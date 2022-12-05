ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain continues on Thursday

TODAY: Fog will stick around throughout the rest of the morning. A dense fog advisory is in effect through 9 AM. Off-and-on rain showers will stick around throughout today as overcast skies continue. Temperatures will warm up into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. TONIGHT: Rain will slowly start...
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warm & rainy weather continues

TONIGHT: Mild, foggy & rainy weather continues tonight. High temperatures today reached the low 70s…typically what we should feel in mid to late October. It will stay in the 60s for much of the night and drop to the upper 50s near sunrise. Rain builds in tonight as well with ¼” possible in Little Rock.
KATV

Severe storms could return to Arkansas next week

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Another round of storms could return to Arkansas next week. After quiet weather on Sunday, warm and humid air will surge back into Arkansas on Monday and Monday night. This will set the stage for thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday across Arkansas. Some of these...
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rainy week ahead

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers will continue across the area tonight. Much of the state will remain dry. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s overnight. TOMORROW: Monday will be another rainy day, with light rain, mist, and drizzle likely. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon hours under mostly cloudy skies.
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Are the Chances of Having a White Christmas in Arkansas?

As it gets closer to Christmas Day we all dream of a white Christmas but in the state of Arkansas such an occurrence is rare but you can never rule out the possibility. So, if we do get any snow at all in Arkansas it's more than likely to happen in January or February such as in February 2021 when we were hit with a record amount of snowfall that was so bad it shut down the power grid in our neighboring state Texas. Besides the very frigid record, and low temperatures snow stayed on the ground for weeks, and it snowed twice during the week if I remember correctly.
myarklamiss.com

Today’s Forecast – Saturday, December 3rd

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Well, it rained this morning, just a little bit though, it was mostly mist. Tonight, overnight lows fall to the mid to low 40s. For the southern counties of Arkansas you’re in the lower 40s bracket, south of i-20 your in the mid 40s bracket. Rain chances are near zero overnight and winds stay a bit breezy until tomorrow.
fox16.com

New experience offered for Arkansas birding community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Birders and other wildlife-watching enthusiasts have a great new way to participate in outdoor recreation, thanks to the creation of a special Natural State-specific online gateway to Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology’s eBird birdwatching system. According to Karen Rowe, AGFC...
onlyinark.com

Behind The Scenes of an Arkansas Holiday Light Display

Even if you aren’t a fan of the Holidays, there is something magical about twinkling lights. And for those who love the Holidays, the local light displays are likely a highlight of the season. As you wander through parks, drive along Main Street or shop the downtown area of most Arkansas towns, you will find holiday displays that range from wreaths hanging on street lamps to drive-thru wonderlands with moving pieces, music and millions of lights. No matter how big or small, a dedicated team behind each city’s display makes the magic happen.
THV11

Arkansas doctors give advice during height of flu season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The flu has continued to spread rapidly here in Arkansas, and there's no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. The latest data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed 45 flu-related deaths have been reported since October 1. According to ADH, we're at the...
