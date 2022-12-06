Read full article on original website
Becky Lynch Says She Is Happy To Be Back In Front Of Fans But Admits Her Shoulder Still Isn’t Feeling Right
WWE superstar Becky Lynch recently joined The Verge to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on making a return for WarGames, and how her shoulder is still not completely healed after landing on it wrong during her SummerSlam matchup with Bianca Belair. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Tony Khan Confirms William Regal’s AEW Departure, Says Regal Can’t Appear On-Screen For WWE, How Much He Respects Regal and more
AEW President Tony Khan made the decision to allow William Regal to return to WWE so that Regal could help train his son, NXT wrestler Charlie Dempsey. The AEW President revealed on a pre-ROH Final Battle media call on Monday that he first learned Regal was hoping to return to WWE during what was a difficult time for the Khan family. Tony Khan’s mother suffered two strokes and required an operation to remove a spot on her heart in the months following All Out. Khan was at home with his parents for his 40th birthday on October 10 when he received a call about Regal.
Can’t Knock The Hustle: “Lousy” Ronda Rousey
WrestleMania 31. Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. In the ring, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are doing the usual WrestleMania spot where they announce the attendance for the show, revealing that it set a Levi’s Stadium record of 76,976 fans. Disputed number or not, it is a record that stands to this day. After the announcement, it turned into a heel promo for The Authority, where Stephanie got to mention how WWE’s growth from WrestleMania 1 to WrestleMania 31 is largely because of her, and where Triple H got to brag, not only about beating Sting earlier in the show, but also that The Authority owns every wrestler and fan in attendance.
Ric Flair Says Seth Rollins Is Mad At Him Because Of His Trademark Battle With Becky Lynch
The legendary Ric Flair recently joined Busted Open Radio for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Nature Boy discussing why he thinks WWE superstar Seth Rollins is angry with him. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Why he thinks Seth Rollins is mad at...
Carmelo Hayes Sends Message to Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Other Top WWE Stars
WWE NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes has issued a warning to top main roster stars, including Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Hayes has talked about wanting to face Rollins in previous interviews, but he recently spoke with Sportskeeda and expressed interest in facing Reigns, Rollins, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor.
Umaga’s Son Now Training Under WWE Legend Following Recent Incarceration
The son of the late Umaga is getting into pro wrestling. The Reality of Wrestling promotion in Texas, owned by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, announced this week that Zilla Fatu is the newest member of their training school. “Welcome the newest member of Reality of Wrestling training school...
Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion
MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 10pm ET. -Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker for the MLW Middleweight Championship. -Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau in action. -EJ Nduka in action.
Opener, Main Event and More Set for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will open with Heath and Rhino defending their Impact World Tag Team Titles against NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns. Impact tonight will be headlined by a non-title match between Mike Bailey and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander. Impact has...
WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff to Feature Iron Survivor Challenge Entrants Reveal
The WWE NXT Deadline Kickoff pre-show has been confirmed for 7:30pm ET on Saturday. The pre-show will air live via Peacock and the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok. The Deadline Kickoff will feature a panel looking at the card, plus the reveal of the entrant order...
Ricochet Shares The Advice Triple H Gave Him Before WWE SmackDown World Cup Finals Match
Ricochet made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he shared the advice Triple H gave him before he went out to face Santos Escobar for the SmackDown World Cup last week on SmackDown. “Triple H pulled me aside...
Possible Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Pittsburgh
WWE’s Gable Steveson is reportedly in Pittsburgh, PA, but there’s no word yet on if he will be appearing at tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. On a related note, PWInsider adds that RAW Superstars The Street Profits are backstage for tonight’s SmackDown. There’s no word yet on if they will be appearing on SmackDown, but they recently declared that they are back on the hunt for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.
Matt Riddle Pulled from Upcoming WWE Events
Matt Riddle has been pulled from upcoming WWE events. There’s no word yet on why Riddle is off the road, but PWInsider reports that he is no longer booked for the weekend WWE live events. Riddle last wrestled on Monday’s RAW, teaming with Kevin Owens for a loss to...
Solo Sikoa Talks WWE’s Plans For Him In NXT Before Going To The Main Roster
Solo Sikoa spoke with Josh Martinez’s “Superstar Crossover” to talk about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. The plans NXT had for him before getting called up to the main roster:. “I felt like before I got called up, there were a lot of...
Cody Rhodes Films for WrestleMania 39 with WWE Star, Top WWE Names In LA This Week, New LA Rams WrestleMania Promo
Cody Rhodes and The Miz were among the WWE Superstars in Los Angeles this week to film material for WrestleMania 39. A new report from Fightful Select notes that a WrestleMania commercial was filmed in Los Angeles on Thursday, featuring Rhodes (or at least someone dressed exactly like him) and The Miz locking up on a bridge in Los Angeles. Maryse was reportedly scheduled to be in attendance as well, but there’s no word on if she was booked for the commercial, or just to be there. Miz revealed today that he and Maryse were at SoFi Stadium, as seen in the tweet below.
WWE Reportedly In Talks for a New Reality TV Show
WWE is reportedly in talks for a new E! reality show. There’s no word yet on when the show might begin filming or if it will happen at all, but it was noted that they are looking for legitimate wrestling couples. If the project is finalized, the Wrestling Observer...
Solo Sikoa Reacts To AEW Star Saying He’s A Fan Of His
Solo Sikoa spoke with Josh Martinez’s “Superstar Crossover” to talk about a wide range of topics. During the WWE SmackDown star talked about AEW’s Ricky Starks recently saying he is a fan of his. “Shout out to Ricky Starks. I know who he is. I’m also...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Kurt Angle Homecoming, The Usos to Defend, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. SmackDown will feature WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returning to his hometown for a birthday celebration. The former World Heavyweight Champion turns 54 today. The top match announced for tonight is Sheamus and Butch vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, with the titles on the line. Butch is replacing Drew McIntyre, who is not medically cleared to compete.
William Regal Promo Airs on AEW Dynamite, Regal Explains Heel Turn, Declares Himself BCC For Life
William Regal appeared in a pre-taped promo that aired during tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode. Dynamite saw Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeat Jake Hager and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia. After the match, Tony Schiavone aired his interview with Regal, which he said was filmed two weeks ago, before AEW World Champion MJF attacked Regal on last week’s Dynamite.
Ricochet Discusses Braun Strowman Knocking Smaller Wrestlers
Ricochet made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he was asked about Braun Strowman knocking smaller wrestlers following his WWE Crown Jewel match with Amos. “I don’t really put too much thought into it. Even Braun back when...
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette Reportedly Sick, Backstage News on Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita
AEW’s Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley were reportedly “really sick” this past week. Paquette missed Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite taping due to the illness, according to the Wrestling Observer, and Moxley was feeling really bad the day before, but he went to the TV tapings in Cedar Park, TX because he knew he had to be there for storyline with William Regal and keeping together The Blackpool Combat Club as a group.
