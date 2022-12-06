– The WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us, and she’s joined by Sam Roberts and Denise Salcedo. The panel hypes tonight’s card. We go backstage to Kelly Kincaid, who is with Roxanne Perez. She’s drawn the #1 spot in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. She’s not happy but not sad either, and said she doesn’t know what the best position is because the match is new. She’s ready to get in the zone. Zoey Stark walks up and reveals she drew #2. Stark says she hopes Perez likes her time in the penalty box. We go back to the panel for a discussion on the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge, which will open the show. Sam predicts Stark to win, while Salcedo and the fans online go with Perez. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes interrupt from backstage. Trick praises Hayes, and Hayes hypes himself up, but he won’t reveal his spot in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge. The panel discusses tonight’s main event, and Sam goes with JD McDonagh as the winner, Salcedo and fans online predict Hayes will win.

