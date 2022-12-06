ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump laments losing Fox News as an ally after network ends daughter-in-law’s contract

By Maroosha Muzaffar
 2 days ago

Donald Trump lamented losing Fox News as an ally on his Truth Social social media platform after his daughter-in-law was dropped by the network.

Lara Trump , the wife of Mr Trump’s son Eric Trump , was let go as a commentator for the network .

“Lara Trump was one of the smartest, quickest, nicest, and most professional people on Television. Her delivery, both in terms of presentation and content, was unbelievable—a true natural,” wrote Mr Trump on Truth Social.

“Fox News is a much different place now than it was just a short time ago, but the audience loved Lara, her insight and vision—and so does the Trump Family!” he added.

Fox News portrayed the parting with Ms Trump as amiable and said that since Mr Trump announced he will run for president for a third time on 15 November , Ms Trump could not continue to be a part of the network.

“We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” Fox News said in a statement.

“Fox News has made it a rule to not employ people running for office or directly connected to active campaigns,” it added.

Ms Trump became a paid contributor for the network last year. At the time, she told Fox and Friends: “I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long. You guys know, it was kind of a joke over the past five years, I would come there so often that the security guards were like maybe we should just give you a key. So to be part of the team I am so, so excited.”

Last month, after Mr Trump announced his candidacy for president, Ms Trump appeared on Fox Business Network and anchor Stuart Varney told her: “I’m sure you’re very supportive of your father-in-law, but to those of us on the outside looking at it, it didn’t seem as though he’s  got the old magic, you know what I mean?”

“Oh, well, I highly disagree with that,” she replied.

Comments / 266

Sharon Froschauer
2d ago

Too bad .And I loved it when FOX owner Murdoch kicked trump off FOX and said he couldn't talk on FOX news anymore because he was just a loser..Looks like loser's run in the trump family!😆💙

Reply(22)
127
TRUMP LOST BY 8 MI
2d ago

This would make sense after all fox is already being sued for pushing false information fox doesn't to make Dominion voting machines case even stronger with what might come out of her mouth anyone paying attention to this family knows you give them a camera and a microphone and they will say anything without confirming it and it's exactly why fox is being sued to date by having their host spread false information if you people think for a minute that she wasn't going to relive the big lies about the election being stolen to help her father in law think again fox doesn't want any part of it

Reply(48)
55
Keli Spears
2d ago

Waiting on him to say it is an attack on him. Or that someone is doing something illegal. Or that it is all part of the fraud conspiracy.

Reply(3)
52
