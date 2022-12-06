ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

KARE 11

St. Paul officer who shot, killed 24-year-old man has been identified

ST PAUL, Minn. — The officer who shot and killed a 24-year-old man earlier this week in St. Paul has been identified. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Sgt. Cody Blanshan, who has been in law enforcement for 10 years, fired his handgun while responding to a domestic assault on Monday, Dec. 5. He is now on standard administrative leave.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Police release video from shooting of Howard Johnson

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Dec. 7, 2022. The St. Paul Police Department has released an edited compilation of body-worn camera video and dash cam video from the night 24-year-old Howard Johnson was shot and killed in the city's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

1 shot by Saint Paul police

ST PAUL, Minn. — A person was shot and injured Monday night during an interaction with Saint Paul police officers, according to a tweet from the department. The tweet says the shooting occurred on the 1000 block of Hudson Road around 6:10 p.m. According to authorities, the person who...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

St. Paul's Operation Warm coat distribution event cancelled

ST PAUL, Minn. — City officials say a coat distribution event in St. Paul has been postponed. The event was originally set for Friday, Dec. 9 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Eastern Heights Elementary in St. Paul. St. Paul Local 21 firefighters partnered with national nonprofit Operation Warm, hoping to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Recipes from St. Paul's Apostle Supper Club

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Apostle Supper Club is part of Purpose Restaurants Group, which donates 3% of sales to its nonprofit, Give Hope. The nonprofit aims to help fight food insecurities in the Twin Cities. Brian Ingram is the chef and owner behind Purpose Restaurants, which includes The...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Holiday Bake Sale returns to St. Paul's Union Depot

ST PAUL, Minn. — A delicious holiday tradition is returning to St. Paul's Union Depot on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Holiday Bake Sale welcomes more than 30 local bakeries and food vendors to share their treats and desserts for the ninth year in a row. In addition to tasty...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota hospitals battling high flu activity

MINNESOTA, USA — The flu is rocking Minnesota healthcare systems which has created concern for what is it to come around the holidays. Allina Health reports its emergency rooms have been reaching capacity causing longer wait times. "What is different about this flu season is we are still dealing...
MINNESOTA STATE
