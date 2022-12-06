Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bladenonline.com
Middle School Boys Soccer: Bladenboro 6, Tabor City 3
BLADENBORO – Diego Santos-Hernandez poured in a ‘Hat Trick’ plus one of 4 goals Thursday and led Bladenboro to a 6-3 Waccamaw Middle School Conference A Division boys’ soccer victory over Tabor City. In the 4th minute of play, Santos-Hernandez opened the scoring with a Bulldog...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Boys Soccer: Tar Heel 6, West Columbus 0
TAR HEEL – Cristian Rodriguez posted a ‘Hat Trick’ of 3 goals Thursday to lead undefeated Tar Heel to a 6-0 Waccamaw Middle School Conference AA Division boys’ soccer victory over West Columbus. Coach Brett Jackson’s Panthers won the Waccmaw AA Division with a perfect 8-0...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Boys Soccer: Tar Heel 6, Whiteville Central 2
WHITEVILLE – Unbeaten Tar Heel exploded for 5 2nd half goals, and Alejandro Lopez recorded a ‘Hat Trick’ of 3 goals as the Panthers defeated Whiteville Central 6-2 Wednesday in Waccamaw Middle School AA Division boys’ soccer action. Cristian Rodriguez sent an assist to Lopez who...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Boys Soccer: Bladenboro 3, Williams Township 1
WHITEVILLE – Keonte Hill banged in a pair of 2nd half goals Tuesday to lead Bladenboro to a 3-1 Waccamaw Middle School Conference A Division boys’ soccer victory over Williams Township. Dionel Heronimo-DeLeon converted an assist from Diego Santos-Hernandez into the first Bulldog goal. The teams were tied...
bladenonline.com
Girls Basketball: East Bladen 55, Heide Trask 11
ROCKY POINT – Unbeaten East Bladen raced to leads of 16-2, 33-7 and 50-7 en route to their 6th straight win – 55-11 Wednesday night over Heide Trask in non-conference girls’ basketball action. Sophomore Laila Smith led the Lady Eagle attack with 20 points, 5 rebounds and...
bladenonline.com
JV Boys Basketball: North Brunswick 44, West Bladen 40
BLADENBORO –Alljah Miller and Kane Jenrette combined to score 11 points in the final period as North Brunswick rode a 13-9 closing surge to a 44-40 victory over West Bladen Tuesday night in non-conference jayvee boys basketball action. Elijah McCollum drained a 3-ball in the final period for the...
bladenonline.com
Middle School Boys Soccer: Elizabethtown 5, East Columbus 0
LAKE WACCAMAW — Ishaq Algozy filled up the nets with a ‘Hat Trick’ plus one of 4 goals Tuesday to lead Elizabethtown to a 5-0 Waccamaw Middle School Conference Division AA boys’ soccer victory over East Columbus. Jadarius McDowell distributed 2 assists for the winning Cougars....
bladenonline.com
Girls’ Basketball: East Bladen 64, South Columbus 23
ELIZABETHTOWN — Maegan Burney and Lala Smith each scored 19 points as East Bladen breezed to a 64-23 non-conference girls’ basketball game victory Tuesday against South Columbus. The unbeaten Eagles (5-0) scored the first 10 points — a pair of opening buckets from NeNe Ward followed by a...
bladenonline.com
Homestead Christian School Welcomes New Principal
A new Principal has been named at Homestead Christian School of Dublin, NC. Mrs. Kelly Lewis, of Bladenboro, has been teaching math and science at the school, and has now stepped into the role of Principal. Mrs. Lewis has 19 years experience in teaching children and teens. She has served as a missionary in Vermont and South Sudan. She is married to Rev. Cameron Lewis, and has three children, Noah (17), Anna (15), and Stephen (12). She and her family operate a small homestead where they have dairy goats, chickens, beef/dairy cattle, honey bees, rabbits, turkeys, and guineas.
bladenonline.com
Kiwanis of Elizabethtown Gives Christmas Shopping Spree
In the photo above are the Kiwanis Club of Elizabethtown members with their President and award winner, Dr. Lisa Bryan. The Kiwanis Club of Elizabethtown was excited to continue with tradition this past Tuesday. Members of the local civic group met girls from the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina (BCHNC) Lake Waccamaw campus at Leinwand’s to give them the gift of a shopping spree.
