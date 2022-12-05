ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Who in New Jersey wants free coffee for a year?

The Central Jersey-based convenience store chain Quik Check is offering 160 people free QuikCheck coffee for a year. One person for every store location. Eligible persons must be a QuikCheck rewards member and scan their bar code each time they get a self-serve beverage in December. The winner will be...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

All their money left to a caregiver? NJ looks to change law

It happens more than you might imagine. An elderly parent or relative passes away and when their will is revealed to family members most or all of the money and possessions are left to a caregiver, a handyman or some other non-relative who only had minimal contact with the deceased.
94.3 The Point

The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore

I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

‘Atlas of Disaster': NJ records more than 1 climate disaster each year

Ninety percent of U.S. counties between 2011 and 2021 experienced at least one weather event so severe that it was declared a federal climate disaster. The rate and frequency in the Garden State was even greater during that time frame, and New Jersey has received more per capita federal storm money than nearly every other state, according to an "Atlas of Disaster" released by the group Rebuild by Design.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

Winter Weather Advisory: NJ’s first real snow event of the season

So far, we have called Sunday's impending storm system "snow big deal". And that description still applies, for the vast majority of New Jersey. But to the north, the forecast has trended snowier. (In addition to earlier and heavier.) So it's time to ring some alarm bells for tricky travel for approximately the northern third of the state.
94.3 The Point

NJ Taylor Swift fan falls prey to $1,500 ticket scam

HACKETTSTOWN — Scammers are on the prowl for eager "Swifties" looking to get concert tickets and one fan in North Jersey lost more than $1,000. Police in Hackettstown say the victim, a 30-year-old woman, was a member of a Facebook group. Someone in the group posted that they had Taylor Swift tickets for sale and the victim took the bait.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
94.3 The Point

Learning loss toll in NJ: Test scores show a 7-year setback

TRENTON – Test scores on New Jersey’s standardized assessments slipped back to their levels from seven years ago on the exams given this past spring, the first since the COVID pandemic hit in 2020. Compared with 2019, the most recent available because tests were skipped in 2020 and...
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

