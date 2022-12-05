Read full article on original website
Santa feeling the squeeze of inflation in Western New York
Victor, N.Y. — Even Santa is feeling the squeeze of inflation this year with some people choosing to scale back their holiday spending. With the holiday season in full swing and prices on the rise, some shoppers are having to make the choice of whether to keep things the same or cut back on how much they stuff stockings this year.
Trial ordered for 5 men in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WPBN) — Five men allegedly involved in a foiled plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will stand trial later this month, an 86th District Judge has ruled. Court records show the plot to kidnap Whitmer began in June 2020. Preliminary examinations, which began last August, were...
WNY faces Tripledemic with flu, RSV, and Covid-19 on the rise
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- "Unfortunately, it's a perfect storm for three very serious contagious respiratory pathogens descending into our community" says Dr. Gale Burstein, Erie County Health Commissioner. Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein is talking about the rise in Covid, influenza, and RSV cases in Western New York. "This...
