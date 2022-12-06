Read full article on original website
Jim Cornette Doesn’t Think There’s “No Money To Be Made” In CM Punk vs. The Elite Match
CM Punk’s future in wrestling remains unclear following his reported backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. He was stripped of the World Title and suspended, although it’s been reported that he’s in talks with AEW about a contract buyout.
Carmelo Hayes Sends Message to Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Other Top WWE Stars
WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes has issued a warning to top main roster stars, including Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Hayes has talked about wanting to face Rollins in previous interviews, but he recently spoke with Sportskeeda and expressed interest in facing Reigns, Rollins, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor.
Britt Baker Says Watching Daniel Bryan’s Triumph At WrestleMania 30 Gave Her The Wrestling Bug
AEW superstar and former women’s champion Britt Baker recently spoke with The Ringer about a wide range of pro-wrestling subjects, which included the DMD revealing the match that made her fall in the love with the sport. That match was Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson)’s incredible triumph at WrestleMania XXX,...
Roxanne Perez Wins the First-Ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline
Roxanne Perez won the inaugural Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event. Deadline opened with the Iron Survivor Match, which saw Perez get the win to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. There is no word yet on when the title match will take place.
Possible Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Pittsburgh
WWE’s Gable Steveson is reportedly in Pittsburgh, PA, but there’s no word yet on if he will be appearing at tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. On a related note, PWInsider adds that RAW Superstars The Street Profits are backstage for tonight’s SmackDown. There’s no word yet on if they will be appearing on SmackDown, but they recently declared that they are back on the hunt for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.
WWE House Show Results From Wheeling, WV 12/10/22
Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from the Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, WV, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match- The Uso’s (c) vs The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) ends in a no contest due to interference from Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Braun Strowman. This sets up the main event.
WWE NXT Deadline Results 12/10/2022
– The WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us, and she’s joined by Sam Roberts and Denise Salcedo. The panel hypes tonight’s card. We go backstage to Kelly Kincaid, who is with Roxanne Perez. She’s drawn the #1 spot in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match. She’s not happy but not sad either, and said she doesn’t know what the best position is because the match is new. She’s ready to get in the zone. Zoey Stark walks up and reveals she drew #2. Stark says she hopes Perez likes her time in the penalty box. We go back to the panel for a discussion on the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge, which will open the show. Sam predicts Stark to win, while Salcedo and the fans online go with Perez. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes interrupt from backstage. Trick praises Hayes, and Hayes hypes himself up, but he won’t reveal his spot in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge. The panel discusses tonight’s main event, and Sam goes with JD McDonagh as the winner, Salcedo and fans online predict Hayes will win.
Backstage Note and Speculation on Sasha Banks – NJPW, Banks Spends Month Training for Comeback In Mexico
Multiple sources have now confirmed that Sasha Banks (Mercedes Vernado) is set to make an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The main show is scheduled for January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, while a second night has been announced for January 21 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. It remains to be seen which show Banks will appear at.
WWE Announces Loaded SmackDown Card for Next Week, Big Night for Sami Zayn?
WWE has announced a loaded line-up for next week’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to SmackDown next Friday for his first appearance since War Games at Survivor Series. Tonight’s SmackDown featured a backstage segment where Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso...
Why Johnny Gargano Is Booked for Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Gargano Thanks His Fans
WWE RAW Superstar Johnny Gargano is headed to SmackDown this week. The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA is advertising a dark main event with Gargano and Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The current announced line-up for Friday’s SmackDown looks like this: Shayna Baszler vs....
Spoiler on a Big Title Change at Tonight’s Impact TV Tapings
NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns are your new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions. Tonight’s Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida saw Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeat Heath and Rhino to capture the Impact World Tag Team Titles. The match should air next Thursday, December 15.
WWE NXT Deadline Final Card, Live Coverage Reminder for Tonight
The inaugural WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Be sure to join us for live Deadline coverage, beginning at 7:30pm ET with the thirty-minute Kickoff pre-show. The Kickoff will feature a panel discussion, plus the entrant order reveals for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches. The pre-show will air live via Peacock and the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok. The main show will then air live at 8pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.
Impact Wrestling Spoilers for 12/15/2022 and 12/22/2022
Thanks to Tara for the following Impact Wrestling spoilers from Friday’s tapings at the in Pembroke Pines, Florida. These spoilers should air Thursday, December 15 and December 22:. * Taylor Wilde defeated KiLynn King. * Mahabali Shera defeated Jack Price. * Eddie Edwards defeated Delirious. They shook hands after...
Seth Rollins Talks The Current Relationship Of The Shield: “Everyone’s Off Doing Their Own Thing”
WWE superstar Seth Rollins recently joined METRO for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Visionary discussing his current relationship with Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley, and how he’s not as close with either man due to everyone doing their own thing since the split of The Shield. Check out Rollins full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Report: Sasha Banks Is Done With WWE
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. As previously reported, New Japan believes she will be free and clear to appear on the show by January 4. This comes after she expressed interest in wrestling former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW. Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May.
NJPW World Tag League Finals Set
At Sunday’s NJPW event, the finals for the 2022 World Tag League tournament was determined as Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL beat Tetsuya Naito and SANADA. It secured the Aussie Open’s spot in the final. Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI bested T.M.D.K. (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) to earn their way to the final.
Saraya Weighs In On William Regal Departing AEW: “We’re Happy For Him”
AEW superstar Saraya recently spoke with METRO about the departure of Lord William Regal, who is reportedly headed back to WWE after being with AEW for roughly one year after debuting at Revolution and forming the Blackpool Combat Club faction. Check out how Saraya, and other talents backstage, feel about Regal leaving in the highlights below.
Wheeler Yuta Wins ROH Pure Title At Final Battle
At Saturday’s ROH Final Battle event, ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta took place. Yuta won the championship from Garcia when he connected with the hammer and anvil blows until Garcia passed out. Overall, there have been 12 championship reigns between 11 different champions. Yuta won the...
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. Madi and Samantha Starr vs. Allysin Kay and Kayla Kassidy.
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. Gregory Sharpe vs. Kenny King. D.K.C. vs. Christopher Daniels. Tama...
