lcnme.com
Frustrated Residents End Whitefield Select Board Meeting
The Whitefield Select Board abruptly ended its Tuesday, Dec. 6 meeting with items still on the agenda after residents voiced their frustration at the board’s rejection of a citizens’ petition. The petition, signed by 334 registered voters, sought to place a public easement on Wear Pond Road and...
Central Maine Town Loses EMS License, Unable to Respond to Calls
A town's fire and rescue department can be the backbone of the entire community. But, what happens if and when a town loses their license to operate emergency medical services?. According to WGME 13, that's exactly what has happened in one Central Maine town. The news station is reporting that,...
boothbayregister.com
EMA disbands county HazMat team
The Lincoln County HazMat team is no more. Emergency Management Agency Director Casey Stevens told county commissioners Dec. 6 the team was being discontinued. The team met twice per year for training sessions, but hadn’t responded to an incident in 3.5 years. Stevens reported the county had administered a...
gorhamtimes.com
Little Falls-South Windham Master Plan Update
The project team developing the Villages Master Plan held a second public meeting on Nov. 29. They presented draft concepts and recommendations for revitalization of the Little Falls-South Windham villages and sought feedback from the community in person and online. A collaboration between the towns of Gorham and Windham, the...
WMTW
Lewiston City Council considers an ordinance that would make it illegal to sleep in parks at night
LEWISTON, Maine — In Lewiston, city leaders are considering a new ordinance that would make it illegal to camp, sleep, or loiter on city property between sunset and sunrise. City officials say the proposal was prompted by complaints and concerns from community members. The ordinance would encompass all city-owned...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Brookfield Renewable company acquires 21.6 MW community solar portfolio in Maine
Luminace, a Brookfield Renewable Partners portfolio company, has reached an agreement to acquire a 21.6 MWdc portfolio of community solar projects in Maine from EDF Renewables North America. The portfolio includes Overlook Solar (7.2 MW) in Bristol, Tower Solar (7.2 MW) in Embden, Maine, and Green Mile Solar (7.2 MW)...
Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?
Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
mainebiz.biz
Portland wealth management firm adds to team
Spinnaker Trust, a Portland-based wealth management firm with more than $2.5 billion in funds under management, has hired two new assistant portfolio managers amid a bullish outlook for business in 2023. The new hires, Taylor V. James and David Phelps, come from very different professional backgrounds. James brings a decade...
40 Maine children officially become U.S. citizens Thursday
PORTLAND, Maine — Years of hard work and patience paid off for 40 families on Thursday as dozens of Maine children took the oath to officially become American citizens. The two ceremonies were held at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland. It was the first citizenship event held at the museum's new location.
Influenza Outbreak Closes Another Central Maine School
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, we have not really heard much about the flu. The Maine CDC, and similar organizations, were far more concerned about the coronavirus pandemic. Rightfully so! After all, at least the first versions of the virus, were a leading cause of death in the United States.
colbyecho.news
Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches
On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
mainepublic.org
Longtime Portland news anchor Pat Callaghan stepping down after 43 years in TV
Pat Callaghan, the longtime Portland television news anchor could say TV was in his genes. His father, John, did both sports and news for WNAC Television in Boston, covering, among other things, President John F. Kennedy's visits to the family compound in Hyannisport. "I've still got his ID from that,...
Bowdoin student Omar Osman dies following allergic reaction, college says
Bowdoin College first-year student Omar Osman died Saturday night following an allergic reaction, according to college officials. College president Clayton Rose described Osman as a first-generation American and first-generation college student and a member of the National Honor Society with a “keen interest” in information technology. Rose said Osman planned on majoring in computer science.
mainepublic.org
A housing crisis for asylum-seekers is getting more dire as federal funds dry up, aid groups say
On a recent afternoon, Christina Bondonga, an outreach worker with Freeport Community Services, was checking in on asylum-seeking families at a roadside motel in Freeport, knocking on doors and chatting with people in the hallway. "Basically, I’m like the first contact for everything," Bondonga said. "Things about [the] hospital, immigration...
themainewire.com
Oppose Schools Secretly Gender Transitioning Kids? That’s Intolerance, Says Sun Journal
The Lewiston Sun Journal news coverage of a school policy fight in the Oxford Hills School District left some readers scratching their heads Thursday night over reporter Nicole Carter’s blithe accusations of intolerance. Earlier in the week, parents in the school district successfully stalled a proposed policy that would...
mainepublic.org
A new health insurer in Maine hopes its unique approach will encourage primary care and lower costs
Freelance bookkeeper Sara Ameigh of South Portland has never liked traditional health insurance. "I felt like I was paying a ton of money, a few hundred dollars a month, and then nothing was covered at all," she says. "So it was like, what's the point of it? Why do I even need this?"
NECN
Maine Schools Close for Cleaning as Sickness Sweeps Through District
At least two Maine schools were closed on Tuesday due to student illness. According to an announcement from Maine School Administrative District 75 (MSAD 75), classes were canceled at Mount Ararat Middle School in Topsham and Harpswell Community School for "deep cleaning" at both buildings. The primary symptom affecting students...
WMTW
Lewiston graduate remembered as brilliant student, computer science expert
LEWISTON, Maine — A 2022 graduate of Lewiston High School, Omar Osman, died suddenly on Saturday. Osman had a severe allergy to peanuts. After an unexpected exposure, he died on the way to the hospital. Lewiston High School students were dismissed early today. A prayer and burial service was...
truecountry935.com
Suspicious Incident Investigated at Turner School
The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a “suspicious incident” at Tripp Middle School in Turner.
Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine
MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
