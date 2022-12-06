Read full article on original website
St. Paul officer who shot, killed 24-year-old man has been identified
ST PAUL, Minn. — The officer who shot and killed a 24-year-old man earlier this week in St. Paul has been identified. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Sgt. Cody Blanshan, who has been in law enforcement for 10 years, fired his handgun while responding to a domestic assault on Monday, Dec. 5. He is now on standard administrative leave.
Police release video from shooting of Howard Johnson
ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Dec. 7, 2022. The St. Paul Police Department has released an edited compilation of body-worn camera video and dash cam video from the night 24-year-old Howard Johnson was shot and killed in the city's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.
Family of man shot by St. Paul police demands 'justice and transparency' in investigation
ST PAUL, Minn. — The family of a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed by St. Paul Police on Dec. 5 is calling on the department to immediately release all body camera and dash camera video from the night of the incident. "This family... deserves honesty, deserves to...
1 shot by Saint Paul police
ST PAUL, Minn. — A person was shot and injured Monday night during an interaction with Saint Paul police officers, according to a tweet from the department. The tweet says the shooting occurred on the 1000 block of Hudson Road around 6:10 p.m. According to authorities, the person who...
St. Paul's Operation Warm coat distribution event cancelled
ST PAUL, Minn. — City officials say a coat distribution event in St. Paul has been postponed. The event was originally set for Friday, Dec. 9 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at Eastern Heights Elementary in St. Paul. St. Paul Local 21 firefighters partnered with national nonprofit Operation Warm, hoping to...
Recipes from St. Paul's Apostle Supper Club
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Apostle Supper Club is part of Purpose Restaurants Group, which donates 3% of sales to its nonprofit, Give Hope. The nonprofit aims to help fight food insecurities in the Twin Cities. Brian Ingram is the chef and owner behind Purpose Restaurants, which includes The...
KARE 11 Investigates: A mother's despair as she tries to get mental health care for her daughter
State failures to provide treatment for kids with mental illness and histories of violence have left them in jails, families desperate and community safety at risk. Brandon Stahl (KARE11), Lauren Leamanczyk, Steve Eckert. Published: 4:51 PM CST December 7, 2022. Updated: 10:20 PM CST December 7, 2022. MINNESOTA, USA. As...
Minnesota family's Christmas morning tradition becomes game 'GiftTrails'
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A Christmas morning tradition for one Minnesota family can now be enjoyed by everyone, thanks to a game called "GiftTrails." Mark Rustad invented the game after playing it with his own children when they were younger. "Each year I would reinvent the game, deepen the...
Animal Humane Society rescues 22 dogs from rural Minnesota breeder
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Nearly two dozen dogs are on their way to finding fur-ever homes after being rescued by the Animal Humane Society. The 22 dogs were taken from a breeder in rural Minnesota, north of the Twin Cities, after a report found there were too many dogs on the property.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
Dozens of businesses get behind Twin Cities Toy Drive for BIPOC kids
MINNEAPOLIS — Filmmaker Adrian Wilson covered the 2020 unrest in his documentary "A Letter to Bryson", which won a 2022 Twin Cities Film Fest Audience Award. Still, he felt inspired to do more. "I just kind of saw how everything worked out after the pandemic and after the uprising,"...
Apostle Supper Club deconstructs dinner and donates to help others
ST PAUL, Minn. — Chef Brian Ingram is known for serving up all kinds of delicious dishes at his restaurants. Ingram owns Purpose Restaurant Groups, which includes establishments like Hope Breakfast Bar, The Gnome Craft Pub, and Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul and Duluth. The Apostle Supper Club...
COPAL MN launches 45-day campaign for 'Driver's Licenses for All' legislation
ST PAUL, Minn. — With the 2022 election season in the rearview mirror, Ryan Perez with COPAL MN says the organization saw a number of issues affecting Latino communities in the state. "It's education, it's health care," said Perez. And "driver's licenses for all." "It's one of the top...
Holiday Bake Sale returns to St. Paul's Union Depot
ST PAUL, Minn. — A delicious holiday tradition is returning to St. Paul's Union Depot on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Holiday Bake Sale welcomes more than 30 local bakeries and food vendors to share their treats and desserts for the ninth year in a row. In addition to tasty...
Two iconic Twin Cities restaurants to close by end of month
MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will be entering the new year without several longstanding food options. Both COVID and the economy have taken a hard toll on dining establishments. In Minneapolis alone, a number of long-standing institutions have called it quits. Rock Bottom Brewery, Seven Steakhouse and Sushi, Williams...
A major child labor lawsuit has ended quietly, but big questions remain unanswered
MINNEAPOLIS — A Wisconsin company, accused of hiring underage workers to clean meat processing plants in Minnesota and other states, agreed to more government oversight this week. When the U.S. Labor Department first accused Wisconsin-based, Packer Sanitation Services Inc. (PSSI) of employing at least 50 underage workers, in three...
Minnesota hospitals battling high flu activity
MINNESOTA, USA — The flu is rocking Minnesota healthcare systems which has created concern for what is it to come around the holidays. Allina Health reports its emergency rooms have been reaching capacity causing longer wait times. "What is different about this flu season is we are still dealing...
One week left to reach a deal before Minnesota nurses' strike
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Negotiations continue as a potential nurses' strike looms. Up to 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) plan to strike if a deal cannot be reached in time. Last week, nurses authorized a second strike at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities, Twin Ports and...
Minnesota mom creates written agreement before giving child first phone, encourages others to do the same
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Nowadays, many kids grow up with technology in their hands and the internet can be easily accessed by people of all ages. Stephanie Flies, a mom from Plymouth, wants to make sure her children understood just how much of a responsibility they have when using any internet-based device.
Strike called off as Minnesota hospitals, nurses reach tentative agreement
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) has reached a tentative agreement with Minnesota's major health systems, averting a strike that was slated to begin on Dec. 11. According to the MNA, the three-year contracts for nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports include language to address understaffing,...
