The annual Election of University of Missouri Extension council members for Pulaski County will be taking place in January

KYTV
Pulaski County sheriff, commissioners discuss ARPA money for former employees
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The fight over bonuses at Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is finally over. The Pulaski County Commission voted to give dozens of former employees extra pay for working during the pandemic. Earlier this year, the sheriff’s office received $780,000, which was supposed to go to essential...
myozarksonline.com
Leadership Pulaski County Class 10 is collecting items for the Waynesville 6th Grade Center’s Snack in a Pack
Leadership Pulaski County Class 10 of the Waynesville-St. Robert Area Chamber of Commerce is collecting items for the Waynesville 6th Grade Center’s Snack in a Pack Food Drive. Chamber Office Manager Nadine Albrecht tells us what food items the Leadership Class is seeking. My Ozarks Online · Nadi1.
myozarksonline.com
Camdenton Community Service Official Hired
The City of Camdenton has hired a new Community Services Official. Jennifer Simpson will be in place December 14th. City Administrator Jeff Hooker tells Regional Radio News that Simpson will be a liason between the city and the residents of Camdenton…. My Ozarks Online · Pb12082201hooker. Simpson will...
krcgtv.com
Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
myozarksonline.com
Body Located in Miller County
Miller County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia on Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies were led to human remains that had been found in a wooded area. The remains were those of a white male, with no apparent injuries or obvious cause of death. During their investigation, deputies were able to identify the remains as those of 58-year-old, Ralph Toby Pannier, of Osage Beach. His body will be taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office in Columbia for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says foul play is not suspected in Mr. Pannier’s death, but the investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.
myozarksonline.com
Camdenton Employees get a raise
Like many towns, the City of Camdenton is working on ways to attract and retain employees, especially in the field of public safety. On Tuesday, the Camdenton Board of Aldermen took action to raise the starting pay of their employees. City Administrator Jeff Hooker said non-commissioned employees will receive an additional 75 cents an hour.
krcgtv.com
Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
KOMU
Two-vehicle crash leaves one injured in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - One person was injured Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash on West Edgewood Drive in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police say that Christine Sandidge, of California, Missouri, was traveling eastbound around 6:52 a.m. when she made a left turn into the path of Douglas Platter, of Jefferson City, who was driving westbound.
krcgtv.com
Wallet found in St. Louis offers no clues in Osage Beach man's death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The wallet of a man found dead in Miller County Wednesday was found in St. Louis recently, but detectives say it offers no clue as to the events that led to Ralph Toby Pannier's death and subsequent discovery in a wooded area near Tuscumbia. A person...
myozarksonline.com
Laclede County Sales Tax up 10 percent
The latest sales tax numbers are in for Laclede County with a 10% increase for the year. Both General Revenue and the County Development Tax are at more than $261-thousand for November. At this time, the 2022 numbers show an increase of about $176-thousand overall. Laclede County Clerk and Finance Officer Linda Cansler tells Regional Radio News the extra will allow the County to cover an expected increase in expenses…
Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in suburban St. Louis Tuesday after he charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him, St. Louis County officials said. He has been identified as Mark Davenport, 48, of Rolla. Maryland Heights detectives had been searching for...
KYTV
Camden County Sheriff’s Office remembers deputy killed in the line of duty in 1994
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - While the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is not in the same building it used to be, Reserve Deputy Fred Feuser’s legacy still lives on today through those that knew him. ”He’s a very by-the-book guy. He’s friendly. He’s a very strict, rigid guy because...
kjluradio.com
Steelville man arrested for setting house on fire last weekend
A Crawford County man is charged with setting a house fire earlier this week. Nathan Cassidy, 36, of Steelville, was charged yesterday with one count of second-degree arson. He’s being held with no bond. The fire was reported Sunday at a home in the 100 block of McCormick Road...
Laclede Record
Christmas on Commercial this Friday
Christmas on Commercial will feature a first for the Lebanon community during its annual celebration downtown this Friday, Dec. 9. “This is our first ever lighted UTV parade and we are very excited,” said Stashia Porter, Promotion Event Coordinator for the City of Lebanon. “We think that there will be a great turnout of folks ready to watch the parade and we’re hoping to have plenty of lighted UTV’s for them to look at.” For more on this story see the LCR.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged in accidental death of girlfriend posts bond, lawsuit filed
A Jefferson City man, charged in the accidental shooting death of his girlfriend is free on bond. Last week, a judge set a bond amount of $25,000 for Joshua Wilbers, 23. He’s charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for shooting his live-in girlfriend, Hallie Phillips, 20. The shooting happened at their home on Century Farms Road in Cole County on November 27. Wilbers told investigators he had just purchased the gun and was checking it out, when it accidentally discharged, striking Phillips in the face. She died several days later.
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
myozarksonline.com
38-year-old Glenn Dale Brown of Waynesville has been arraigned on charges of possession of a controlled substance and domestic assault in the first degree
38-year-old Glenn Dale Brown of Waynesville has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of possession of a controlled substance and domestic assault in the first degree. Court documents allege that Brown on December 1st knowingly possed methamphetamine, a controlled substance, and strangled a female subject until she lost consciousness. Brown entered not guilty pleas to the charges. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on December 12th and a preliminary hearing on January 3rd.
myozarksonline.com
33-year-old Joseph Esparza of Newburg has been arraigned on charges of tampering in the first degree, forgery, and burglary
33-year-old Joseph Esparza of Newburg has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of tampering in the first degree, forgery, and burglary. Court documents allege that Esparza on December 2nd knowingly and without the consent of the owner possessed a 1998 Pontiac Grand Am and used a genuine Certificate of Title for that automobile, knowing that it had been made or altered so that it purported to have an ownership that it did not possess. The documents also allege that on the same date, Esparza entered a building in Waynesville for the purpose of stealing. Esparza pleaded not guilty to all three charges. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on December 12th and a preliminary hearing on January 3rd.
kjluradio.com
Lebanon Police searching for missing teen
The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a teenage girl who’s been missing for a week. Roxanne Pride, 19, was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on December 2, leaving the Hunters Creek Drive in Lebanon, in a light-colored sedan. Police say she may be in the Springfield area.
Two people hurt Tuesday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men were hurt Tuesday night following a crash in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7:25 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near mile marker 159.6. v Troopers said a car driven by Marius V. Hook, 62, of O'Fallon, Illinois, The post Two people hurt Tuesday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
