Mid-Missouri cities consider local sales taxes on recreational marijuana
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two prominent Mid-Missouri cities, Columbia and Jefferson City, are planning to discuss the possibility of adding a 3% local sales tax for recreational marijuana at their next City Council meetings. Amendment 3 was approved by Missouri voters during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. Missouri residents The post Mid-Missouri cities consider local sales taxes on recreational marijuana appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Osage Beach Hopes To Bake 3% Tax Into Marijuana Sales
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — With Missouri’s legalization of recreational marijuana, city governments are already getting the munchies: the City of Osage Beach Board of Aldermen will discuss levying a 3% tax on all sales of marijuana, at their meeting on Dec. 15. The approval of the tax would ultimately have to go before the city’s voters.
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL AMEND CITY MARIJUANA CODE
The Sedalia City Council passed an ordinance amending the city ordinance regarding marijuana during its meeting on Monday, December 5. Voters voted on a Missouri Constitutional Amendment to make recreational marijuana legal during the 2022 November election. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the ordinance will update the city code to make it comply with the State of Missouri.
Body Located in Miller County
Miller County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia on Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies were led to human remains that had been found in a wooded area. The remains were those of a white male, with no apparent injuries or obvious cause of death. During their investigation, deputies were able to identify the remains as those of 58-year-old, Ralph Toby Pannier, of Osage Beach. His body will be taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office in Columbia for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire says foul play is not suspected in Mr. Pannier’s death, but the investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.
Miller County Sheriff's Office warns of uptick in Facebook scams
The Miller County Sheriff’s Office issues a warning about recent posts on social media. The department announced Friday that there’s been a lot of spam posts recently depicting lost people, lost pets, houses for rents, and people stealing catalytic convertors. Many of the posts have been placed on “Community Pages” with the comments turned off to prevent people from calling out the spammer. After the post gets shared, it often changes the content to an ad for products, including links to questionable sites. If you don’t delete your “share”, those ads will appear on your social media.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Missouri Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
Two cases before Judge Colin Long in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
33-year-old Courtney Lee Gray of the Richland area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a forgery charge. Court documents alleged that on May 31st of this year, Gray, with the purpose to defraud, wrote a check purporting to be issued by the Greater Illinois Title Company, so that it purported to have been made by another. Gray entered a not-guilty plea. Judge Colin Long scheduled a counsel status hearing for January 10th and a preliminary hearing for January 23rd.
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies
A 27-year-old prisoner at the Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC) was pronounced dead on Thursday. In a press release from the Department of Corrections, officials said Colton Smith was pronounced dead at 1:14 am at Capital Region Medical Center. Smith had been in JCCC since 2017. He was serving a...
The Pulaski County Commission on Thursday approved American Recovery Fund Act funds to be given to approximately 30 former employees in the County Sheriff’s Department
The Pulaski County Commission on Thursday approved American Recovery Fund Act funds to be given to approximately 30 former employees in the County Sheriff’s Department who worked through the Covid pandemic. Sheriff Jimmy Bench had submitted a request for premium pay for two but not all of the 30 employees who were left off a previous list, saying there were not re-hireable. He said they didn’t meet the criteria approved by the Pulaski County ARPA board for handing out the money.
Richland Woman Facing Numerous Charges
A Richland woman wanted on warrants for not showing up to court on several driving-related charges in Miller County is taken into custody in Pulaski County. The highway patrol says 29-year-old Erika Parsley had been wanted on the cases which include charges of DWI, driving revoked, driving without insurance and failing to comply with ignition interlock device.
Southwest Missouri Incident Support Team seeks volunteers
A group of emergency responders and public safety gathered at the Laclede County Office of Emergency Management to hear from the Southwest Missouri Incident Support Team, Commander Ben Bonner. Bonner said he wants agencies to know that the support team is available to assist during an emergency…. My Ozarks Online...
Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
Marshfield, Mo. man charged in weekend road rage shooting on Battlefield Rd.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Marshfield man has been charged in the drive-by shooting that occurred on December 4 on Battlefield Road. Court documents say 23-year-old Tanner Fienen has been charged with two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. On December 4, a...
Injuries reported in Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a vehicle crash with injuries Thursday morning on West Edgewood Drive at South Country Club Drive. The scene investigation revealed Christine Sandidge, 55, of California, Missouri, was driving eastbound in her 2005 Nissan Sentra and turned left into the path of Douglas Platter, who The post Injuries reported in Jefferson City crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Wallet found in St. Louis offers no clues in Osage Beach man's death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The wallet of a man found dead in Miller County Wednesday was found in St. Louis recently, but detectives say it offers no clue as to the events that led to Ralph Toby Pannier's death and subsequent discovery in a wooded area near Tuscumbia. A person...
Investigators search for missing Ashland girl
A fifteen-year-old girl has been reported missing for several days, prompting a local search and investigation into her disappearance. Emilee Dubes went missing from Ashland on December 4, according to a Facebook post from Missouri Missing. She's described as being 5'4", 130 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and dimples.
The Tenth Leadership Pulaski County Class completed their Service Project with the Pulaski County Museum & Historical Society
The Tenth Leadership Pulaski County Class completed their Service Project with the Pulaski County Museum & Historical Society by cleaning, organizing, and boxing up archives for storage, and helped remove the ceiling of one of the rooms along with various other tasks. The work with the Museum was during the fifth session of the 2022-2023 Leadership Pulaski County Program; Volunteerism on December 8, 2022. The Lunch & Learn was sponsored by Fort Wood Hotels.
