ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

Comments / 2

Related
WFMJ.com

Sharon woman faces sentencing for death of Masury motorcyclist

A sentencing hearing is scheduled next month for a Sharon, Pennsylvania woman convicted on charges filed after the traffic death of a motorcyclist from Masury, Ohio. Chanel Georgalas, 26, will be sentenced on January 6 on charges that include homicide by vehicle, DUI, and driving without a license. Georgalas pleaded no contest to the charges as part of a plea agreement. Other charges were dropped.
SHARON, PA
WFMJ.com

Chief believes truck theft suspect intended to kill or injure Niles officers

Niles City Police Chief Jay Holland says he believes the stolen truck suspect who rammed a police cruiser intended to injure or kill his officers. In a police department Facebook post, Chief Holland explained that three officers involved in Thursday morning’s pursuit are not “suspended” as reported by one media outlet but are on paid administrative leave.
NILES, OH
explore venango

Emlenton Man to Be Sentenced Today on Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle. According to court documents, 52-year-old Jesse Lee Armstrong will be sentenced on the following charge on Friday, December 9, in front of President Judge Marie T. Veon:
EMLENTON, PA
explore venango

Franklin Pair Accused of Mistreating, Stealing from Elderly Woman Due in Court Next Week

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings for two local individuals who are accused of mistreating and stealing from an elderly woman in their care are scheduled for next week. According to court documents, preliminary hearings for 38-year-old Steven Ray Bickel and 39-year-old Montice Marie Robinson, both of Franklin, are set for Wednesday, December 14, at 8:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court.
FRANKLIN, PA
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate 'Distraction Thefts' at Erie County Walmart Stores

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance to identify the suspects in a series of what investigators are calling "distraction thefts" at the Walmart stores in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. They happened at the Walmart locations on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek or Downs Dr. in Summit Township...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient

An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Salem woman accused of 'stomping' leg of behavioral health worker in Liberty

A Salem woman was in the Trumbull County Jail on Friday, accused of assaulting an employee at a behavioral health facility in Liberty Township. Girard Municipal court issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Kirsten Kuhns, who is charged with felonious assault. The alleged victim is a 52-year-old man who was...
SALEM, OH
YAHOO!

Homicide case preliminary hearing is moved to January

Dec. 8—The preliminary hearing for a Meadville man accused of killing another Meadville man in Mercer County last month has been rescheduled for early January. The preliminary hearing for Johnny F. Henry Jr. was to be held Friday before Magisterial District Judge Douglas Straub in Grove City. However, it...
MEADVILLE, PA
YAHOO!

Deputies seek suspect in Waffle House robbery

Dec. 8—AUSTINBURG — The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department is investigating Friday night's armed robbery at the Waffle House on Route 45, near Interstate 90. Deputies are searching for a Hispanic male, wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and tan work boots. The suspect brandished a firearm...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
explore venango

Case Against Emlenton Man Who Claims Deadly Shooting Spurred By Hunting Argument Was Self-Defense Held for Court

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against an Emlenton man who claimed that a deadly shooting over a hunting argument was self-defense was held for court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charge against 52-year-old David Charles Heathcote for the shooting death of Robert Cy Wingard was held for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, December 7, in Venango County Central Court:
EMLENTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested, accused of hitting woman in the head with a Christmas tree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Butler County was arrested after he allegedly hit a woman in the head with a Christmas tree earlier this week. Pennsylvania State Police say that 35-year-old Michael Bandi got into a verbal argument with a woman in Jefferson Township on Tuesday.Police say the argument then became physical and Bandi hit the woman in the head with a Christmas tree.Bandi was arrested and was taken to the Butler County Prison.He's facing simple assault and harassment charges and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week. 
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Sharon woman pleads in Farrell fatal motorcycle crash

Dec. 8—FARRELL — A Sharon woman pleaded no contest to charges stemming from a November 2021 accident in Farrell that killed a Masury motorcyclist. Chantel Melissa Georgalas, 26, of 298 Mesabi St., pleaded no contest to charges of homicide by vehicle, having an accident involving death or injury while not licensed, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving without a license.
FARRELL, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy