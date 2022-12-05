ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Russian Leader Looks 'Critically Ill' During Chilling Nuclear War Warning To Ukraine

Concerns over Vladimir Putin’s allegedly deteriorating health grew this week after the Russian leader appeared swollen and “critically ill” during a meeting, RadarOnline.com has learned.Putin’s appearance was called into question after the 70-year-old Russian president appeared via video for a meeting with his own Human Rights Council.During the meeting, Putin’s face and hands appeared more swollen than usual. He was also seen shaking his hands uncontrollably during the meeting, something that some sources suggest is a result of the leader’s ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease. Also shocking were Putin’s remarks regarding Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. While the Russian president...
MSNBC

Trump's classified materials scandal appears to get worse

It was exactly four months ago tomorrow when FBI agents executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, retrieving classified materials that Donald Trump took and refused to give back. But while the criminal investigation into the former president continues, an important question has lingered in the background: Are there still documents in the Republican’s possession that need to be returned?
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
MSNBC

Charlie Sykes: Trump walking back call to terminate Constitution ‘is a classic case of gaslighting’

Former President Trump is backtracking after facing bipartisan backlash for suggesting the U.S. Constitution could be terminated over supposed voter fraud. Washington Post Senior National Political Correspondent Ashley Parker and Editor-at-large of the Bulwark Charlie Sykes join Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “Donald Trump is lying. He's lying about lying. What you see there is a classic case of gaslighting,” says Sykes.Dec. 6, 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

As Trump’s image fizzles, Obama tribute makes waves | MSNBC

NY born painter Jean-Michel Basquiat upended the art world during his vivid, experimental, and tragically brief career and life. His original style tackled themes from Black identity, urban decay and racism to rich liberal hypocrisy. After his death, his legacy has only grown, including record-breaking auction prices for some of his paintings. Basquiat’s sisters, Jeanine Heriveaux and Lisane Basquiat join MSNBC anchor Ari Melber to discuss his life and legacy, along with the artist's friend, veteran music journalist Fab 5 Freddy. This is an excerpt of the full conversation, also available on YouTube: bit.ly/thebeatwithari Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC

WaPo: DOJ asks judge to hold Trump team in contempt

Former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade and former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok react to reporting in the Washington Post that Justice Department prosecutors have urged a federal judge to hold Trump’s team in contempt over the Mar-a-Lago documents caseDec. 8, 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

How the GOP scrapped Covid vaccine requirements for U.S. troops

The National Defense Authorization Act is generally known as the bill that funds the United States military, but as we’ve discussed, that’s not all it does. The NDAA also guides Pentagon policy, touching on everything from troop levels to weapons systems to military personnel policy. This year, many...
TENNESSEE STATE
MSNBC

Brittney Griner was a pawn in Putin’s relentless crusade to divide America

With the news of Brittney Griner’s release from Russian imprisonment Thursday, armchair analysts and experts at using their thumbs on social media are declaring that Russian President Vladimir Putin won this round of the ongoing U.S.-Russia discord. Putin himself may certainly think he won; if nothing else, he punished the mind and body of a woman who embodies every identity he wants to suppress and eliminate from Russian life — openly gay and lesbian couples, casual or medicinal users of cannabis, women who threaten chauvinism, and Black people who challenge notions of white supremacy. And Putin gained back a prolific arms dealer, who already served the bulk of his sentence, as part of the prisoner swap that led to Griner’s release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy