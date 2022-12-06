ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore Falls, ME

Frustrated Residents End Whitefield Select Board Meeting

The Whitefield Select Board abruptly ended its Tuesday, Dec. 6 meeting with items still on the agenda after residents voiced their frustration at the board’s rejection of a citizens’ petition. The petition, signed by 334 registered voters, sought to place a public easement on Wear Pond Road and...
WHITEFIELD, ME
boothbayregister.com

EMA disbands county HazMat team

The Lincoln County HazMat team is no more. Emergency Management Agency Director Casey Stevens told county commissioners Dec. 6 the team was being discontinued. The team met twice per year for training sessions, but hadn’t responded to an incident in 3.5 years. Stevens reported the county had administered a...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
gorhamtimes.com

Little Falls-South Windham Master Plan Update

The project team developing the Villages Master Plan held a second public meeting on Nov. 29. They presented draft concepts and recommendations for revitalization of the Little Falls-South Windham villages and sought feedback from the community in person and online. A collaboration between the towns of Gorham and Windham, the...
GORHAM, ME
pv-magazine-usa.com

Brookfield Renewable company acquires 21.6 MW community solar portfolio in Maine

Luminace, a Brookfield Renewable Partners portfolio company, has reached an agreement to acquire a 21.6 MWdc portfolio of community solar projects in Maine from EDF Renewables North America. The portfolio includes Overlook Solar (7.2 MW) in Bristol, Tower Solar (7.2 MW) in Embden, Maine, and Green Mile Solar (7.2 MW)...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?

Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Portland wealth management firm adds to team

Spinnaker Trust, a Portland-based wealth management firm with more than $2.5 billion in funds under management, has hired two new assistant portfolio managers amid a bullish outlook for business in 2023. The new hires, Taylor V. James and David Phelps, come from very different professional backgrounds. James brings a decade...
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Influenza Outbreak Closes Another Central Maine School

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, we have not really heard much about the flu. The Maine CDC, and similar organizations, were far more concerned about the coronavirus pandemic. Rightfully so! After all, at least the first versions of the virus, were a leading cause of death in the United States.
BRUNSWICK, ME
colbyecho.news

Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches

On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
MAINE STATE
MassLive.com

Bowdoin student Omar Osman dies following allergic reaction, college says

Bowdoin College first-year student Omar Osman died Saturday night following an allergic reaction, according to college officials. College president Clayton Rose described Osman as a first-generation American and first-generation college student and a member of the National Honor Society with a “keen interest” in information technology. Rose said Osman planned on majoring in computer science.
BRUNSWICK, ME
NECN

Maine Schools Close for Cleaning as Sickness Sweeps Through District

At least two Maine schools were closed on Tuesday due to student illness. According to an announcement from Maine School Administrative District 75 (MSAD 75), classes were canceled at Mount Ararat Middle School in Topsham and Harpswell Community School for "deep cleaning" at both buildings. The primary symptom affecting students...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine

MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
MAINE STATE

