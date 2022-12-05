ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

101.9 KING FM

Two More Cowboys Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

LARAMIE -- If you're keeping track at home, the count now stands at six. That's the number of Wyoming football players that have announced their decision to leave the program since the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on Monday. On Day 1, wide receiver Joshua Cobbs, defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho...
LARAMIE, WY
Branding Iron Online

Miss Rodeo Wyoming finishes Miss Rodeo America 2023

Laramie, Wyoming’s Madelaine McElwee represented Wyoming at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada to compete for the Miss Rodeo America (MRA) 2023 title from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2022. The Miss Rodeo America Pageant might seem like just a beauty pageant; however, the Miss Rodeo...
LARAMIE, WY
mybighornbasin.com

University of Wyoming’s “Black 14” to Receive NCAA Inspiration Award

14 African American men and University of Wyoming alums are being recognized for the act of protest in 1969 that ended their football careers but empowered and inspired future generations. The Black 14 have been selected to receive a 2023 NCAA Inspiration Award at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio,...
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Sig Sauer Suckfest? Not So Fast, Wyoming Gun Enthusiasts Say

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although 20 self-described gunshot victims have filed a lawsuit against gun maker Sig Sauer claiming defective pistols caused their injuries, some Wyoming gun enthusiasts say they haven’t lost trust in the brand. “I’ve never had any problem with Sig, and...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Remote Workers Coming To Wyoming For The Outdoors, Quality Of Life

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jay Drew moved to Cheyenne for the outdoor lifestyle but kept his job in Phoenix, Arizona, with a major logistics company. Ted LaRocca, whose job is based in New Orleans, meanwhile likes the schools, skiing and the fact that some of his bandmates live in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Without Enough Pilots, Airlines Cutting Service Across Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Demand for service is rising at regional airports across the state, but a pilot shortage has forced airlines to cut the number of available flights at most of the state’s nine commercial airports. Sheridan, Gillette and Cody have lost between...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Church Elder Who Called Trans Student A Male Booted From UW Hall For A Year

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The University of Wyoming is suspending a Laramie church elder’s ability to reserve table space in its student union for a year after the man on Friday posted a sign that displayed a transgender student’s name and called that student “a male.”
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Could commuter transit be in Wyoming and Colorado’s future?

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to officials at the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there are about 30,000 vehicles that travel between Wyoming and the front range every day. So the Departments of Transportation for Wyoming and Colorado are looking for a way to make that commute easier. ”We...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wind closures in effect Thursday with strong gusts on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are seeing some strong winds, with gusts exceeding 50 mph along some stretches, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and the Colorado State Line as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to...
WYOMING STATE
K99

Cheyenne, Laramie Record Coldest November Since 2000

If you think we had an unusually cold November in southeast Wyoming last month, you are right. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says both Cheyenne and Laramie recorded the coldest November in over 20 years last month. Cheyenne also recorded a wind gust of 79 miles per...
CHEYENNE, WY
WOUB

Suggested Listening ’22: DJ B-Funk

It’s that time of year again! WOUB Culture has reached out to a variety of folks involved in various capacities with the music and arts throughout WOUB’s diverse coverage region to inquire: “what have you been listening to this year, my friend?” Find their answers on WOUB Culture all throughout the month of December.
ATHENS, OH
WTAP

Former sheriff of Noble County passes away

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Noble County has passed away. Landon T. Smith, age 80, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 2, 1942, in Caldwell, son of the late Charles L. and Martha L. Marquis Smith. He...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
Laramie Live

City of Laramie Establishes New Rental Housing Code

The City of Laramie approved Enrolled Ordinance No. 1802 on January 2, 2022, which establishes new rental housing requirements for landlords in Laramie, according to a release. The ordinance will go into effect on January 1, 2023. To ensure all landlords are prepared and compliant, the City is offering support...
LARAMIE, WY

