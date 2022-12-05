Read full article on original website
Who in New Jersey wants free coffee for a year?
The Central Jersey-based convenience store chain Quik Check is offering 160 people free QuikCheck coffee for a year. One person for every store location. Eligible persons must be a QuikCheck rewards member and scan their bar code each time they get a self-serve beverage in December. The winner will be...
7 things NJ workers deserve in 2023 for a better work-life balance (Opinion)
Let's face it, having a good work-life balance is so important for our well-being. Unfortunately, those of us living in the United States don't have it nearly as good as those in other countries around the world. One area we particularly need to improve in is the amount of PTO,...
All their money left to a caregiver? NJ looks to change law
It happens more than you might imagine. An elderly parent or relative passes away and when their will is revealed to family members most or all of the money and possessions are left to a caregiver, a handyman or some other non-relative who only had minimal contact with the deceased.
Major Publication Puts The Spotlight On An Awesome Small New Jersey Town
We are always thrilled when a great New Jersey town gets some national attention. It's even better when the accolades come from a well-known major publication. This time around, the amazing New Jersey town is included in a list of 60 towns all across the nation that this publication believes is worth a trip to, according to msn.com.
NJ biz shackled by high taxes – could this plan help?
As we celebrate the holiday season across New Jersey, businesses aren’t counting on a Christmas miracle, but they are hoping a plan moves forward to give them some financial relief. Bearing in mind the Garden State is consistently ranked as having the worst, most difficult business climate in America,...
NJ overdose deaths expected to hit mark not seen since 2017
Through Oct. 31 of this year, the Garden State counted 2,422 drug-related overdose deaths, at a pace of 242 per month, according to data from the New Jersey State Police. This is expected to be the first year since 2017 that New Jersey sees fewer than 2,900 people lose their lives to a drug overdose.
Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in NJ, NY
PERTH AMBOY — People are asking questions about a storm protection proposal for New York and New Jersey that would be among the most massive and costly flood control projects ever done in America, aiming to prevent the type of catastrophic flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. At...
Wildly popular ‘conveyor belt sushi’ spot opens another New Jersey location
The bustling Jersey City waterfront attracts some of the greatest food places in New Jersey. Perhaps more than any other tri-state city these days. And that’s why people are so excited to try the new ones every time they open. It’s almost like it’s not enough anymore just to...
New Jersey bear hunt off to slow start – could be extended
New Jersey's black bear hunt is off to a slow start. The Department of Environmental Protection reports 20 bears were killed on Wednesday, the first fill day of hunting. Only one bear was reported killed on Tuesday, the first day hunting was allowed. According to the DEP, nine bears were...
New Jersey’s Restaurant With The Best Nachos In The State Is Revealed
No matter where you go in New Jersey, you're bound to find a restaurant that offers great nachos, but one foodie website has determined the one restaurant that has the best nachos in the entire state. There's no doubt that we are used to having the best in many different...
Mystery solved – What caused the ground to shake in NJ on Monday
The mystery of what caused the ground to shake in South Jersey on Monday has been solved. Military aircraft were flying about three miles off the Atlantic Coast, and the U.S. Navy is confirming some of those aircraft were traveling at super-sonic speeds. Sonic booms can be created when an...
The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore
I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban
NORTH WILDWOOD — A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating. New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from a fall storm in defiance of a state order not to do so. And the town, North Wildwood, remains defiant: It says it will place...
‘Atlas of Disaster': NJ records more than 1 climate disaster each year
Ninety percent of U.S. counties between 2011 and 2021 experienced at least one weather event so severe that it was declared a federal climate disaster. The rate and frequency in the Garden State was even greater during that time frame, and New Jersey has received more per capita federal storm money than nearly every other state, according to an "Atlas of Disaster" released by the group Rebuild by Design.
This Is Why People Are Moving Out Of New Jersey More Than Any Other State
Why the mass exit? People are moving out of New Jersey in droves. In fact, we were named "the most moved out-of-state" for years now. Especially this year as we deal with COVID fallout, people need to save money and they are doing it by leaving. First, let's talk about...
Winter Weather Advisory: NJ’s first real snow event of the season
So far, we have called Sunday's impending storm system "snow big deal". And that description still applies, for the vast majority of New Jersey. But to the north, the forecast has trended snowier. (In addition to earlier and heavier.) So it's time to ring some alarm bells for tricky travel for approximately the northern third of the state.
This is how to plead not guilty and still spend your life in NJ prison
⚖ Criminal defendants can be found 'not guilty by reason of insanity'. ❗ This is not a get-out-of-jail-free card that many might believe it is. 👩⚖️ A New Jersey man has appealed his sentence because he faces a lifetime of treatment. For a person on trial,...
NJ Taylor Swift fan falls prey to $1,500 ticket scam
HACKETTSTOWN — Scammers are on the prowl for eager "Swifties" looking to get concert tickets and one fan in North Jersey lost more than $1,000. Police in Hackettstown say the victim, a 30-year-old woman, was a member of a Facebook group. Someone in the group posted that they had Taylor Swift tickets for sale and the victim took the bait.
Amazing Retro New Jersey Diner Is Getting Some National Attention
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
Learning loss toll in NJ: Test scores show a 7-year setback
TRENTON – Test scores on New Jersey’s standardized assessments slipped back to their levels from seven years ago on the exams given this past spring, the first since the COVID pandemic hit in 2020. Compared with 2019, the most recent available because tests were skipped in 2020 and...
