Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Billboard Announces Moody Center, Austin TX as the Best in the World of its SizeCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
anonymouseagle.com
2022 NCAA Volleyball Tournament Sweet 16 Preview: #1 Texas vs #4 Marquette
#1 Texas Longhorns (24-1, 15-1 Big 12) vs #4 Marquette Golden Eagles (29-3, 17-1 Big East) Time: 1:30pm Central, or 30 minutes after the conclusion of Minnesota/Ohio State. Television: ESPN2, with Courtney Lyle and Holly McPeak on the call. Streaming: WatchESPN.com. Live Stats: NCAA.com, because the NCAA is weird about...
gomarquette.com
#MUBB Heads To Notre Dame Sunday at 3 p.m. CT
The Marquette University men's basketball team (7-3, 0-0 BIG EAST) wraps up the non-conference portion of its schedule when the squad travels to Notre Dame (7-2, 0-1 ACC) on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. CT. ESPN2 features the television broadcast, with John Sciambi (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst) calling the action. Following Sunday's game, which is the first in a home-and-home series with the Fighting Irish, the Golden Eagles will open BIG EAST action against nationally ranked Creighton on Friday, Dec. 16 at Fiserv Forum.
No. 17 Illinois gets past No. 2 Texas in OT
Terrence Shannon Jr. came alive in overtime, scoring 12 points after struggling in regulation, as No. 17 Illinois ruled the
2023 Transfer Portal: Former Texas QB Hudson Card will be highly-coveted
Asked what stands out about Hudson Card, his private quarterback trainer Brad Stanfield is quick to point to Texas’ game earlier this year against Texas Tech. At the time, Card was playing on an injured ankle. But he still finished the day 20-for-30 with 277 yards and a touchdown. When the game was tied with 21 seconds remaining and Texas got one last shot with the ball, Card did everything right. He completed three passes for 46 yards, putting the Longhorns in position for a game-tying field goal.
No. 2 Texas rolls into Jimmy V Classic matchup vs. No. 17 Illinois
No. 2 Texas and No. 17 Illinois will look to pad their respective impressive early-season resumes when they square off
gomarquette.com
Marquette WLAX Announces 2023 Schedule
MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University women's lacrosse team and head coach Meredith Black announced the team's 2022 regular season schedule Tuesday afternoon. This year's slate includes 17 regular season games and nine contests at home. "We are very excited about this year's schedule," said Marquette head coach Meredith Black....
gomarquette.com
Anchante, Hamilton and Murray are AVCA All-Region
LEXINGTON, Kentucky - Marquette University's Yadhira Anchante, Aubrey Hamilton and Carsen Murray have each earned AVCA All-East Region honors, the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced on Tuesday morning. All three were part of one of the nation's top offenses during the 2022 regular season as the Golden Eagles led the...
Texas Sports
Valero Alamo Bowl Ticket Information
No. 20 Texas takes on No. 12 Washington in the 30th Anniversary of the Valero Alamo Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Texas Athletics has exhausted its ticket allotment, thus there will be no public tickets available through the school. Fans who would like to purchase tickets should purchase directly through the official Valero Alamo Bowl tickets page or through StubHub, the official Fan-to-Fan Marketplace of Texas Athletics.
gomarquette.com
Hunter Eichhorn Earns Marquette’s 76th McCahill Award
MILWAUKEE – Former Marquette University men's golfer Hunter Eichhorn is the recipient of the 76th Robert L. and William P. McCahill Award, the highest honor bestowed upon a Marquette student-athlete. He will be honored at the Marquette men's basketball game against UConn (6 p.m.) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday,...
gomarquette.com
WBB Game vs Morgan State Canceled
MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University women's basketball game against Morgan State on Wednesday has been canceled due to COVID health and safety protocols within the Morgan State women's basketball program. Marquette's next game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, when it hosts Loyola Chicago at the Al McGuire...
fox7austin.com
Fire breaks out at Avery Ranch Golf Course
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is on scene of a fire at the Avery Ranch Golf Course in Northwest Austin where a building has collapsed. AFD says the cart barn is still on fire and the firefighters remain in defensive mode. Three additional units have been called in...
Lakeway begins planning for RM 620 overlay project
Shown is a rendering of planned RM 620 configuration. The city of Lakeway will be developing an overlay district to manage the effects of the project. (Daniel Wagner/Vox) An Overlay zoning district, or geographic zoning district layered on top of an existing zoning district, is being developed by the city of Lakeway to help mitigate the anticipated impacts of the planned expansion of RM 620, according to a report from city staff.
