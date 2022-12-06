Read full article on original website
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”
Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
WYFF4.com
Fountain Inn High School lockout ends
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — Update:. Police have not provided any details. Fountain Inn High School in South Carolina is on lockout Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County School District said the lockout, which began about 1:45 p.m., is due to law enforcement activity in the area. Fountain Inn police have...
FOX Carolina
Prisma Health announces death of facility dog
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people after a man punched through a cashier's plexiglass barrier. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. First home completed in new Greenville neighborhood. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Christmas trees for childhood cancer.
Upstate man dead following weekend stabbing
An Upstate man is dead after being stabbed over the weekend. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded after being notified of a stabbing victim that had arrived at Spartanburg Regional, just after 11:30 AM Saturday.
Upstate school put on lockout Thursday
An Upstate High School was placed on lockout Thursday afternoon. The Greenville County School District says, the lockout at Fountain Inn High School started around 1:45 PM, due to a heavy law enforcement presence in the area.
Bond denied on woman accused of murder in Oconee County
Bond has been denied for a Georgia woman accused of murder in Oconee County. As we previously reported, 37 year old Lakeisha Mclendon was arrested following the stabbing death of 43 year old Terrance Boyd, earlier this year.
Severe Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Savannah on Tuesday night. The accident happened on Interstate 516NB at Augusta Road at around 9:30 p.m. Police stated that the collision involved a motorcycle.
