delawarepublic.org
Habitat for Humanity branches and UD release study on Delaware's housing repair needs
A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Delaware for Delaware's three Habitat for Humanity branches underscored the role of housing repair in addressing the state's escalating affordable housing shortage. The research team’s statewide survey reached an estimate of 25,000 owner-occupied homes in need of repair. Of those,...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 12/13/22
During a meeting Nov. 2, Rehoboth Beach commissioners unanimously approved a contract for Laurence Christian to take over as the city’s new city manager. At the time, his start date was supposed to be Jan. 3, 2023. During a workshop Dec. 5, commissioners approved an amendment to the contract...
Cape Gazette
Paradise Meadows gets preliminary approval
The preliminary site plan for the Paradise Meadows cluster subdivision on Cave Neck Road near Milton was unanimously approved Nov. 17 by Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. Plans for Paradise Meadows, near King Cole Drive, include 191 single-family lots on 96 acres of land, which includes four acres of...
Cape Gazette
Ritter removes concrete crushing from operation
The owners of a borrow pit and landscape material business have made changes in their operation to quell concerns expressed by neighbors, even though Howard L. Ritter & Sons has been in business at the same location since the early 1970s. When the Ritter family started operating the borrow pit...
WGMD Radio
Suspected Deaths from Overdoses in Delaware Set New Monthly Record High.
New Information from the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services reveals that 43 people died from suspected overdoses in Delaware in November, 2022. That number of overdoses in connection with opioid epidemic surpasses the previous monthly high total of 42 set in May of this year. The 43 deaths include 18 from Sussex County and four from Kent County.
WBOC
Delaware Celebrates Family Farms on State's 235th Birthday
LINCOLN, Del. - On Stayton Road in Lincoln, not far from Ellendale, a visitor can almost take a trip back in time. "This parcel here and the parcel next door that I purchased a few years back have been in the family close to 300 years," said Grier Stayton, owner of Stayton Farm.
Cape Gazette
Restaurant Accolade Program recognizes High 5 Hospitality
The Delaware Division of Public Health recognized High 5 Hospitality as the first hospitality group in Delaware to have all its restaurants achieve the Bronze Fork award as part of the Restaurant Accolade Program. High 5 Hospitality restaurants include Buffalo Wild Wings, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Eggspectation, Limestone BBQ and the...
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Council needs to act on Route 1 corridor
What type of development will occur along Route 1 north of the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Milford, and particularly the section between the bridge and Route 16?. Some say the area is perfect for high-density and commercial development while others say it should be preserved as much as possible and restricted to low-density development.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in December
NEWARK, Del. – In advance of the holidays, the Food Bank of Delaware will hold three large drive-thru mobile pantries next week. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
Cape Gazette
Pole position
Insightful, thought-provoking cartoons based upon happenings in Delaware's Cape Region. Check back twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday, to see the latest cartoon published in the Cape Gazette.
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian Struck And Killed Thursday Night
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in Seaford yesterday evening. Officials said on December 8, 2022, at approximately 8:18 p.m., a 2013 gray Dodge Caravan was traveling in the left lane of eastbound Norman Eskridge Highway having just passed through the intersection at North Front Street.
WBOC
Delaware Public Health Emergency Order Extended
WILMINGTON, Del.- The Public Health Emergency order in Delaware was extended again by Governor John Carney. Governor Carney on Friday formally extended the order to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “Let’s keep doing the things we know that work,” said...
getnews.info
The Car Accident Lawyers at Hudson, Castle, & Inkell, LLC Are The Bane of Negligent Delaware Drivers
Cape Gazette
Beach nourishment projects funded in Delaware
Gov. John Carney, U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced Dec. 7 that steps are underway for beach nourishment projects in Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany and Fenwick Island. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District awarded a contract to...
Cape Gazette
Milton council hears report on parking
Milton Town Council is contemplating the future of parking in town both in the short and long term, debating strategies as far-ranging as implementing parking meters downtown and building a parking garage. At council’s Dec. 5 meeting, the town’s ad hoc parking advisory committee presented its 17-page report, and with...
Cape Gazette
Public Health Emergency extended for 18th time
Gov. John Carney formally extended the Public Health Emergency Dec. 9 order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. This is the 18th extension Carney has made. “Let’s keep doing the things we know that work,” he said...
Cape Gazette
Elizabeth B. Brewer, loved her family
Elizabeth (Betty) B. Brewer, 81, of Millsboro, passed away Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, from medical complications at University of Maryland Medical Center. She was born Feb. 28, 1941. Betty is survived by her two children, her son, John (Janet) Brewer of Millsboro; and daughter, Beverly A. Marta of Millsboro. She...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary flies flags for Delaware Day
The Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary Club received a Rotary District grant to purchase nearly 100 Delaware flags to fly at locations in Georgetown and Millsboro to commemorate Delaware Day, Dec. 7, when Delaware became the First State to ratify the U.S. Constitution on that date in 1787, establishing a new nation. Flags...
Cape Gazette
Conservation is the goal, commercialization is the danger
This past Monday was a great day for democracy in Delaware. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation’s public meeting at Cape Henlopen High School centered around an invited proposal to explore building a restaurant and bar in the park. The turnout was huge, the discussion was robust though civil, and the information exchanged was illuminating. It was a memorable example of citizens exercising their First Amendment rights in the service of preserving Cape Henlopen State Park.
Cape Gazette
Lewes Fire Department adds committee to help neighbors in need
A newly formed committee of the Lewes Fire Department has been established to lend support to local families who are victims of large-loss fires. H2O, Helping Hands Operation, will provide basic necessities, gift cards for food and clothing and moral support to those who find themselves in the unfortunate situation of losing their home and belongings.
