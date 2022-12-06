Read full article on original website
NHL
Canadiens score twice in seven seconds, defeat Kraken
SEATTLE -- Shane Wright scored his first NHL goal, but the Montreal Canadiens scored twice in seven seconds in the second period in a 4-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Wright, the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, scored in the first...
NHL
Heika's take: Seguin and Lundkvist earn valuable points in overtime win
Despite playing an uneven game against the Ottawa Senators Thursday at American Airlines Center, Dallas rallied to tie it in the third period on a Luindkvist goal and win in overtime on a Seguin tally. Lundkvist had a goal and an assist in his second game back after three healthy...
NHL
Marner extends point streak to 20 in Maple Leafs win against Stars
Murray makes 44 saves in first shutout for Toronto; Robertson run ends at 18 games for Dallas. Matt Murray posted a 44-save shutout, Mitchell Marner extended his point-streak to 20 games, helping Maple Leafs earn a 4-0 win over the Stars. 04:56 •. Mitchell Marner extended his Toronto Maple Leafs...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Golden Knights
Opening a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-5) are in Nevada on Friday to take on Bruce Cassidy's Vegas Golden Knights (19-8-1) at T-Mobile Arena. Game time is 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online...
NHL
Pettersson scores in OT, Canucks rally past Sharks
SAN JOSE -- Elias Pettersson scored with 35 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 6-5 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday. Pettersson scored from the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1 off a pass from Andrei Kuzmenko right after Canucks goalie Spencer Martin made consecutive saves on Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl.
NHL
Arvidsson scores twice in Kings win against Senators
OTTAWA -- Viktor Arvidsson scored twice, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-2 at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday. "I think we played fast and we executed," Arvidsson said. "They did too, but I think we made better decisions with the puck and we were more effective."
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (13-10-3) vs. BLUE JACKETS (8-15-2) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Elias Lindholm (22) Goals - Tyler Toffoli, Nazem Kadri (10) Points - Johnny Gaudreau (28) Goals - Gaudreau, Boone Jenner (9) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 20.9% (24th) /...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Unlucky Seven
Kraken fall behind 3-1 in seven seconds of the middle period, never recovering and losing 4-2 to visiting Original Six franchise Montreal. Shane Wright scores first NHL goal. On a night when 2022 first-round draft choice Shane Wright scored his first-ever NHL goal, the Kraken couldn't follow through with a win to cap the moment. One night after blowing a four-goal lead and ultimately the game in Vancouver, the Montreal Canadiens protected a three-goal lead built up late second period for a 4-2 victory.
NHL
Point scores twice to help Lightning cool off Predators
TAMPA -- Brayden Point scored two goals, including the game-winner in the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Nashville Predators 5-2 at Amalie Arena on Thursday. Point's second goal, a wrist shot from the left face-off circle, gave Tampa Bay a 3-2 lead at 2:14. Corey Perry,...
NHL
LA Kings @ Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Ontario) Maple Leafs: 16 - 5 - 6 (38 pts) Kings: 14 - 10 - 4 (32 pts) Kings Notes:. Phillip Danault is set to appear in his 500th NHL game, becoming...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Marner can push point streak to 21 for Maple Leafs
Stamkos closing in on 500 goals for Lightning; Hronek of Red Wings can match Coffey in record book. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Thursday. Maple Leafs,...
NHL
Husso's 44 saves help Red Wings hold off Lightning
TAMPA -- Ville Husso made 44 saves, including 28 in the third period, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Michael Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren, Adam Erne and David Perron scored for the Red Wings (13-7-5), who have won two games in a row.
NHL
FLAMES FALL SHORT
The Flames opened their three-game eastern road trip with a 3-1 loss Friday night in Columbus. Jacob Markstrom got the start between the pipes, making 25 saves in an excellent performance. The two goals that beat him came on breakaways. NEED-TO-KNOW. COMING SOON: Game Over with Brendan Parker. COMING SOON:...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Going for a regular season sweep of the Preds
Tampa Bay and Nashville wrap up their season series on Thursday at AMALIE Arena. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Predators on Thursday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Projected...
Islanders win 6-4, hand Devils 2nd regulation loss
Brock Nelson scored twice, Cal Clutterbuck had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat New Jersey 6-4 Friday night, handing the first-place Devils just their second regulation loss in 21 games.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Flames
Columbus looks to get back to its winning ways tonight against a stout Western foe. Johnny Gaudreau gets his first look at his former teammates as Calgary makes its annual trek to Nationwide Arena for a Friday night contest. That will be a storyline, but the bigger issue for Columbus is simply getting on track after Wednesday's loss to Buffalo dropped the team to 1-5-1 in its last seven games.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Jarred Tinordi Off Injured Reserve
The defenseman was placed on IR Nov. 27 following a hip injury. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated defenseman Jarred Tinordi (hip) off injured reserve. Tinordi has skated in 20 games with the Blackhawks this season, notching five points (2G, 3A). He also paces the club with...
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship Tee Up | PROSPECT WATCH
Devils fans will get a glimpse at what the club's blue line will look like in the coming years with top defensive prospects poised to play. This year's World Junior Hockey Championship should give Devils fans a glimpse at what the club's blue line will look like in the coming years.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kaprizov, McDavid look to extend streaks for Wild, Oilers
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Friday. Scoring streaks collide when the Minnesota Wild face the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; SN1, BSWIX, ESPN+, SN NOW). Wild (13-10-2) forward Kirill Kaprizov looks to extend his Minnesota-record seven-game goal-scoring streak and 13-game point streak. He scored the game's first goal in the Wild's 5-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, giving him 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in his 13-game run. It's the third-longest point streak in the NHL this season, behind Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner's active 21-game streak and Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson's 18-game streak. Connor McDavid is on a streak of his own for the Oilers (15-12-0), with goals in six straight games and points in seven in a row. He had two goals and two assists in Edmonton's 8-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, giving him 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) during his run. -- William Douglas, staff writer.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (15-7-3) at Capitals (12-12-4) | 4 p.m.
WASHINGTON D.C. - The Kraken are in the other Washington to renew their acquaintance with a team they saw just eight days ago in the Washington Capitals. It was on Dec. 1 that Seattle dug out of a two-goal deficit with three straight goals to beat the Caps 3-2 in overtime. Having played so recently, the Kraken will be able to rely on some familiarity with the team on the other side of the ice but know the matchup will be another tough test.
