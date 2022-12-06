Oh Mary Douglas... have you ever looked at the environmental footprint it takes to produce that electric car? The electric to charge it? How about the recyclability? If not, please concentrate on credible sources.
Your Prius doesn’t reduce emissions or aid with clean air. You charge it with electricity generated at Long Neck power plant. A power plant that produces power uses coal. The emissions you car doesn’t produce are being produced by the power plant.
I’ve owned an electric car for over a year and will be getting rid of it! First and foremost, there is no reputable place I can charge it. All charging stations that are available are either broken down when I arrive or “out of network.” Second, I’m still waiting on a mobile charger since the one that came with the car broke over 4 months ago!!! It’s just wonderful having a fully electronic car that I can’t charge at home (see issue #1.) Third, I need a Truck living in the area I live so if I’m spending $900 a month on a car payment, I’m better off buying that truck which will be more practical for my family of 4. This country is not ready for electric cars. People cannot afford $900 car payment with this economy. The only reason why we got the car was due to the gas prices being so high, it was cheaper for us not to fill up our tank for work twice a week (over $250 a week) vs paying $900 a month car payment. They can shove these CA regulations where the sun don’t shine!
