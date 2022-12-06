Read full article on original website
New ROH Pure Champion Crowned At Final Battle 2022
Wheeler Yuta is your new ROH Pure Champion, as he defeated Daniel Garcia at Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event to become a two-time holder of the Pure Championship. While Garcia was in control for most of the match, Yuta eventually made a comeback and knocked Garcia out with...
News On Ricochet, Asuka, The Miz, Logan Paul, Solo Sikoa, Lots More
WWE Superstar Ricochet is the featured guest on this week’s “WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast. You can listen to the show below:. “Ricochet makes his After the Bell debut to talk about winning the Smackdown World Cup, his motivation to succeed, and looks ahead to his Intercontinental Title Match with Gunther.”
Potential Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Pwinsider.com reports that WWE Performance Center recruit Gable Steveson was spotted in Pittsburgh, PA, earlier today. Pittsburgh is the host city of tonight’s SmackDown. Also, The Street Profits are in town for the show as well. It’s unclear whether any of these stars will appear on the broadcast.
Tony Khan Announces ROH TV Will Air On HonorClub, Start Date TBD
AEW President Tony Khan gave an update on where fans will be able to watch ROH TV in the future. He addressed the situation during the post-show media scrum following Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event. Ring of Honor recently did a “soft launch” of their streaming service, HonorClub....
News On Ticket Sale Numbers For Several Upcoming WWE Events
You can check out some updated WWE ticket sale numbers below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Pittsburgh, PA has 6,968 tickets out. A WWE live event tomorrow night in Saginaw, MI has 2,227 tickets out. A WWE live event tomorrow night in...
ROH Final Battle 2022 News – FITE.tv Feed Briefly Cuts Out, Trent Seven Spotted
As seen during Friday night’s AEW Rampage broadcast, former NXT UK Superstar Trent Seven made his debut with All Elite Wrestling. At Saturday’s ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event, Seven was shown sitting in the crowd watching the Pure Championship match between Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia:. During...
Shawn Michaels Talks If There Are Plans For Bron Breakker To Join The WWE Main Roster
At Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline event, NXT Champion Bron Breakker retained his title over Apollo Crews in the main event. In a media call after the event, Shawn Michaels, who oversees NXT creative, commented on if there are plans for Breakker to join the WWE main roster:. “We have...
Ian Riccaboni On Possibly Signing With WWE: ‘Never Say Never’
During a recent virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest, Ian Riccaboni commented on the possibility of signing with WWE in the future. According to the ROH commentator, the answer is always “Never say never.” He said,. “Never say never. I really like working in AEW and Ring of Honor...
AEW Wrestler Gets A Name Change, Now Known As BiGG BiLL
Could W. Morrissey (Big Cass in WWE) be getting a new ring name in All Elite Wrestling? It sure appears that way. On Thursday, the company took to Twitter to post a graphic promoting this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. In it, the current member of The Firm is referred to as “BiGG BiLL.”
Booker T Reveals Why Steve Austin vs. Roman Reigns Wouldn’t Be A Good Idea
During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T opened up on the possibility of a Steve Austin vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania and why he doesn’t think it’s a good idea. Additionally, Booker T commented on...
WWE Looking For New Writer’s Assistant
WWE has a job opening for a new writer’s assistant for live events. The description says that the position will support the live events team in “all aspects of the writing and event planning process.”. Key responsibilities are listed below:. At all times, pay close attention to detail.
Booker T Jokingly Calls Out “Bullies” The New Day For ‘Stealing’ Spots From NXT Superstars
Booker T has called out the New Day as “bullies” stealing spots from full-time NXT Superstars, ahead of their title match tonight. At NXT Deadline, the New Day will challenge NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, a match that was made official after the former RAW Tag Champions appeared on this week’s show.
Roxanne Perez Wins Women’s Iron Survivor Match At NXT Deadline
The first-ever Iron Survivor match kicked off WWE NXT Deadline, with the women’s Iron Survivor match opening the show. Roxanne Perez won the match and a NXT women’s title shot. Perez scored two falls in the match and then just narrowly avoided pinfall in the final seconds to...
Claudio Castagnoli: ‘The BCC Is Here To Stay’
During the post-ROH Final Battle 2022 media scrum, Claudio Castagnoli briefly commented on William Regal’s plans to part ways with All Elite Wrestling and what his departure means for the Blackpool Combat Club moving forward. He said,. “William Regal is somebody that you never stop learning from. Even with...
WWE NXT Deadline Results: Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn
Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn was booked at this year’s WWE NXT Deadline event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Dawn beat her down in the early going. Dawn hit a knee drop off the top rope for 2. Fyre with an outside dive off the top rope to the floor. Back in the ring, Fyre did some near falls including a glory bomb. The referee fell down and was puking up black liquid. Another referee came out. Dawn tossed Fyre head first into an exposed turnbuckle then hit her finisher for the win.
WWE NXT Deadline Results: Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews
NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews was booked at this year’s WWE NXT Deadline event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. After a slow start, Crews caught him with a drop kick. Crews with a back flip off the apron. Bron with a brain buster then a standing moonsault for 2. Breakker with a leaping dive over the top rope to the floor. Breakker went for a dive off the top rope and Crews hit a knee strike to his face. Crews with a suplex then a series of german suplexes. Crews with a powerbomb then two more for a near fall. Crews with a frog splash for 2. Bron fired up and hit a bulldog off the top rope for 2. Crews with a powerslam for a near fall. Bron with a spear for the win.
Ricky Starks Wrote & Memorized His Incredible AEW Dynamite Promo
Ricky Starks cut one helluva’ promo on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Speaking to Comicbook.com for a new interview, Starks revealed that he wrote and memorized his entire promo on MJF. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the creative process for promos:...
Claudio Castagnoli Defeats Chris Jericho To Capture The ROH World Championship
Claudio Castagnoli is your new ROH World Champion. At Saturday’s Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view event, Chris Jericho wound up tapping out to Claudio’s giant swing. The tap came after Castagnoli’s 33rd swing. Yes, 33! Wheeler Yuta and Jerry Lynn came out to celebrate with Claudio following his win.
Jeff Jarrett: ‘I’m Pumped For My Day Job’
During a recent edition of his “My World” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW wrestler Jeff Jarrett commented on his new gig in All Elite Wrestling, including working with Warner Bros. Discovery and Turner Networks. He said,. “I’m pumped for my day job. I think the opportunity...
Ex-WWE NXT UK Superstar Makes AEW Debut On Friday Night’s Episode Of Rampage
AEW VP of Talent Development, Pat Buck, appeared on the latest episode of CBS’ The Equalizer. The episode, which aired on November 27th, featured Buck in the final scene of the show. While the scene was a cliffhanger, it’s unknown if he’ll be back in the future.
