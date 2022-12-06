Cody Rhodes and The Miz were among the WWE Superstars in Los Angeles this week to film material for WrestleMania 39. A new report from Fightful Select notes that a WrestleMania commercial was filmed in Los Angeles on Thursday, featuring Rhodes (or at least someone dressed exactly like him) and The Miz locking up on a bridge in Los Angeles. Maryse was reportedly scheduled to be in attendance as well, but there’s no word on if she was booked for the commercial, or just to be there. Miz revealed today that he and Maryse were at SoFi Stadium, as seen in the tweet below.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO