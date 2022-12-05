Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State improves to 3-0, cruises to 86-56 win over OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
No One Could Erase the Decomposed Body Stain of Margaret Schilling off the Asylum Floorjustpene50Athens, OH
Two More Cowboys Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
LARAMIE -- If you're keeping track at home, the count now stands at six. That's the number of Wyoming football players that have announced their decision to leave the program since the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on Monday. On Day 1, wide receiver Joshua Cobbs, defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho...
Branding Iron Online
Miss Rodeo Wyoming finishes Miss Rodeo America 2023
Laramie, Wyoming’s Madelaine McElwee represented Wyoming at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada to compete for the Miss Rodeo America (MRA) 2023 title from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2022. The Miss Rodeo America Pageant might seem like just a beauty pageant; however, the Miss Rodeo...
mybighornbasin.com
University of Wyoming’s “Black 14” to Receive NCAA Inspiration Award
14 African American men and University of Wyoming alums are being recognized for the act of protest in 1969 that ended their football careers but empowered and inspired future generations. The Black 14 have been selected to receive a 2023 NCAA Inspiration Award at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Sig Sauer Suckfest? Not So Fast, Wyoming Gun Enthusiasts Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although 20 self-described gunshot victims have filed a lawsuit against gun maker Sig Sauer claiming defective pistols caused their injuries, some Wyoming gun enthusiasts say they haven’t lost trust in the brand. “I’ve never had any problem with Sig, and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Remote Workers Coming To Wyoming For The Outdoors, Quality Of Life
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jay Drew moved to Cheyenne for the outdoor lifestyle but kept his job in Phoenix, Arizona, with a major logistics company. Ted LaRocca, whose job is based in New Orleans, meanwhile likes the schools, skiing and the fact that some of his bandmates live in Wyoming.
cowboystatedaily.com
Without Enough Pilots, Airlines Cutting Service Across Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Demand for service is rising at regional airports across the state, but a pilot shortage has forced airlines to cut the number of available flights at most of the state’s nine commercial airports. Sheridan, Gillette and Cody have lost between...
The Best Place To Live In Wyoming
Buying a home in Wyoming could be a rewarding and financially sound decision; however, which city in the state is best to live in? Here's what you need to know.
cowboystatedaily.com
Church Elder Who Called Trans Student A Male Booted From UW Hall For A Year
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The University of Wyoming is suspending a Laramie church elder’s ability to reserve table space in its student union for a year after the man on Friday posted a sign that displayed a transgender student’s name and called that student “a male.”
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Could commuter transit be in Wyoming and Colorado’s future?
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to officials at the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there are about 30,000 vehicles that travel between Wyoming and the front range every day. So the Departments of Transportation for Wyoming and Colorado are looking for a way to make that commute easier. ”We...
ksut.org
A new way of trading and spending gold is catching on in the Mountain West
Rick Russell’s store, Cheyenne Coins, is nestled between a roofing company, an insurance salesman and a taco shop a few blocks from the main drag in Wyoming’s capital. It looks like a typical pawn shop with glass cases full of collectibles. “All kinds of stuff comes in,” Russell...
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect Thursday with strong gusts on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are seeing some strong winds, with gusts exceeding 50 mph along some stretches, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and the Colorado State Line as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to...
Cheyenne, Laramie Record Coldest November Since 2000
If you think we had an unusually cold November in southeast Wyoming last month, you are right. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says both Cheyenne and Laramie recorded the coldest November in over 20 years last month. Cheyenne also recorded a wind gust of 79 miles per...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Homeless Man Wanted Kids Back, Then Didn’t Show Up For Court And Lost Parental Rights
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Cheyenne man who did not show up to a scheduled court hearing to argue his merits as a father rightfully lost his parental rights, the Wyoming Supreme Court has determined. Frank Landis Roberts IV asked the state Supreme Court last...
cowboystatedaily.com
Can A 1,500-Pound Bull Just Disappear? Wyoming 8-Year-Old Hasn’t Given Up Search For Sparkles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been nearly a month since Sparkles went missing, but the 8-year-old Wyoming girl who bottle-raised the 3-year-old, 1,500-pound Black Angus bull hasn’t given up hope of finding her best friend. “We’re actively trying to find him, to follow...
Winter Storm With Heavy Snow, Strong Winds May Blast SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a strong winter storm could hit southeast Wyoming next week. But forecasters are still unsure of the details and possible magnitude of the storm. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Be on the lookout as there is the potential...
buckrail.com
WYDOT receives nearly 40M in December contracts, seeks feedback on public transit route
WYOMING — In its recent December meeting, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded five projects totaling $37.7 million. The department is also conducting a survey on a recommended route for public transit between Cheyenne and Fort Collins. The five projects are as follows. First, a $26.6 million contract was awarded...
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-80 in Wyoming; 6–12 inches of snow for Sierra Madres, Snowy Range overnight Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Black ice advisories are in effect Monday morning along Interstate 80 in the Laramie, Rock Springs and Lyman areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible in south central and southeast Wyoming until around 11 a.m. Monday,...
WOUB
Suggested Listening ’22: DJ B-Funk
It’s that time of year again! WOUB Culture has reached out to a variety of folks involved in various capacities with the music and arts throughout WOUB’s diverse coverage region to inquire: “what have you been listening to this year, my friend?” Find their answers on WOUB Culture all throughout the month of December.
WTAP
Former sheriff of Noble County passes away
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A former sheriff of Noble County has passed away. Landon T. Smith, age 80, of Caldwell, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. He was born November 2, 1942, in Caldwell, son of the late Charles L. and Martha L. Marquis Smith. He...
City of Laramie Establishes New Rental Housing Code
The City of Laramie approved Enrolled Ordinance No. 1802 on January 2, 2022, which establishes new rental housing requirements for landlords in Laramie, according to a release. The ordinance will go into effect on January 1, 2023. To ensure all landlords are prepared and compliant, the City is offering support...
