 year old man was driving...
Riverside County Sheriff’s bus involved in crash on I-10
A Riverside County Sheriff's Department bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 10 Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at around 4:20 p.m. near Haugen Lehmann Way. Details on the crash remain limited. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Dept. confirmed that the bus was occupied by 23 inmates and two Sheriff's Dept. employees. All occupants The post Riverside County Sheriff’s bus involved in crash on I-10 appeared first on KESQ.
Driver killed in North County crash
A driver was killed Saturday in a crash in the Oceanside area, medical officials said.
2 dead, 6 injured following multi-car crash in Monterey Park
Two people were killed and six others were injured Tuesday during a multi-car crash in Monterey Park. According to Monterey Park Fire Department officials, the crash occurred at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Market Place Drive and Potrero Grande Drive. The circumstances leading up to the collision were not immediately known, but five people were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Two of those patients died at the hospital. Three other people were also treated for injuries at the scene, but refused medical transport. Several stores close to the location of the crash were forced to close while authorities conducted their business in the area. The investigation caused one of two entrances into a Costco parking lot to close, creating a traffic tie-up for drivers attempting to leave the area.
Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large
A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
27 arrested in fix-it ticket scheme tied to illegal street racing, accused ringleader charged: CHP
A crackdown on an alleged fix-it ticket scheme involving illegal street racers led to charges against the scheme's suspected ringleader, California Highway Patrol officials said.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following shooting in Azusa
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Azusa, their second such investigation in two days. The incident is said to have occurred at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Donna Beth Avenue.Two people were rushed to a nearby hospital, one of which was pronounced dead after arrival. Investigators said that the deceased was a juvenile male. His mother identified him as 16-year-old Alexander Padilla.Witnesses and the boy's mother said Padilla and his 13-year-old brother were standing outside their grandmother's home when a car pulled up next to them and started shooting. The younger brother suffered a grazing wound but...
Felon Charged with Fatally Shooting Man During Confrontation in Highgrove
A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 52-year-old man during a confrontation in Highgrove was charged Wednesday with murder and other offenses. Arnulfo Prado Jr., 34, of Riverside was arrested Saturday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Julio Ortega of Jurupa Valley.
Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