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Dec. 9
1. Bladen County Recreation Department Youth Basketball Registration: Through today. Open to boys and girls ages 6-12. Click here to register. Information: 910-862-6770. 2. Harmony Hall Village Open House: Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 1615 River Road, White Oak. Late 18th century home of Col. James Richardson and family. (READ MORE)
bladenonline.com
Harmony Hall Village in White Oak Open to the Public this Saturday
Harmony Hall Village, a tourist attraction and historical site in the “Mother County”, will hold an open house this Saturday, December 10, 2022. Young and old are invited to tour the 1760s-era facilities and walk the beautiful grounds. According to Sunday Allen with the non-profit, the Cape Fear...
bladenonline.com
Family Entertainment Offered this Friday at Bladen Community College
Bladen Community College (BCC) Foundation presents the Home for the Holidays event on Friday evening, December 9th. “The talent performing will be great with some of our local beauties,” Bo Barefoot, one of the organizers, stated. All the proceeds go to the renovation of the Bladen Community College auditorium,...
bladenonline.com
Thoughts While Shaving For Dec. 7
Most of the more serious issues were solved yesterday when my longtime friend and I spent some time observing and passing judgement on many local issues as we toured Bladen and Columbus counties … Most enjoyable and very educational. Consensus … North Carolina is spending a ‘ton’ of money...
bladenonline.com
Public Welcome to the Open House For The Hair Barr in Elizabethtown
The Hair Barr in Elizabethtown specializes in cutting, coloring, and styling hair. Crystal Hayes and her daughter Kayla announced they would hold an Open House this coming Monday, December 12, 2022, starting at 4:30 pm. There will be refreshments and door prize drawings for those who attend the Open House....
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Department of Social Services Angel Tree Project A Heartwarming Experience
Elizabethtown, N.C—Beta Club members from Clarkton School of Discovery have adopted 75 “angels” from the Bladen County Department of Social Services Angel Tree Project. Under the guidance of their club advisor, Elizabeth Priest, and the support of their families, Clarkton’s Beta students are going above and beyond a Beta’s call to serve. “I am so proud of these students,” said Priest. “When the ‘angels’ arrived, the students were so excited and because so many opted to shop for more than one child, we had to request additional angels from DSS.”
bladenonline.com
TOWN OF BLADENBORO HIRING MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR
The Town of Bladenboro is seeking a full-time Maintenance Supervisor. Great benefits; salary dependent upon qualifications. Must hold or be able to obtain Collections (CS-2) certification. Applications available online at www.bladenboronc.org. Please contact Kelsey Hammond at (910) 863-3655 for more information. The Town of Bladenboro is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Thursday
Here are three things to know for Thursday, Dec. 8:. 1. Home For The Holidays: Friday, 6 p.m., Bladen Community College auditorium. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by clicking here. 2. Turkey Shoot: Friday-Saturday, 6-9 p.m., 6 B’s Produce, 2763 U.S. 701 South between Clarkton and Elizabethtown....
bladenonline.com
TOWN OF BLADENBORO HIRING GENERAL MAINTENANCE WORKER
The Town of Bladenboro is seeking a full-time General Maintenance Worker. Great benefits; salary dependent upon qualifications. Applications available online at www.bladenboronc.org. Please contact Kelsey Hammond at (910) 863-3655 for more information. The Town of Bladenboro is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Headlines…50 Years Ago
*Two newly elected County Commissioners were sworn in. They were C. Edgar Stevens, Jr. and Robert. G.(Bobby) Roberts. Ballard E. Carroll, 16 year veteran of the board was elected Chairman. *Two new members of the Bladen Board of Education,, J. Martin Wilson and C.O Bridger, were also. sworn in. *Major...
Comments / 0