Read full article on original website
Related
Supreme Court justices may finally have to decide if the White House can write immigration rules
When the Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether the Biden administration is flouting federal immigration law by prioritizing certain non-citizens for deportation, some justices revealed an underlying concern about how the government can realistically deal with more than 11 million undocumented people in the United States.
Anita Hill says Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is indicator of what could happen to individuals' civil rights
Americans should not just consider how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade impacts women's rights, but also how it affects individuals' civil rights, Anita Hill said in an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
I'm a journalist and the Trump administration tried to secretly obtain tens of thousands of my emails
Even if you don't like the news media, take notice: Secret Justice Department proceedings against the free press affect everyone in this country, writes CNN Pentagon correspondent, Barbara Starr.
GOP Georgia lieutenant governor: Every Republican ‘ought to hold Donald Trump accountable’ for Warnock win
GOP Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says that every member in his party needs to hold former President Trump “accountable” for Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D-Ga.) victory in Tuesday’s runoff election. “The only way to explain this is candidate quality,” Duncan said in an interview with CNN, alluding to the controversies surrounding failed Republican challenger Herschel…
‘It Is an Injustice’: Justice Thomas Slams Sixth Circuit for ‘Profound Disrespect’ to Death Penalty Jurors, Murder Victims and Even Congress
Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday waged yet another head-on attack on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, penning a furious dissent over the Supreme Court’s refusal to reconsider Shoop v. Cunningham. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch joined Thomas’ dissent, which slammed the 6th Circuit for...
Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
msn.com
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
Kimmel Says McConnell Voted Down Marriage Bill Because He’s ‘In an Interracial Marriage – That’s Why He’s Against It’ (Video)
Jimmy Kimmel’s riff on the Senate’s passing of the historic Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday was met with applause, laughter and groans Wednesday as the late night host took a bit of a jab at Kentucky Senator and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “The Senate last night passed...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Rudy Giuliani repeatedly lost his cool during his attorney-misconduct hearing and accused the disciplinary counsel of asking 'sneaky' questions
"I am shocked and offended this is happening to me," Giuliani said, later adding: "For that I'm going to get disciplined? God almighty."
Judge sanctions MyPillow founder Mike Lindell for ‘fishing expedition’ into Kent County election records
KENT COUNTY, MI – A judge rejected MyPillow founder Mike Lindell’s demand for Kent County election records as a costly “fishing expedition” in Lindell’s effort to defend a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems. U.S. Magistrate Judge Phillip Green on Tuesday, Nov. 29,...
Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed
A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
Wyoming senator who voted against certifying Pennsylvania's 2020 election results bluntly throws support behind DeSantis as the 'leader' of the Republican party
Sen. Cynthia Lummis told a Politico reporter he'd asked the wrong question after being asked if she'd endorse Donald Trump in 2024.
POLITICO
John Kennedy says he's giving "serious consideration" to jumping into the open Louisiana governor's race next year.
"I’ll be announcing my decision soon," the Louisiana Republican said on Monday. What happened: Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), who just won a second term in the U.S. Senate last week, said Monday he's taking a hard look at what's promising to be a crowded Republican field for Louisiana governor in 2023.
Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’
Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
Trump rips the Supreme Court as 'nothing more than a political body' after they ruled against him, even though he appointed 3 justices of the conservative majority
Trump criticized the Supreme Court but the high court, and Roe v. Wade's reversal, is often held up by the GOP as one of his greatest accomplishments.
Senior Republican House Leader Vows to Have Black Congresswoman Removed from Post
Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota isn’t backing down without a fight after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he was rigorously working to have her removed from her committee post if he is elected Speaker, according to a report released by The Hill. “From the moment I was elected,...
Democrat Overturns Election Result in Recount, Beats Republican by One Vote
In New Hampshire, Democrat Maxine Mosley was able to erase a 23-vote deficit to defeat Republican Larry Gagne for a seat in the state House of Representatives.
Jim Jordan launches smear campaign against Trump special counsel Jack Smith on Fox News
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, threatened to investigate special counsel Jack Smith after he was appointed to lead an investigation into former President Donald Trump's misuse of government documents and his effort to subvert the 2020 presidential election. During an interview with Jordan on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo wondered why...
Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
CNN
1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1