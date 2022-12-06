Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Sharon woman faces sentencing for death of Masury motorcyclist
WFMJ.com
Chief believes truck theft suspect intended to kill or injure Niles officers
Niles City Police Chief Jay Holland says he believes the stolen truck suspect who rammed a police cruiser intended to injure or kill his officers. In a police department Facebook post, Chief Holland explained that three officers involved in Thursday morning’s pursuit are not “suspended” as reported by one media outlet but are on paid administrative leave.
explore venango
Emlenton Man to Be Sentenced Today on Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle. According to court documents, 52-year-old Jesse Lee Armstrong will be sentenced on the following charge on Friday, December 9, in front of President Judge Marie T. Veon:
explore venango
Franklin Pair Accused of Mistreating, Stealing from Elderly Woman Due in Court Next Week
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings for two local individuals who are accused of mistreating and stealing from an elderly woman in their care are scheduled for next week. According to court documents, preliminary hearings for 38-year-old Steven Ray Bickel and 39-year-old Montice Marie Robinson, both of Franklin, are set for Wednesday, December 14, at 8:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate 'Distraction Thefts' at Erie County Walmart Stores
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance to identify the suspects in a series of what investigators are calling "distraction thefts" at the Walmart stores in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. They happened at the Walmart locations on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek or Downs Dr. in Summit Township...
Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 8, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Friday.
Women charged with child endangering after dispute at school
When officers questioned Lucille as to why the four-month-old was not in a car seat, she said that it was an emergency that she had to go pick up the other children at school.
Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient
An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Youngstown police lieutenant charged with dereliction of duty has been fired
Lt. Brian Flynn was fired Tuesday, according to Staff Inspector Lt. Brian Butler.
WFMJ.com
Salem woman accused of 'stomping' leg of behavioral health worker in Liberty
A Salem woman was in the Trumbull County Jail on Friday, accused of assaulting an employee at a behavioral health facility in Liberty Township. Girard Municipal court issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Kirsten Kuhns, who is charged with felonious assault. The alleged victim is a 52-year-old man who was...
Report: Man says driver followed, pointed gun at him in Warren
The man says he was driving near Buena Vista on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.
explore venango
Venango County Man Wielding Samurai Sword Accused of Threatening to Kill Neighbors
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbors with a samurai sword. Franklin-based State Police filed the following charges against William Donald Isenberg, 54, of Kennerdell, on Tuesday, December 6:. Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize,...
explore venango
Franklin Couple Accused of Providing Marijuana, Paraphernalia to Juveniles for Several Years
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local couple are facing charges after police say they have been providing marijuana to juveniles for several years. (Pictured above: Richard Lee Perrine III. Photo of Jessica Lynn Perrine unavailable.) Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 38-year-old...
Butler man jailed for assaulting woman with Christmas tree
Warren police investigating after 2 toddlers left home alone
They found a one-year-old and a two-year-old home by themselves crying
YAHOO!
Homicide case preliminary hearing is moved to January
Dec. 8—The preliminary hearing for a Meadville man accused of killing another Meadville man in Mercer County last month has been rescheduled for early January. The preliminary hearing for Johnny F. Henry Jr. was to be held Friday before Magisterial District Judge Douglas Straub in Grove City. However, it...
YAHOO!
Deputies seek suspect in Waffle House robbery
Dec. 8—AUSTINBURG — The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department is investigating Friday night's armed robbery at the Waffle House on Route 45, near Interstate 90. Deputies are searching for a Hispanic male, wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and tan work boots. The suspect brandished a firearm...
explore venango
Case Against Emlenton Man Who Claims Deadly Shooting Spurred By Hunting Argument Was Self-Defense Held for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against an Emlenton man who claimed that a deadly shooting over a hunting argument was self-defense was held for court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charge against 52-year-old David Charles Heathcote for the shooting death of Robert Cy Wingard was held for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, December 7, in Venango County Central Court:
Man arrested, accused of hitting woman in the head with a Christmas tree
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Butler County was arrested after he allegedly hit a woman in the head with a Christmas tree earlier this week. Pennsylvania State Police say that 35-year-old Michael Bandi got into a verbal argument with a woman in Jefferson Township on Tuesday.Police say the argument then became physical and Bandi hit the woman in the head with a Christmas tree.Bandi was arrested and was taken to the Butler County Prison.He's facing simple assault and harassment charges and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week.
YAHOO!
Sharon woman pleads in Farrell fatal motorcycle crash
Dec. 8—FARRELL — A Sharon woman pleaded no contest to charges stemming from a November 2021 accident in Farrell that killed a Masury motorcyclist. Chantel Melissa Georgalas, 26, of 298 Mesabi St., pleaded no contest to charges of homicide by vehicle, having an accident involving death or injury while not licensed, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving without a license.
