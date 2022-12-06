ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

The Hill

GOP Georgia lieutenant governor: Every Republican ‘ought to hold Donald Trump accountable’ for Warnock win

GOP Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says that every member in his party needs to hold former President Trump “accountable” for Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D-Ga.) victory in Tuesday’s runoff election.  “The only way to explain this is candidate quality,” Duncan said in an interview with CNN, alluding to the controversies surrounding failed Republican challenger Herschel…
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

‘It Is an Injustice’: Justice Thomas Slams Sixth Circuit for ‘Profound Disrespect’ to Death Penalty Jurors, Murder Victims and Even Congress

Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday waged yet another head-on attack on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, penning a furious dissent over the Supreme Court’s refusal to reconsider Shoop v. Cunningham. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch joined Thomas’ dissent, which slammed the 6th Circuit for...
OHIO STATE
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
The Independent

Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’

Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
ALASKA STATE
Law & Crime

Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

CNN

